Prep Softball Preview: Bloomer brings back experience in circle, outfield for move to Western Cloverbelt

The Bloomer softball program is entering an always-competitive Western Cloverbelt Conference this spring, but does so with experience and talent returning at many key spots.

Overall the Blackhawks bring back seven starters and 11 players with varsity experience from 2021 when Bloomer won a Division 3 regional championship and finished 26-3 in winning the Heart O'North Conference championship.

Senior Calley Olson anchors the Blackhawks in the circle and at the plate as the Minot State University signee posted a sparkling 13-1 record and an earned run average under one with 169 strikeouts in 90.1 innings pitched last year. At the plate Olson hit .537 and blasted nine home runs and 16 doubles in the heart of a Blackhawks lineup that returns plenty of pop.

Junior outfielders Tori Jenneman and Delaney Zwiefelhofer return after posting All-Heart O'North Conference efforts in 2021. Jenneman was a first team selection and his .412 with six home runs while Zwiefelhofer batted .477 with four round trippers.

"We return seven starters and 11 players who have varsity experience," fourth-year Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. "(We) need to improve our defense and mature at the plate. If we do those things, we could be a factor later in the season."

Bloomer starts its season with games in Florida this week and hosts Elk Mound next Tuesday before beginning Western Cloverbelt competition at Cadott on April 8.

Cadott aims to contend again

The Hornets tied for third place in the Western Cloverbelt a season ago and return three key all-conference players this spring.

Seniors Makenna Barone and Olivia Goodman and junior Lauryn Goettl will be joined by a talented group of underclassmen as the Hornets aim for victories for 14th-year Cadott coach Kari Moldrem.

Barone was a first team all-conference and all-district player who earned all-state honorable mention accolades in 2021. Goodman was an all-conference honorable mention honoree and Goettl was a second team all-conference player as the Hornets were 11-11 and advanced to the Division 4 regional finals.

Goodman will team up with Elly Eiler and Eva Enestvedt to make up the Hornets outfield while Laken Ryan and Morgan Moldrem return after playing the infield a season ago. Freshmen Kasey Moldrem, Rilei Weeks and Tarynn Donahue that could see time at a variety of positions for a lineup the longtime coach expects to be deep.

Cadott is scheduled to open the season at home on Friday against Owen-Withee.

Brenner leads Stanley-Boyd returners

The Orioles are another team looking to challenge in the Western Cloverbelt and return experience around the diamond in that pursuit.

Emily Brenner earned second team all-conference honors a season ago as she hit .418 with one home run and 10 runs batted in and should play shortstop for Stanley-Boyd. Outfielder Tina Benson hit .356 and was a presence on the bases with 21 stolen bases, Emme Felmlee hit .300 with 13 RBIs and will pitch and play around the infield and Sierra Close batted .424 with 13 steals and should also see time around the infield.

Pitcher/infielder Abby Reynolds, outfielder Alexa Liszewski and utility player Kaden Drehmel will also be expected to taken on larger roles for the Orioles this season as Stanley-Boyd comes off a 4-17 campaign.

"I see our team working through players trying out new positions and finding consistency to compete with a tough, deep Western Cloverbelt Conference," second-year Stanley-Boyd coach Tyler Wagner said, "building on solid fundamentals and having a more disciplined plate approach."

Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season at Poynette on Saturday.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell looks to reload

The Knights will be younger this season, but still are aiming to contend in the East Lakeland Conference title race for seventh-year coach Andy Lorenzen.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell went 15-6 last season and earned a share of the conference title before falling to Fall Creek 5-3 in the Division 4 regional finals. Senior Teaira Spaeth is back coming off a second team all-conference campaign in which she hit .360 and will bat atop the lineup for the Knights. Sophomore Brooke Anderson played third base a season ago but makes the move to pitcher.

Fellow sophomore Grace Harycki started a first base last year and Lorenzen said she has shown plenty of growth at the plate.

Lorenzen's squad is aiming for its fourth straight league championship, but the coach knows that growth from a young team with just one senior will be key.

"We will be competitive in conference," Lorenzen said. "We are a very young team with a lot of room to grow."

Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to start the season at Bruce on April 5 before hosing Prairie Farm on April 7.

