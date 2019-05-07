THORP — The McDonell and Thorp softball teams split a key Western Cloverbelt Conference doubleheader on Tuesday with the Cardinals taking the first game 8-2 before the Macks earned a walk-off 5-4 win in game two.
The split keeps the Cardinals atop the Western Cloverbelt by one game over the Macks with three league games left for both teams.
Cassie Sorensen plated the winning run with a single that scored Carly Jenson in the seventh inning, giving McDonell a walk-off win in game two.
The game was tied 1-1 before Thorp (12-3, 10-1) scored three times in the seventh. McDonell (9-4, 9-2) responded by scoring four runs to win it.
Maggie Craker, Sorensen and Jessica Eisenreich each had two hits in game two. Hailey Zurakowski tripled in a two-hit game while driving in two runs and scoring once.
McDonell led 2-0 before Thorp had a six-run fifth on its was to a game one win. Kaytlyn Stunkel had three hits and Kaitlyn Tyznik and Brittany Rosemeyer each had a triple for the Cardinals.
Kaitlyn Ortmann and Lauryn Deetz both had a single and plated a run for the Macks.
Chi-Hi 11-6, Rice Lake 0-2
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers play by sweeping the Warriors.
Mallory Sterling led the way in the first game, an 11-0 win. Sterling struck out 11 while allowing one hit in seven innings in the circle while finishing a triple short of the cycle at the plate with a home run, single, double, three runs batted in and three runs scored. Hannah Aldrich had three hits and scored two runs, Jayden Hodgson had two hits and two runs scored, Nicole Crumbaker was 2-for-4 and drove in two and Emme Bergh was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in.
Two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth helped the Cardinals dig out of an 2-1 hole to take the second game 6-2. Sterling added two hits including a double and two runs batted in while Bergh had three more hits and an RBI for the Cardinals. Crumbaker and Abby Staves were each 2-for-4 in the win.
Sterling struck out 12 while allowing two earned runs in a complete-game win for Chi-Hi (13-4, 8-0).
Bloomer 13-18, Barron 0-0
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks remained unbeaten in Heart O’North play with a doubleheader sweep over Barron.
Calley Olson and Emily Kuehl combined to shut out the Golden Bears over eight innings as Bloomer won in five innings in game one and three innings in game two.
The pitching duo allowed four hits and struck out 14 with no walks.
Annabelle Wittrock had a home run and four runs batted in game two and had two doubles in game one.
Kuehl, Rilee Luzinski and Isabella Jenneman each had four hits on the day between the two games. Luzinski scored six times, while Jenneman and Kuehl each crossed the plate on five occasions.
Olson had a home run in game one and ended the day with three hits, four runs scored and four runs batted in.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 7, Birchwood 0
At Holcombe, Izzy Clark tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout to lead the Knights to a win over the Bobcats.
Clark struck out 11 while walking none in the victory for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-1, 6-1).
Kaylee Walters finished 3-for-3 and Erin Crowell was 3-for-4 as the Knights scored four runs in the fourth inning to push their advantage to seven.
Stanley-Boyd 4-17, Eau Claire Regis 2-7
At Eau Claire, the Orioles grabbed both games of a doubleheader with the Ramblers by scores of 4-2 and 17-7 in five innings.
Jada Nye was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Bailey Straskowski doubled and drove in a run for the Orioles. Ashly Zastrow struck out six while allowing zero earned runs in a complete-game win in the first game.
Seven runs in the first inning and three in the second helped the Orioles start strong to complete the sweep in the second game. Straskowski tripled, scored three runs and drove in two in the second game while Nye added two more hits and drove in one run. Zastrow scored three runs while Arianna Mason, Isabella Benson and Marissa Gustafson crossed the plate two times each.
Zastrow earned the win in relief, striking out three in three innings.