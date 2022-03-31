Prep Softball Preview: Chi-Hi brings back talent, depth around the diamond from Division 1 state semifinalist

With great expectations comes great responsibility.

The Chi-Hi softball team understands that, and entering a season in which nearly all the members of last year’s Division 1 state semifinal squad return, the Cardinals know that even more hard work will be needed to push the program further.

The number of talented returners for the Cardinals this season is significant coming off a 25-6 campaign that ended in a 4-2 defeat to Sun Prairie in the state semifinals as a roster chock-full of seniors, juniors and sophomores returns for more.

“We know that with high expectations comes a lot of work, and we are really trying to (make sure) that’s a common theme,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. “Winning isn’t easy. We expect to do it, but it’s not easy and it takes a lot of hard work, and these girls are not afraid to work hard either.”

Senior pitcher/second baseman Hannah Aldrich was an all-state honorable mention and first team all-region and conference selection as a junior after hitting .390 with 18 runs batted in and 21 runs scored at the plate while logging a 15-4 record, 2.78 earned run average and 125 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched in the circle. She is joined by sophomore pitcher Lakken McEathron (4-0 record, 2.35 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 32 innings), senior pitcher/first baseman Olivia Bero and junior pitcher/third baseman Harper Risinger in the circle for the Cards.

Senior catcher Emme Bergh will control the action behind the plate after earning all-conference honorable mention accolades a season ago as she hit .258 with one home run and 20 runs batted in.

Junior first baseman Madyson Baker was a first-team all-state, district and conference honoree in 2021 after hitting .458 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in and will be situated in the No. 3 spot in the order again. Sophomore shortstop Makenna Johnston was a second team all-state and first team all-district and all-conference pick and hit .421 with nine doubles, 24 runs batted in and 35 runs scored and will be hitting leadoff.

Sophomore centerfielder Paige Steinmetz hit .402 with two triples, three home runs and 27 RBI in earning first team all-district and second team all-conference accolades and junior third baseman Madisyn Bauer was a first team all-conference honoree and honorable mention all-region following a season in which she hit .350 with nine doubles, four triples and 32 runs batted in and will be parked between Johnston and Baker atop the order.

Junior designated player Camryn Fjelstad brings another powerful bat to the lineup at cleanup after earning second team all-conference accolades a season ago with a .385 batting average, nine doubles, three home runs and 31 runs batted in. Sophomore Olivia Sanborn came on strong at the end of her freshman season to hit .381 with three doubles, nine runs batted in and 10 stolen bases. Junior outfielder Basia Olson will provide protection for Fjelstad from the five spot in the order after hitting .356 with two home runs, 25 runs batted in and 21 runs scored.

Junior second baseman/outfielder Piper Kukuk and sophomore second basemen/outfielders Lizzie Boiteau and Mykle Buhrow return to provide additional talented depth for a lineup that is strong from one through nine. Newcomers Rachel Jacobson and Addy Frenette are versatile and quick players that could help the team at a number of spots this spring.

“I think the depth of our team just helps us so much,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. “We have quality players in every position and multiple of them and so kids when they’re in a little funk we can give them some rest and work with them. If a kid gets hurt, we have such a deep roster, (and) it’s really nice.”

Chi-Hi started the season last week with a pair of victories in Florida, defeating Bishop Kelly (ID) 5-4 and South Fayette (PA) 11-1 in five innings. Baker had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in while Boiteau, Olson and Sanborn had two hits apiece in the first win. Johnston was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs batted in, Fjelstad and Boiteau had two hits each and Olson drove in two in the lopsided second win. The combination of Aldrich and McEathron were efficient in the circle in the two wins, allowing just a combined four earned runs.

“We’re really deep with athleticism, and we’ve got people waiting and chomping at the bit to compete and play,” Faherty said.

“It really makes practice nice because we’re competing and we have a high level of competition in our own gym every day,” Seckora added.

The team is in a much different spot than it was a season ago when the Cardinals entered the season with plenty of talent and athleticism, but little experience with a roster made up entirely of freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The team improved as the season went on and was playing its best at the right time, knocking off top-seeded Hudson and Marshfield in sectional play to send the program to state for the 14th time.

Chi-Hi is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Hudson before the Raiders are scheduled to come to Casper Park on Thursday.

“One of the things we talked about right away was with having everybody back for the most part that’s a unique situation,” Faherty said. “Figuring out what we can do to go from where we were to get better yet and not get complacent (and think) we know we’re pretty good and we know they’re comfortable with everything. Those are all good things, but we want to figure out what we can do to push them to another level.”

