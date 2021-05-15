Prep Softball: Mistakes hurt Bloomer in nonconference defeat to Prescott

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team loaded up its nonconference schedule with tough foes knowing full well some bumps in the road could occur for the largely-young Blackhawks.
Too many mistakes on Saturday afternoon against a tough foe made for a tough battle in an 8-1 defeat to Prescott.
Bloomer (10-2) committed five errors which helped lead to seven unearned runs against a strong Prescott (11-1) team that entered Saturday ranked seventh in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll. The Cardinals scored the final eight runs of the game to win a rematch from the 2019 Division 3 sectional finals where Prescott won 6-4.
“We know exactly who we are," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of his team. "Our defense is not as good as our pitching right now and we need to start making some plays behind them, same thing when we played Baldwin(-Woodville) just too many mistakes. The difference was against Baldwin there were some tough plays in there, today it wasn’t really tough plays we just didn’t make plays and I don’t know how many errors we had, just stuff that should be taken care of.”
Prescott scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead 3-1. The final two runs of the inning came on an error with a miscommunication between the Bloomer middle infield led to an infield popup dropping to the dirt to score two. Two more errors in the fourth inning helped another three runs score as the Cardinals would extend the lead further with one run in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Junior pitcher Calley Olson threw well in defeat for the Blackhawks as she registered 13 strikeouts in seven innings while allowing just one earned run.
“She’s a tough matchup for them in my opinion based on what we saw the last (time)," Poirier said of Olson. "It’s been two years. She pitched well against them as a freshman and that’s why she got the start today and it’s what I expected her to do.”
Bloomer opened the scoring in the second inning when Delaney Zwiefelhofer bashed a home run to start the bottom of the inning. Zwiefelhofer received a second chance after the Cardinals were unable to make a catch on a infield popup in foul territory and made the most of it on her next swing taking the ball out to center field. Poirier said Zwiefelhofer was at the ballpark at 9:30 a.m. prior to the game working on her hitting and was pleased she got immediate results for that hard work.
The Blackhawks had a chance to cut into the deficit in the third inning with two on and one out before Emily Kuehl had a hard-hit liner where the Prescott second baseman made a jumping catch and was able to double off the runner at first to retire the side.
Taylor Graf struck out eight while allowing one earned run in seven innings to earn the victory in the circle for Prescott. Ariana Temmer 2-4, Isabella Lenz and Isabel Matzek each had two hits for the Cardinals.
Zwiefelhofer was 3-for-3 with the RBI and Calley Olson doubled in the first inning for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer's nonconference schedule is loaded with high-level programs such as Baldwin-Woodville, Prescott, Grantsburg and Thorp with most of those matchups coming in the second half of the season as the team looks to see as many strong foes as it can before starting the playoffs. Bloomer plays at Cumberland on Tuesday to jump back into Heart O'North Conference play where the Blackhawks currently lead the league standings with some key games looming in the future. Bloomer plays at Hayward on May 25 before a doubleheader showdown at Northwestern two days later.