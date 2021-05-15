Prep Softball: Mistakes hurt Bloomer in nonconference defeat to Prescott

BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team loaded up its nonconference schedule with tough foes knowing full well some bumps in the road could occur for the largely-young Blackhawks.

Too many mistakes on Saturday afternoon against a tough foe made for a tough battle in an 8-1 defeat to Prescott.

Bloomer (10-2) committed five errors which helped lead to seven unearned runs against a strong Prescott (11-1) team that entered Saturday ranked seventh in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll. The Cardinals scored the final eight runs of the game to win a rematch from the 2019 Division 3 sectional finals where Prescott won 6-4.

“We know exactly who we are," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of his team. "Our defense is not as good as our pitching right now and we need to start making some plays behind them, same thing when we played Baldwin(-Woodville) just too many mistakes. The difference was against Baldwin there were some tough plays in there, today it wasn’t really tough plays we just didn’t make plays and I don’t know how many errors we had, just stuff that should be taken care of.”