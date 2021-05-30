Prep Softball: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Clark among state's strikeout leaders as Knights chase East Lakeland title

Putting in the work has never fazed Izzy Clark.
The Cornell senior has excelled in athletics and the classroom and as her prep sports career is coming to an end, she and her Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball teammates want to cap it with a bang.
The senior pitcher is one of the most prolific strikeout artists in the state for a Lake Holcombe/Cornell team that enters the final week of the regular season with a chance to win a share of the East Lakeland Conference championship before jumping into the postseason.
Clark’s numbers in the circle this spring are eye popping. The senior is 10-3 with a 1.17 earned run average in 72 innings pitched, striking out 134 batters while walking just nine. Her strikeout total was sixth in the state entering Friday, according to WisSports.net.
“She does everything to the best of her ability,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Andy Lorenzen said of Clark.
It doesn’t matter if where she is, Clark excels.
Clark was an All-Chippewa County honorable mention selection this winter with the Chiefs girls basketball team and also shows horses when she’s not on the court or diamond. She is also the Cornell High School salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
“Of course you’ve got to set your priorities, find what’s important for you and keep working hard,” Clark said of her busy schedule.
The results have been there for Clark in the circle ever since entering the Lake Holcombe/Cornell program as a freshman. Even before she stepped onto to the diamond for the Knights, Lorenzen was aware of her talent and how she could make a difference sooner than later.
Clark went 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched as a freshman as she shared time with then-senior Lexi Kramer, the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year in 2018. That early competition gave Clark a good idea of the caliber of play she’d need to reach or exceed to excel.
“We were both battling for a starting spot so we used each other as competition and we worked hard each day to become better,” Clark said of the battle for pitching time with Kramer.
Clark took on the role of primary pitcher as a sophomore and showed she was ready for the workload, posting an 8-2 record in 71.2 innings with 115 strikeouts against just eight walks as she was named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year and earned Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-District honorable mention.
Even though Clark has had success throughout her high school career, she’s been consistently honing her craft as she’s added new pitches and improved her command as an elite strike thrower for the Knights. But it’s not just her ability that has her team in contention for a possible conference championship, it’s her passion for the game as a leader for a young Lake Holcombe/Cornell team.
“She plays the game with so much passion and with everything she has which I hope rubs off on some of the younger players,” Lorenzen said.
The Knights are 11-3 entering the final week of the regular season with a key conference matchup on deck against East Lakeland leader Northwood/Solon Springs on Tuesday in Cornell. The Evergreens earned a 4-2 victory in their matchup on May 13, a contest where Clark struck out nine and allowed just one earned run as Northwood/Solon Springs rallied with a three-run sixth to take the lead. Clark has only allowed more than two earned runs in a game once this season when she was tagged for five in Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s 12-3 loss to Division 5 second-ranked Stevens Point Pacelli on May 8.
Clark has struck out at least eight batters in 11 of her 13 appearances and helps her own cause at the plate by hitting .531 with a .610 on-base percentage with a pair of home runs and 13 runs batted in.
The Evergreens have a one-game lead atop the East Lakeland standings with each team playing two conference games in the final week. After that it’s on to the Division 4 playoffs where the Knights are in a regional with Western Cloverbelt schools Cadott, Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis as well as Dunn-St. Croix squads Boyceville, Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City, Glenwood City and Spring Valley as well as Augusta.
“It’s always one game at a time,” Clark said of the team’s approach late in the season. “We work a lot off of that philosophy and we focus in the here and now and once we take care of that, it’s the next here and now and doing everything we can to be successful.”
A young Knights squad has remained a contender this spring as it gains experience, thanks in no small part because of the ability of Clark.
“(We want to) keep getting better every day,” Lorenzen said of the team. “We still haven’t played to our potential yet, which is a good thing.”