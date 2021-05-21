Prep Softball: McDonell powers past Osseo-Fairchild, maintains position unbeaten atop Western Cloverbelt standings

A young McDonell softball team has quickly gained an important weapon.

Confidence.

The Macks have been hard to handle in Western Cloverbelt Conference competition this season and that continued Friday as a pair of four-run innings helped McDonell stay unbeaten in league competition in a 8-3 victory over Osseo-Fairchild at Casper Park.

Maggie Craker belted a grand slam in the third inning after the Macks (11-5, 8-0) took the lead with four runs in the second inning. Morgan Wirtz's two-run single in the second inning followed RBI singles from Emma Stelter and Becca Baier after the Thunder (5-6, 4-4) scored once in the top of the first inning to take an early lead.

“The confidence is crazy," McDonell coach Rick Baier said of his team's offense. "At the start of the year they didn’t have the confidence but the confidence is growing and growing and growing.”

Stelter and Wirtz each had two hits as the Macks got better swings off Osseo-Fairchild starting pitcher Brooke McCune as the game went on, following up a scoreless first inning with busy second and third frames.