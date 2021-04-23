Prep Softball Preview: Expectations remain high for McDonell with new coach, youthful lineup

A new coach takes over the McDonell softball program this season with a roster of many new faces.

But even with that turnover, the always-lofty expectations set forth by the Macks will remain in place.

Rick Baier takes the lead of the program after Chelsea Seckora moved across the street to team up Jared Faherty as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi and even though the Macks are fielding a young roster this spring, Baier has liked what those young players have shown thus far.

“When we were coming into it I had it in my head that these girls probably haven’t picked up a ball in over a year, most of them, and you could see that early,” Baier said. “You could see that was what was happening but the throws are starting to get better and hitting wise they were pretty good already.”

In a sea of talented underclassmen, there are some experienced players who are expected to lead the way. Senior pitcher Maggie Craker was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference selection in 2019 where she hit .569 with 27 runs batted in. Kait Ortmann hit .357 with 23 runs batted in and the veterans should see plenty of at-bats in the middle of the lineup.