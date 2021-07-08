Prep Softball: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Clark named East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year

Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior Izzy Clark has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Clark was also a first team all-conference honoree, joined by seniors Alyssa Helland and Michaiah Galster.
Junior Teaira Spaeth was selected to the second team and senior Kaitlen Heinzen was chosen as an honorable mention.
All-East Lakeland Conference
First Team—Izzy Clark, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Zoey Vaara, Northwood/Solon Springs; Kayla Schultz, Northwood/Solon Springs; Alyssa Helland, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Madyson Martin, Flambeau; Avery Hansen, Prairie Farm; Kyra Latvala, Northwood/Solon Springs; Shyla Applebee, Flambeau; Michaiah Galster, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Muree Ahlberg, Northwood/Solon Springs.
Second Team—Abigail Bratanich, Flambeau; Mya Baselt, Flambeau; Emma Bergmann, Prairie Farm; Teaira Spaeth, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Emily Ellwanger, Flambeau; Annika Patrick, Northwood/Solon Springs; Brooke Cress, Clear Lake; Zoe Groothousen, Flambeau; Emme Golembiewski, Northwood/Solon Springs; Maddelyn Swanson, Northwood/Solon Springs.
Honorable Mention—Brooke Salsbury, Prairie Farm; Marnie Kahl, Prairie Farm; Alex Granica, Bruce; Emily Roesler, Clear Lake; Justyne Friesle, Prairie Farm; Jada Kahl, Prairie Farm; Kaitlyn Heinzen, Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
