Lake Holcombe/Cornell pitcher Izzy Clark was named the East Lakeland Conference player of the year for the 2019 softball season.
The sophomore, Clark was joined on the conference's first team by fellow sophomore Alyssa Helland.
On the second team is junior Kaylie Walters and sophomore Michaiah Galster while junior Erin Crowell was a honorable mention.
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
The Knights finished the season 10-2 after falling to Turtle Lake/Clayton in a Division 4 regional semifinal.
East Lakeland All-Conference
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
First Team—Taylor Widiker, senior, Birchwood; Payton Schultz, freshman, Birchwood; Rayne Vangsness, junior, Clear Lake; Madison Zimmer, junior, Clear Lake; Britney Mateski, senior, Flambeau; Alyssa Baselt, senior, Flambeau; Izzy Clark, sophomore, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Alyssa Helland, sophomore, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Cassidy Coons, junior, Northwood; Kayla Schultz, sophomore, Northwood.
Second Team—Lauren Sturzl, junior, Bruce; Marina Mansky, senior, Bruce; Julianna Rosen, junior, Clear Lake; Jayda Moore, junior, Flambeau; Kaylie Walters, junior, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Michaiah Galster, sophomore, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Julia Manor, senior, Northwood; MaKayla Styer, senior, Prairie Farm; Haiden Salsbury, junior, Prairie Farm; Briley Hansen, junior, Prairie Farm.
Honorable Mention—Alex Schott, senior, Birchwood; Hannah Shimko, senior, Bruce; Megan Zimmer, senior, Clear Lake; Georgia Groothousen, junior, Flambeau; Erin Crowell, junior, Lake Hocombe/Cornell; Annika Vaara, junior, Northwood; Emme Golembiewski, freshman, Northwood; Emma Bergmann, sophomore, Prairie Farm; Brooke Salsbury, junior, Prairie Farm; Rheanna Brad, senior, Winter.
Player of the Year—Izzy Clark, Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball 5-13-19
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.