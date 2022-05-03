Prep Softball: McDonell takes two in doubleheader with Cadott

The McDonell softball team took both games of a Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader against Cadott on Tuesday by scores of 10-0 in six inning and 6-2 at Casper Park.

The Macks scored all 10 runs in the final four innings of the first game and never trailed in the second game en route to the sweep.

Offensively the Macks had seven hits but scored just four runs while committing four errors in last Friday's 7-4 loss to Osseo-Fairchild but coach Rick Baier's team was much sharper in Tuesday's two wins.

“We were getting at-bats all the way through the lineup," Baier said. "The game before this it was the top three, tonight it was 1-9. They all did their hitting.”

Josie Witkowski, Morgan Wirtz and Kait Ortmann each had two hits in the first game while Becca Baier, Wirtz, Avery Bowe, Aubrey Dorn, Ortmann and Katie Ruf each drove in one run. Baier, Witkowski and Ortmann blasted double while Witkowski also had a triple out of the two spot in the order.

A scoreless game heading into the bottom of the second, McDonell scored twice in the third before four runs in the fourth were followed by two more in the fifth and sixth innings. Olivia Goodman had a pair of hits and stole a base out of the leadoff spot for the Hornets.

The second game was closer as two runs in the top of the fifth helped give the Macks some breathing room. Baier, Witkowski and Ortmann had two hits apiece and combined for four runs batted in and four runs scored. Baier also had three stolen bases and added a walk in the leadoff spot.

Elly Eiler, Eva Enestvedt, Makenna Barone and Morgan Moldrem each had one hit with Enestvedt doubling and driving home a run for the Hornets (4-6, 3-6) as the team has now lost five in a row while facing a stretch against some of the top teams in the league.

“It’s not anything we can’t fix. We just need some timely hitting," Cadott coach Kari Moldrem said of the offense. "I changed our lineup from the first game just because I put our people that were hitting together and we need more. We also need to make our plays and not do the little things that cost us runs like make a throw we don’t need to.”

Lauryn Goettl went all seven innings in the circle for Cadott in the second game, striking out three while allowing six hits, four runs and six runs (five earned). Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday, a team the Hornets earned a 12-11 walkoff win against on April 19.

“The season is unpredictable every year," Moldrem said. "Nothing is the same. The only thing that is usually the same is it’s intense and it can be short and it can be long at the same time.”

The week ends Friday when the Hornets host Thorp before Cadott plays Eau Claire Regis twice next week before a matchup at Fall Creek on May 13. Cadott has experience, but also some younger players taking on big roles this season. The playoffs aren't too far away, but Moldrem knows there's still plenty of time for her team to grow before then.

“We’re learning as we go," Moldrem said. "That’s what the season is, especially when you have some freshmen in spots in the lineup. We learn as we go. We make some physical errors, let’s learn from it.”

Ruf was efficient in pitching McDonell to wins in both games. She struck out eight while scattering four hits in game one before allowing two earned runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts in seven innings of the second contest.

“She threw strikes and (got) lots of swings and misses," coach Baier said of Ruf. "Very efficient.”

McDonell's busy close to the regular season continues at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday before hosting Eau Claire Regis on Friday. The Macks play at the Cochrane-Fountain City triangular on Saturday before seven games next week including doubleheaders at Bloomer (next Tuesday) and Northwestern (Saturday, May 14).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.