STANLEY — It’s one of the oldest sayings in the sport of softball — keep your eye on the ball.
The Stanley-Boyd softball team has taken a literal approach to that with a drill that in part has helped spark an Oriole offense fresh off the program’s first regional championship in 23 years.
Stanley-Boyd defeated Stratford 8-3 on Thursday in the Division 3 regional finals and moves on to play at Prescott on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. Offense was important for the Orioles in the win as the team pounded 11 hits and scored the first seven runs of the game.
One of the drills Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr likes to use with her batters is to see pitches while the batter wears an eye patch on their front eye, forcing the batter to watch the ball longer. The results have shown on the diamond as a team that entered the season with expectations of improvement has started living up to them on the way to the school’s first regional crown since before all the members of the team were born.
“We’re putting full games together and once playoffs started we’ve been hitting the ball,” Mahr said.
The fourth-year coach credited the team’s four seniors — Arianna Mason, Bailey Straskowski, Jada Nye and Isabella Benson — for their strong veteran leadership as an otherwise young but talented team has shown improvement.
“They weren’t giving the rest of the team an option. It’s ‘no, we’re not done yet’,” Mahr said of the seniors.
Stanley-Boyd scored early-season nonconference wins over perennial contenders Gilman and Stratford, giving a program that finished 5-11 a season ago some much-needed confidence.
The team entered Western Cloverbelt Conference play with momentum, but had its share of struggles while posting a 4-10 mark in league play and tying Osseo-Fairchild for sixth place. The team had some heartbreaking defeats, including an 8-7 walk-off loss to eventual conference co-champion McDonell on April 26. The team lost its final three games of the league season and last four in the regular season overall, but received what Mahr believes was a shot of confidence from an unlikely place — the postseason seeding meeting.
Stanley-Boyd earned a No. 5 seed out of the 10-team half-sectional and received a first-round bye.
“Forever we’ve been seeded eight, nine, 10. We’ve never had a first round bye. We’ve never been good enough to say we can get (a bye),” Mahr said. “So getting that seed where we get a bye in the first round and we can pick up an extra (regular season) game helped.”
Stratford was a No. 9 seed and after beating No. 8 Osseo-Fairchild in the opening round went on the road to stun top-seeded Elk Mound 4-2 in the regional semifinals. Stanley-Boyd won a road game of its own, knocking off fourth-seeded Durand 3-1 to not only move the team into the regional finals, but give itself the chance to play it at home. Mason doubled and tripled in the win over the Panthers while Straskowski, Mason and McKenzie Derks each drove in a run.
Stanley-Boyd then took care of business at home, using a five-run fourth inning to take an 8-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish on the way to the title.
“After we got the last out of game it hit me that ‘oh my god, we won this game’ and tears of joy just came down my face,” Mason said. “We were all celebrating together, we were hugging each other and laughing. Other people were crying. It’s something we’ve wanted ever since we started this season.”
The close-knit Orioles remained positive even during the team’s struggles and came out on the other side better for it.
“We cherish it,” Straskowski said. “The four of us (seniors) we’re on good terms and we know us seniors have really put a fire under our underclassmen’s butts this year and we’ve pulled them out of slumps.”
The Orioles now turn their attention to the second-seeded Cardinals, who defeated another Western Cloverbelt co-champion in the regional finals with a 7-6 win over Altoona in eight innings.
“We have to have our at-bats going,” Straskowski said of the matchup with Prescott. “If we can’t hit, we can’t score and not only our bats, but we also have to make those routine plays (on defense).”
Stanley-Boyd pitcher Ashly Zastrow has been stellar in the postseason, allowing just two earned runs in 14 innings to go with a combined 14 strikeouts and five walks. The Orioles bats have backed her up with a combined 11 runs while the team has committed just one error combined in the two games.
That will be the recipe for success again for the Orioles in Tuesday’s matchup, where the winner will advance to face the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Bloomer and Northwestern on Thursday for a trip to the Division 3 state tournament.
“They are so excited and the community is excited,” Mahr said. “You can feel it, everybody is being really supportive and they’re all very happy for the girls. Lots of words of encouragement.”