Good things happen when you put the ball in play.
The McDonell team showed that on Thursday as the Macks batted around in the third and fourth innings while not striking out once in a 16-4 victory over Fall Creek in five innings at Casper Park.
McDonell (1-1, 1-1) scored eight runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to quickly turn a 4-2 lead for the Crickets into a sizable advantage for the Macks.
“We did a very nice job on offense,” McDonell coach Chelsea Seckora said. “We’re super early on in our season. This is our second game, so when you’re playing so early in the season it’s tough to make adjustments. Although we’re not a super-young team, we’re not the most experienced team I’ve ever coached either.
“Just getting at-bats and making plays in the field...it takes time.”
Marilyn Newton, Maggie Craker and Carly Jenson each singled to start the third with Jenson driving in Newton as the Macks sent a total of 13 batters to the plate during the inning. Cassie Sorensen added an RBI single, Kaitlyn Ortmann plated a run on a Fall Creek error before Sorensen later scored on a passed ball.
Olivia Mlsna continued the big inning with a two-run single before two more runs came in off another Fall Creek error off the bat of Craker to cap the scoring in the third.
Craker twirled a scoreless fourth in the circle before the Macks continued the offensive onslaught with six more runs in the fourth. Run-scoring singles by Sorensen, Lauryn Deetz and Newton pushed the lead to 13-4 before Craker ripped a two-run single and Jenson brought in the final run with a groundout.
The Macks closed the game out in the fifth with a scoreless inning as the defending Division 5 state champions won their first game of the young season.
Craker finished with three hits, three runs batted in and two stolen bases while Sorensen, Mlsna and Jenson each had two runs driven in.
McDonell scored solo runs in the first and second innings before coming through with crooked numbers in the third and fourth.
“Knowing our lineup, I know these girls are going to hit,” Seckora said. “In my opinion it was a matter of when they were going to start putting the ball in play hard.”
Craker struck out seven while allowing two earned runs in five innings.
Abby Bell tripled while Maren Warner and Sara Kaufman each had an RBI for the Crickets.
McDonell opened the season on Tuesday with a 9-1 defeat at Altoona in a battle of two teams expected to be in the hunt atop the Western Cloverbelt. The Macks waited longer than most to play their first game, but didn’t have to wait long to get back on the field.
McDonell returns many players from last year’s title team, but also has some of those players in new positions this season. Craker has taken over as the team’s top pitcher while Hannah Sykora serves as her battery mate behind the plate. Lauryn Deetz handled centerfield in Thursday’s win as the team has new faces in those spots after last spring’s graduation of long-time starters Megan Baier (pitcher), Liz Rietschel (catcher) and Abby Opsal (centerfield).
“It’s just finding your sweet spot, finding your game mentality, finding your game mode and it just takes time,” Seckora said of the changes. “When you’re a sophomore (like Craker), it takes a while to set in and get your pitches where you want and be consistent. That’s something that we’re constantly working on, that consistency piece.
“We can do a lot of great things, we just don’t do them every time yet.”
The Macks are back in action at Casper Park on Tuesday against Eau Claire Regis and overall play four of their next five games at home with matchups against Stanley-Boyd (April 26), Osseo-Fairchild (April 30 doubleheader) and Altoona (May 2) in the near future.