Prep Softball: McDonell powers past Osseo-Fairchild, maintains position unbeaten atop Western Cloverbelt standings

A young McDonell softball team has quickly gained an important weapon.
Confidence.
The Macks have been hard to handle in Western Cloverbelt Conference competition this season and that continued Friday as a pair of four-run innings helped McDonell stay unbeaten in league competition in a 8-3 victory over Osseo-Fairchild at Casper Park.
Maggie Craker belted a grand slam in the third inning after the Macks (11-5, 8-0) took the lead with four runs in the second inning. Morgan Wirtz's two-run single in the second inning followed RBI singles from Emma Stelter and Becca Baier after the Thunder (5-6, 4-4) scored once in the top of the first inning to take an early lead.
“The confidence is crazy," McDonell coach Rick Baier said of his team's offense. "At the start of the year they didn’t have the confidence but the confidence is growing and growing and growing.”
Stelter and Wirtz each had two hits as the Macks got better swings off Osseo-Fairchild starting pitcher Brooke McCune as the game went on, following up a scoreless first inning with busy second and third frames.
“They’re squaring up good pitching," coach Baier said of his team. "Brooke McCune is a good pitcher and we knew that she was going to throw strikes and we attacked.”
Craker was intentionally walked in her second at-bat of the game in the second prior to Baier and Wirtz's base hits and got an opportunity with the bases loaded an inning later after a walk by Aubrey Dorn, single form Stelter and Grace Goettl reached first on a strikeout. The senior pitcher helped her own cause at the plate with a well-struck ball that went out over the left-center field fence to push the Macks to an 8-1 advantage.
Craker struck out five in a complete-game win, allowing one earned run across the seven innings. Osseo-Fairchild scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth on a two-run single by Katie Skoug.
McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday and Eau Claire Regis next Friday before closing out the league schedule at Fall Creek on June 1 and at home versus Thorp on June 3 before hosting Cadott in its regular season finale on June 4.