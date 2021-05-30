Prep Softball: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Clark among state's strikeout leaders as Knights chase East Lakeland title

“She plays the game with so much passion and with everything she has which I hope rubs off on some of the younger players,” Lorenzen said.

The Knights are 11-3 entering the final week of the regular season with a key conference matchup on deck against East Lakeland leader Northwood/Solon Springs on Tuesday in Cornell. The Evergreens earned a 4-2 victory in their matchup on May 13, a contest where Clark struck out nine and allowed just one earned run as Northwood/Solon Springs rallied with a three-run sixth to take the lead. Clark has only allowed more than two earned runs in a game once this season when she was tagged for five in Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s 12-3 loss to Division 5 second-ranked Stevens Point Pacelli on May 8.

Clark has struck out at least eight batters in 11 of her 13 appearances and helps her own cause at the plate by hitting .531 with a .610 on-base percentage with a pair of home runs and 13 runs batted in.

The Evergreens have a one-game lead atop the East Lakeland standings with each team playing two conference games in the final week. After that it’s on to the Division 4 playoffs where the Knights are in a regional with Western Cloverbelt schools Cadott, Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis as well as Dunn-St. Croix squads Boyceville, Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City and Spring Valley as well as Augusta.