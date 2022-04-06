Prep Softball Preview: McDonell returns powerful offense in support of new pitching

The McDonell softball team wants to try to make things a bit more comfortable for its new pitching staff this season.

The Macks will try to do so with a powerful offense that returns nearly intact from last season’s 23-4 squad that won the Western Cloverbelt Conference championship and advanced one game away from the Division 5 state tournament.

Second-year coach Rick Baier will have two pitchers taking on larger roles but will have a solid lineup and defense to back them up. Sophomore catcher Morgan Wirtz earned All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team honors a season ago after hitting .593 with four home runs and 45 runs batted in. Second-team junior honorees Josie Witkowski and Becca Baier were strong at the plate and in the field in 2021, as Witkowski hit .374 with two home runs and 42 RBI and Baier hit .438 with 18 walks while scoring 39 runs atop the lineup.

Emma Stelter (.263 average), Kait Ortmann (.234 average with two home runs), Aubrey Dorn (.224 average) and Grace Goettl (.137 average with 11 walks) logged plenty of at-bats to add to the length of the order.

Katie Ruf (.333), Emily Thaler (.286), Arlyona Hazelton (.273), Abby Bresina (.200, all-conference honorable mention) and Isabel Hartman (11 games) saw some action at the varsity level and could be in line for more this spring.

“I don’t want called third (strikes) looking. We can’t have that,” coach Baier said of his offense. “We want consistency seeing strikes and hitting strikes. That’s my philosophy in the (batting) cage — you see a strike, you hit a strike.”

Ortmann and Ruf will get the first chance to take over in the circle for the graduated Maggie Craker, a Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Small Schools All-State second team honoree. Ortmann had a 2-1 record in eight games, and Ruf didn’t allow an earned run in any of her four appearances in 2021. Regardless of who is in the circle for the Macks, they will have an experienced position player group behind them.

“It’s going to be huge for them,” coach Baier said of the returning experience. “It really is because they know that Maggie threw strikes and when they put it in play we were going to get outs. The whole core is back.”

McDonell went unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play a season ago en route to the championship but will be challenged throughout in its bid for a repeat as Bloomer joins the conference and the likes of Cadott, Thorp and Fall Creek return many key players from a season ago. Bloomer went 26-3 and won the Heart O’North Conference in its final season while advancing to the Division 3 sectional semifinals and brings back first team All-Heart O’North Conference pitcher Calley Olson, a hurler coach Baier called “probably the best pitcher in the area.”

Competition inside the conference and out will be tough for the Macks, but Baier said that’s exactly what the team wants to see as it aims for another strong season.

McDonell had its first few games canceled due to weather and is hoping to start the season on Friday at home versus Osseo-Fairchild. Next week, the Macks have games scheduled at Neillsville (Monday), home against Elk Mound (Tuesday) and Stanley-Boyd (Thursday), weather permitting.

This year’s McDonell roster features plenty of postseason experience with many players from last fall’s Division 4 volleyball state championship team as well as the winter’s Division 5 state girls basketball squad. Coach Baier believes his team can use that motivation — as well as the motivation of coming up just short in last season’s 3-2 sectional championship defeat to Hurley.

“Most of my girls, they played volleyball,” Baier said, “they got a taste of what it was like to get down to that state tournament. Basketball, the same way. We were a game short last year and a lot of them that’s what they talk about.

“They talk about that one game so it’s in the back of their heads, and I think they’ll get stronger because of it.”

