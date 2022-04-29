Prep Softball: 'Jekkyl and Hyde' McDonell aiming for more consistent performances after loss to Osseo-Fairchild

Each time his softball team hits the field, McDonell coach Rick Baier isn't sure what he's going to see.

He's hoping that changes in the coming weeks.

Osseo-Fairchild scored two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to help earn a 7-4 Western Cloverbelt win over the Macks on Friday afternoon at Casper Park.

McDonell (3-3, 2-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to grab an early lead before the Thunder (4-3, 4-2) went on to score the next seven runs to take control of the game until the Macks made some noise in the final inning.

“That’s the way these girls have been going right now," McDonell coach Rick Baier said. "I don’t know how to explain it. Like Jekkyl and Hyde.”

Kaitlyn Skoug made life difficult in the circle for McDonell as the Osseo-Fairchild pitcher scattered seven hits and three walks across seven innings to earn the win.

“We just couldn’t barrel any balls," Baier said. "She wasn’t pitching hard but she must’ve been moving it in and out, somewhere our girls couldn’t get any barrels on it.”

Morgan Wirtz had three of McDonell's seven hits and drove in a pair while Becca Baier added two hits and two runs scored. Josie Witkowski drove in two and doubled and Arlyona Hazelton also doubled.

The Macks returned eight starters from last season, experience at every position on the diamond but in the circle. But McDonell has not shown the consistency of an experienced team and has now lost three of its last four games. The team opened the year with a 15-5 win at Neillsville before routing Eau Claire Regis 16-0. The Macks dropped both games of a doubleheader at Fall Creek on Tuesday before besting Thorp 14-3 on Thursday in a game where the Macks had 12 hits.

McDonell was scheduled to host a three-team triangular on Saturday at Casper Park with Colfax and Ladysmith but that canceled due to expected rainy weather.

Coach Baier said the team may look to shake up the lineup and the positions on the diamond in the coming games in an effort to find that consistent combination.

“We’ve got to work it out in practice," coach Baier said.

The next few weeks are jam-packed with games as currently McDonell is scheduled to play 13 games through the second weekend in May when the team caps the regular season with a doubleheader at Northwestern.

That stretch starts Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Cadott before playing at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.

“They’ll be alright. We’ll get it squared away," coach Baier said of his team. "Tournament time – obviously conference is probably not going to happen – middle of the pack is where we’re hoping to shoot now. We just gotta get a little bit better and when tournament time comes we’re ready to roll.”

