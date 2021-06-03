Prep Softball: Late runs lift McDonell past Thorp to outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title

The McDonell softball team checked off one its goals on Thursday afternoon.
The Macks tied a bow on an outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship by earning a 7-4 victory over Thorp on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.
McDonell (16-5, 13-0) scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to break open a game tied at four as Maggie Craker plated two with a single before Kennedy Willi added one more run to the board with a run-scoring single of her own. Craker pitched a scoreless seventh in relief of starting pitcher Kait Ortmann to lock down McDonell's 12th consecutive victory.
“They’re just hitting. They’re hitting and its contagious 1-9 (in the lineup)," McDonell coach Rick Baier said. "Tonight was a quiet night of hitting and we still have eight or nine or 10 hits I think. We were stymied for a couple innings.”
McDonell had 10 hits but despite never trailing the Macks had to work for their 13th league win in as many tries. McDonell opened the scoring in the first on a Thorp error before the Cardinals bounced back with two runs in the top of the third on a two-run single by Kaytlyn Stunkel. Run-scoring hits from Morgan Wirtz, Kennedy Willi and Ortmann in the bottom of the third put McDonell back out front 4-2 with Ortmann's double coming after singles by Wirtz and Willi.
Thorp answered with two runs in their next at-bat to even the score at four with a sacrifice fly from Izzy Haas and RBI single by Trysta Leech evening the game at four.
Craker, Willi and Emma Stelter each had two hits for McDonell as the Macks won at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title for a third season in a row after sharing the crown with Thorp and Altoona in 2019. Ortmann scattered eight hits, one walk and one earned run in six innings with one strikeout before Baier opted to go to his ace in the seventh to lock down the win.
Stunkel and Ava Teclaw each had two hits for Thorp (10-8, 5-8).
Both teams conclude league play Friday as McDonell hosts Cadott and Thorp plays at Fall Creek.
Baier said initial goals for the Macks this season were to win the conference title and earn a No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The next goal on the list for the Macks is to make it back to the Division 5 state tournament, a place where the Macks took home state championships in 2017 and 2018 before being upended in the regional finals in 2019. If the Macks are to achieve that goal, it could mean another matchup with the Cardinals. McDonell and Thorp are seeded first and second, respectively, in their sectional and open the playoffs in the regional semifinals on June 14. Two wins for each team would mean a rematch in the sectional semifinal round.
“The girls they’re on point right now," Baier said. "They’re focused. It’s really fun. Practices have been really entertaining, they’re just right to business and it’s nice to see.”