Prep Softball Preview: Bloomer leaning on power arms to lead the way

The last time the Bloomer softball team took the field for a game, they were battling for a trip to state.

Some of the players from that team return, but after the 2020 season was canceled the Blackhawks are among the many teams that will have to rely on some unproven young players this spring as teams return to action.

One position Bloomer enters the season looking strong at is pitcher as senior Emily Kuehl and junior Calley Olson have both earned All-Heart O’North Conference honors during their high school careers. The senior Kuehl was a first team all-conference selection in 2018 and 2019 and an all-district choice in 2019. Kuehl will play collegiately at Dakota County Technical College next year but should see plenty of time in the circle and around the infield this spring. She had a combined 29-7 record with 190 strikeouts and 17 walks in 201 innings pitched as a freshman and sophomore while hitting .353 with 18 runs batted in during the 2019 season.

The junior Olson was a second team all-conference selection as a freshman when she was 8-3 in the circle with 119 strikeouts and 19 walks in 71.1 innings pitched. She too will pitch and play around the infield and as a hitter batted .354 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in as a freshman.