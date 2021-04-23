Prep Softball Preview: Expectations remain high for McDonell with new coach, youthful lineup

A new coach takes over the McDonell softball program this season with a roster of many new faces.
But even with that turnover, the always-lofty expectations set forth by the Macks will remain in place.
Rick Baier takes the lead of the program after Chelsea Seckora moved across the street to team up Jared Faherty as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi and even though the Macks are fielding a young roster this spring, Baier has liked what those young players have shown thus far.
“When we were coming into it I had it in my head that these girls probably haven’t picked up a ball in over a year, most of them, and you could see that early,” Baier said. “You could see that was what was happening but the throws are starting to get better and hitting wise they were pretty good already.”
In a sea of talented underclassmen, there are some experienced players who are expected to lead the way. Senior pitcher Maggie Craker was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference selection in 2019 where she hit .569 with 27 runs batted in. Kait Ortmann hit .357 with 23 runs batted in and the veterans should see plenty of at-bats in the middle of the lineup.
Craker will shoulder the majority of the load in the circle with Ortmann waiting in the wings as needed, giving Baier some peace of mind with his veteran pitchers.
“Obviously Maggie my go-to pitcher, so I’ll have her and position-wise there are nine solid girls and I think I’ve got a lot of nice backups,” Baier said.
Most of those backups are either underclassmen or now upperclassmen who will be jumping into larger roles in 2021 as the Macks have two dozen players in the program overall, a large number for the school.
The varsity and junior varsity teams were chosen on Wednesday and the varsity squad is now focused on getting everyone into position with reps before opening the season next Tuesday at Somerset before a triangular at Stevens Point Pacelli on May 1.
Baier likes the depth of his lineup from the top to the bottom but doesn’t expect McDonell to hit a large number of home runs. Rather he said his team will be focused on playing small ball and being aggressive when on the bases and putting pressure on opposing defenses to make the plays for outs.
“I don’t have a lot of power hitters,” Baier said. “I’ve got a couple girls that will probably put it over the fence but overall if my team hit five home runs this summer I’d be pretty impressed.”
The Western Cloverbelt looks to once again be a battle of high-caliber teams, just as it was most recently in 2019 when McDonell, Thorp and Altoona shared the league title.
Craker and Kennedy Willi each saw playing time as a freshman in 2018 when the Macks won their second of two straight Division 5 state championships before being upended by Loyal in the 2019 regional finals. Many of the faces for the Macks are new, two years later, but the expectations aren’t even with someone new calling the shots and many new players on the field. Baier wants to keep the same goals his predecessors had of competing for conference, regional, sectional and state championship opportunities.
“I think they’re going to be impressed with us,” Baier said of the team. “I think we’re going to sneak up on some teams because we’re young but we’ve got a veteran pitcher and one of the better athletes to come through Chippewa Falls much less McDonell.
“Maggie Craker can do it all and they’re really taking her lead, all the younger girls and she’s doing a really nice job leading.”