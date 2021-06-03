Prep Softball: Late runs lift McDonell past Thorp to outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title

Craker, Willi and Emma Stelter each had two hits for McDonell as the Macks won at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title for a third season in a row after sharing the crown with Thorp and Altoona in 2019. Ortmann scattered eight hits, one walk and one earned run in six innings with one strikeout before Baier opted to go to his ace in the seventh to lock down the win.

Baier said initial goals for the Macks this season were to win the conference title and earn a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The next goal on the list for the Macks is to make it back to the Division 5 state tournament, a place where the Macks took home state championships in 2017 and 2018 before being upended in the regional finals in 2019. If the Macks are to achieve that goal, it could mean another matchup with the Cardinals. McDonell and Thorp are seeded first and second, respectively, in their sectional and open the playoffs in the regional semifinals on June 14. Two wins for each team would mean a rematch in the sectional semifinal round.