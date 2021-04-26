Prep Softball Preview: Familiar faces Faherty, Seckora return to lead young, athletic Chi-Hi squad

Many things are new for the Chi-Hi softball team this season.
Sort of.
Just two players from the program’s 2019 trip to the Division 1 state tournament return are back and the Cardinals have new leadership at coach.
But the new coaches are familiar faces for Chi-Hi fans as Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora have returned to the program as co-coaches for a young but athletic Cardinals squad.
Prep Softball: Faherty, Seckora excited for opportunity to work together as co-head coaches for Chi-Hi
State championship winning coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora are excited for the opportunity to team up as co-head coaches for the Chi-Hi softball team.
Faherty led the team to a 234-60 record and five trips to the Division 1 state tournament including a 2012 state title before stepping down after the 2017 season. Seckora starred on the diamond for the Cardinals in the early 2000s before playing collegiately at Winona State University is back with the program after spending the last decade across the street at McDonell where she led the Macks to four state tournaments and two Division 5 titles.
Faherty and Seckora’s first season back with the Cardinals has them with a roster full of youth but also full of high-end athletic ability. Hannah Aldrich and Emme Bergh are the only two players with varsity experience that return and will both be counted upon to help lead the way. Aldrich was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference selection as a freshman and started at second base for the Cardinals in their 5-3 state quarterfinal loss to Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in 2019. She will continue to play second and will also be counted on to pitch this season. Bergh will also be leaned on to play important innings in the infield at both catcher and first base.
Junior Olivia Bero, sophomores Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer, Camryn Fjelstad, Piper Kukuk, Basia Olson and Harper Risinger and freshmen Lizzie Boiteau, Mykle Buhrow, Makenna Johnston, Lakken McEathron, Sophie Robinson, Olivia Sanborn and Paige Steinmetz make up the young nucleus of this year’s squad that will be seeing its first varsity action.
“We’ve got, out of 16 kids, we’ve got seven freshmen, we’ve got six sophomores and three juniors,” Faherty said. “We’re very young, but we’re very athletic as well.”
But despite that relative youth to start the season, the always lofty expectations for the Cardinals remain as such with a program that is always a contender in the Big Rivers Conference and ranks among the highest in Wisconsin in state tournament appearances.
“I don’t think my expectations change,” Seckora said. “Varsity ball is varsity ball, and if we want to compete and win that’s the kind of ball we need to play so whether you’re a freshmen or a senior you’re put at that varsity level and the competition is going to be where it’s at.”
As usual, the regular season schedule for the Cardinals is full of challenging matchups out of conference to go with its Big Rivers schedule. Chi-Hi starts the season at Menomonie on Tuesday before hosting the Mustangs on Thursday. Chi-Hi’s first nonconference action comes Saturday when the Cardinals head to Stevens Point for a quad against Wisconsin Rapids, Hortonville and Stevens Point.
Chi-Hi’s annual Chi-Hi invitational is set for Saturday, May 8 at Casper Park and once again loaded with high-level teams. The Cardinals will be challenged throughout the year as they grow, but with many of the players already having success this year in sports such as volleyball and hockey, it may not be as sharp of a transition to varsity softball as one might think.
“We have girls that have played a lot of competitive softball, and they like to win. We have girls that have played competitive sports on other levels,” Seckora said. “We had a state championship hockey team, and we had girls that played other varsity sports so I think they know what it’s like to compete and they know what it’s like to win.”
Those players are also experienced playing on travel teams and while it’s different on the varsity field, it’s still experience that will benefit the youthful Cards.
“The good news is they’re young but they have played a lot of softball, too,” Faherty said. “It’s not like we’re sitting here with people that haven’t played softball. They’ve put a lot of time in but learning this system and what we want and how we want things done is a little different because they come from different travel teams and things like that.”