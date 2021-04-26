Prep Softball Preview: Familiar faces Faherty, Seckora return to lead young, athletic Chi-Hi squad

Many things are new for the Chi-Hi softball team this season.

Sort of.

Just two players from the program’s 2019 trip to the Division 1 state tournament return are back and the Cardinals have new leadership at coach.

But the new coaches are familiar faces for Chi-Hi fans as Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora have returned to the program as co-coaches for a young but athletic Cardinals squad.

Faherty led the team to a 234-60 record and five trips to the Division 1 state tournament including a 2012 state title before stepping down after the 2017 season. Seckora starred on the diamond for the Cardinals in the early 2000s before playing collegiately at Winona State University is back with the program after spending the last decade across the street at McDonell where she led the Macks to four state tournaments and two Division 5 titles.