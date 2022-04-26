Prep Softball: Powerful offense aims to spark Cadott in tough Western Cloverbelt battle

CADOTT — The Cadott softball team knows any inning can be a big inning.

The Hornets have a strong lineup from top to bottom and early in the season that batting order has flexed its muscle.

Cadott scored a combined 25 runs in Tuesday across 12 innings in earning an 11-8 victory over Stanley-Boyd and jumping out to a 14-5 lead through 4.5 innings before the second game of the doubleheader was suspended due to darkness. The game will be resumed at a later date if necessary.

Rilei Weeks was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and a triple out of the nine spot in the order in game one while Makenna Barone, Elly Eiler and Laken Ryan each had two hits and combined for four runs batted in. Barone and Olivia Goodman had doubles for the Hornets in the opening win as the team never trailed but had to hold off a charge by the Orioles.

“I don’t think they realize how good they can be because we’ve literally had one practice on our field and so since we haven’t had a whole lot of games, our plan is just keep getting better," Cadott coach Kari Moldrem said of her team's offense.

The Hornets scored five times in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by Barone, run-scoring hit by Eiler and a two-run single for Weeks as the team batted around in their first at-bat of the day. The freshman Weeks also added a run-scoring triple in the sixth one inning after Goodman's RBI double came as a part of a three-run fifth. Weeks had another big swing in the second game when she drilled a three-run home run out to left field in the third inning as the Hornets jumped out to a 13-0 lead after 2.5 innings. Goodman added three hits and four stolen bases in the second game while Lauryn Goettl scored three runs and stole three bases of her own.

Makenna Barone earned the win in the first game by striking out 10 batters while allowing eight runs (six earned) in seven innings. Goettl got off to a strong start in game two by retiring the first nine batters of the game in order before the Orioles came to life with a five-run fourth inning.

“It felt like I was playing a video game with her," Moldrem said of Goettl's pitching early. "I’d call a pitch and she’d just hit it and it just worked. Her changeup, rise ball all that stuff was going.”

In both games the Hornets struck first but the Orioles battled back. Emme Felmlee had two hits in the opening game and Sierra Close doubled and drove in four runs for Stanley-Boyd. Tanielle Ducommun's two-run single in the top of the seventh brought home two runs and Kaden Drehmel reached base on a fielder's choice to bring the tying run to the plate before the Hornets got the final out for the win.

Emily Brenner, Felmlee, Mallory Eslinger, Drehmel and Abby Reynolds each had an RBI in game two as the Orioles (0-5, 0-3) once again showed comeback ability after facing an early deficit.

Stanley-Boyd coach Tyler Wagner said the team placed additional focus on its mental approach after a tough doubleheader last week at Fall Creek where the team was outscored 26-1 in the two games.

“(It’s) continuing to build on that, getting games in, talking with pitchers and having pitchers throw strikes and putting the ball in play and having disciplined, good at-bats," Wagner said of his team's approach.

Stanley-Boyd is on the road the rest of the week, playing at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday before facing Eau Claire Regis on Friday.

“We’re building so we’re just looking to get better each game and building on the successes we have and learning from the mistakes that we make if and when we make them," Wagner said.

Cadott (3-1, 2-1) exits Tuesday even with Fall Creek in the loss column in the Western Cloverbelt standings behind unbeaten Bloomer. The Hornets finished tied for third in the league standings a season ago in an always-tough conference that added Bloomer this spring. Moldrem said the key to her team contending is the pitching being more efficient and the defense playing well behind whoever is in the circle.

The Hornets will see plenty of the conference's heavy hitters in the coming days, beginning Thursday by hosting Fall Creek before playing at Bloomer in a doubleheader Friday.

