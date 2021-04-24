Prep Softball Preview: Bloomer leaning on power arms to lead the way

The last time the Bloomer softball team took the field for a game, they were battling for a trip to state.
Some of the players from that team return, but after the 2020 season was canceled the Blackhawks are among the many teams that will have to rely on some unproven young players this spring as teams return to action.
One position Bloomer enters the season looking strong at is pitcher as senior Emily Kuehl and junior Calley Olson have both earned All-Heart O’North Conference honors during their high school careers. The senior Kuehl was a first team all-conference selection in 2018 and 2019 and an all-district choice in 2019. Kuehl will play collegiately at Dakota County Technical College next year but should see plenty of time in the circle and around the infield this spring. She had a combined 29-7 record with 190 strikeouts and 17 walks in 201 innings pitched as a freshman and sophomore while hitting .353 with 18 runs batted in during the 2019 season.
The junior Olson was a second team all-conference selection as a freshman when she was 8-3 in the circle with 119 strikeouts and 19 walks in 71.1 innings pitched. She too will pitch and play around the infield and as a hitter batted .354 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in as a freshman.
Senior Kylee Sedlacek was a utility player for the ‘Hawks in 2019 and has 16 games of varsity competition under her belt. She will catch and play at the corner infield positions this spring.
But beyond that trio, competition for playing time is wide open for the Blackhawks. Overall Bloomer has graduated seven starters including six earning all-league honors since the end of the 2019 season when Bloomer fell to Prescott 6-4 in the Division 3 sectional championship game.
Bloomer does have plenty of new faces to vie for those spots with nine sophomores and eight freshman in the program this spring.
“We will have some growing pains and lean on the experienced pitchers to keep us in games as we grow,” third-year Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said.
Bloomer is scheduled to host three games at home next week to start the season, welcoming Cumberland on Tuesday and St. Croix Falls for a doubleheader on Thursday before hosting a nonconference quad on Saturday against Menomonie, Baldwin-Woodville and Onalaska.
All-conference honors lead returners for Cadott
Three All-Western Cloverbelt Conference award winners from 2019 and an experienced junior will serve as the tone setters for the Hornets.
Calli Bremness, Meadow Barone and MaKenna Barone each earned all-league honors two seasons ago as Bremness was a first teamer, Meadow Barone took second team honors and MaKenna Barone earned honorable mention accolades while Olivia Goodman was an important piece for Cadott as a freshman and adds to the veteran core.
Bremness will play shortstop, Goodman will anchor the outfield in center and the Barones will team up as the battery as pitcher and catcher for 13th-year coach Kari Moldrem.
Sophomores Lauryn Goettl, Elly Eiler, Morgan Moldrem and Laken Ryan will be counted on to step up and play at the varsity level for the first time, but their coach is confident in their ability to help put together a strong defensive group.
The Western Cloverbelt looks to once again be stocked with talented squads and coach Moldrem believes her team can battle with any of them.
“I see us having one of the best seasons that I have ever coached,” Moldrem said. “Even though I only have four players with high school experience, my team is very athletic and many players can play multiple positions.”
Cadott is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Prescott before playing at Owen-Withee on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd eager to compete
The Orioles took a big step forward in 2019, winning the program’s first regional championship in 23 years.
And although the team had a season off, many of the players who helped the team earn that accolade are back this spring aiming to build off of it.
Pitcher Ashly Zastrow, catcher Monica Derks, outfielders McKenzie Derks and Diana Nitz and first baseman Jessica Hazuga are back and will join new faces such as shortstop Emily Brenner, utility player Abby Reynolds, outfielder Tina Benson, infielder Sierra Close and utility player Mallory Eslinger as the core for first-year coach Tyler Wagner’s team.
“I look for our team to be competitive this year day in and day out,” Wagner said. “With it being my first year and having many new faces from when I was an assistant, the unknown is our largest challenge. We look to compete in every game and challenge those that have established themselves atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference.”
Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to open the season at Owen-Withee on Tuesday before hosting Gilman on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell seeks another East Lakeland title and more
The Knights have been the class of the East Lakeland Conference in recent years and return plenty of firepower as they aim for a third straight league title.
Andy Lorenzen enters his sixth year leading the program and brings back an ace in the circle and talent to back her up in the team’s quest for a three-peat.
Izzy Clark was an impact pitcher and hitter in 2019 in earning East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year, All-East Lakeland Conference first team and all-district honors after hitting .515 at the plate to go with 127 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.
Alyssa Helland and Michaiah Galster earned two-time all-conference honorees and hit well above .300 in 2019. Lorenzen credited returner Kaitlen Heinzen for her hard work and temperament and believes she too is poised for a strong season. Shortstop Teaira Spaeth hit .381 as a freshman and brings speed to the lineup, outfielder Jayda Turchen started as a freshman in 2019 and Lorenzen feels freshmen Brooke Anderson and Grace Harycki will be able to step into the varsity lineup right away.
“We are looking to defend our back-to-back conference titles in 2018-19 by competing for conference,” Lorenzen said. “Our goal this year is a regional or sectional title. The team is capable if they come together at the right time.”
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is scheduled to open the season at home on Tuesday against Prairie Farm but overall plays plays a road-heavy slate of games to start the season.