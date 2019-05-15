Three Chippewa County area softball teams earned No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets for the upcoming postseason.
McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp are the top seeds in their respective regions according to playoff brackets released by the WIAA this past weekend and will receive byes to the regional semifinal round.
The Macks are a No. 1 seed in Division 5 and will open action in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 21 against the winner of the No. 9 Prentice at No. 8 Rib Lake matchup that takes place in the quarterfinals on May 16.
The Blackhawks are a No. 1 seed in Division 3 and also open action in the regional semis against the winner of the quarterfinal game between No. 9 Webster/Siren at No. 8 Barron in the semis. No. 5 Stanley-Boyd plays at No. 4 Durand in the regional semifinals of another Division 5 regional.
Thorp earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 and opens play against the winner of the No. Eau Claire Regis at No. 8 Eleva-Strum matchup in the regional semis.
Chi-Hi is a No. 7 seed in Division 1 and hosts No. 10 Eau Claire Memorial in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 21, according to brackets released on Wednesday.
Cadott is a No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 Spring Valley in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday. The winner advances to face No. 2 Glenwood City in the regional semis. Lake Holcombe/Cornell is a No. 6 seed in another Division 4 region and plays at No. 3 Clayton/Turtle Lake in the regional semifinals.
Gilman is a No. 2 seed in the same regional as McDonell and awaits the winner of Thursday's No. 10 Owen-Withee at No. 7 Bruce quarterfinal matchup in the semis.
Regional finals take place on Thursday, May 23 with regional champions advancing to sectionals on Tuesday, May 28. Sectional championship games are scheduled for Thursday, May 30 with all sectional champions advancing to the state tournament on June 6-8 at Goodman Diamond in Madison.