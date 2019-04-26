Olivia Mlsna lined a single over the head of the shortstop to score the winning run as the McDonell softball team edged Stanley-Boyd 8-7 in walk-off fashion on Friday at Casper Park.
Hannah Sykora began the seventh inning with a single to left field before moving to second and then to third after two wild pitches. After Lauryn Deetz reached on a fielder’s choice grounder to the pitcher the top of the lineup came to the plate and Mlsna delivered.
“It’s just a matter of sticking with it and taking it one pitch at a time, focusing on one pitch at a time both defensively and offensively because you can’t do more than that,” McDonell coach Chelsea Seckora said as the Macks battled back from an early 6-2 hole.
McDonell (4-1, 4-1) had taken a 7-6 advantage in the sixth. Maggie Craker started the inning with a single before moving to second with a stolen base. After back-to-back outs, Craker scored following a throwing error at third base on a grounder.
“I thought the girls did a nice job of having quality at-bats and they did a nice job of baserunning and taking advantage of extra 60 feet they would give us,” Seckora said.
Stanley-Boyd (1-3, 1-3) tied the game in seventh as Arianna Mason led off the inning with a triple to right field. Mason scored on an infield grounder that was misplayed. The Orioles had an opportunity to grab the lead with Bailey Straskowski on third and one out. Josie Podalak dropped down a bunt and Straskowski got caught in a run down and was thrown out at third. A groundout to the pitcher ended the inning with a runner stranded at second.
“It was hot and cold,” Stanley-Boyd coach Andrea Mahr said of the Orioles offense. “We said now that this is going to be our bottom floor and we’re working up from there.”
Stanley-Boyd scored four times in the third inning to pull ahead of the Macks 6-2. Jada Nye reached on an infield single and then an error put Izzy Benson on. Mason singled up the middle to score Nye while Benson moved to third and Mason to second on the throw home.
Straskowski got the ball to drop in right field for a single to plate Benson. After an infield single by Ashly Zastrow to score Mason, the Orioles would add their fourth run of the inning on a run-scoring groundout from Podalak.
In the bottom half of the third, McDonell strung together some hits with two outs to narrow the margin. Cassie Sorensen singled, Kait Ortmann walked and then Sykora delivered with a two-run double to score two runs.
The Orioles grabbed an early two-run lead in the top of the first without any hits. Nye and Mason both walked and combined for three steals in the inning. Both Nye and Mason scored on wild pitches.
“We had a lot of good things to be proud of,” Mahr said. “We need to trust ourselves more and trust our teammates more and just make sure that all those reps in practice that they’re following through in the game. I think we get sometimes a little bit too in our head.”
The Macks scored twice in the bottom of the first to tie the game at two apiece.
Craker got the win in the circle for the Macks striking out six in a complete-game effort. After the six runs crossed the plate over the first three innings, Craker found her footing with three straight hitless innings.
“It’s just getting in the groove and finding that last burst of energy before the week is out,” Seckora said of Craker finding her rhythm. “I thought she did a nice job of sticking in there and not getting frustrated.”
Sykora led the Macks going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and two runs scored. Craker and Sorensen each had two hits and two runs. Deetz added two hits.
Mason had two hits, a run batted in and three runs scored for the Orioles. Nye collected two hits and two runs while Straskowski plated two runs.
McDonell had a 3-0 week by defeating Eau Claire Regis and Cadott in convincing fashion before narrowly edging the Orioles.
The Macks are busy again next week with a doubleheader against Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday, Altoona on Thursday, Fall Creek on Friday and a tournament hosted by Cochrane-Fountain City on Saturday.
Stanley-Boyd suffered three conference losses with defeats to Fall Creek and Thorp earlier in the week. The Orioles host Altoona on Tuesday before a road game at Cadott on Thursday and home against Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.
“Even though (we’re) not ending how we wanted we’re ready to move on,” Mahr said, “and we’re ready to shift from good to great and the next time we see McDonell we’ll have a whole different ball game.”