The years pass and many of the faces change, but the matchup stays the same.
For the sixth time in seven years, the Chi-Hi and Stevens Point softball teams will square off with a trip to the Division 1 state tournament on the line on Thursday when the teams meet at D.C. Everest.
The Cardinals and Panthers have been the dominant two teams in their sectional since being paired together earlier this decade and will meet once again in the last game before state.
Stevens Point has won three of the five meetings in the postseason since 2013 while Chi-Hi has won two of the last three including a 4-1 last year in the sectional finals.
Their postseason battles have been close with the five games being decided by a combined eight runs.
This year marks the first time either team has been seeded lower than third for the matchup as the seventh-seeded Cardinals advanced with a 4-3 win at sixth-seeded Marshfield on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Stevens Point is the top seed in the sectional and routed fourth-seeded Wisconsin Rapids 10-0 in five innings in the other sectional semi.
Thursday’s meeting will mark the first of the season for the two teams.
In previous seasons the teams have squared off at least once at regular season tournaments, but a combination of weather cancellations and other factors have kept the Panthers and Cardinals from meeting on the diamond until this week.
The Chi-Hi and Stevens Point programs were familiar with each other prior to this stretch of sectional final showdowns. The teams met four times at the Division 1 state tournament between 2004 and 2011 with the Panthers winning three of four including a 6-0 win in nine innings in the 2009 state championship game.
The two programs have a combined 30 state tournament appearances and either the Cardinals or Panthers will grab another on Thursday.
Remember 2017
Bloomer hosts Prescott in a Division 3 sectional final, a rematch of a 7-5 Cardinal win on April 5.
But while the two teams will meet for the second time this spring, that other matchup wasn’t the only meeting that will be on Bloomer’s mind. The Blackhawks nipped Prescott 2-0 in the Division 3 regional finals in 2017 as a part of the Blackhawks’ most recent state tournament appearance.
Many of this year’s team played a part in that victory, one sparked by timely hitting, defense and pitching.
“We played a game in 2017 against Prescott to get to state (in the regionals) and it was a 2-0 game. You talk to the girls that played in that game and they won’t remember how they batted, because nobody does, but they’ll remember the defensive plays they made,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said after Tuesday’s win over Northwestern.
Prescott beat Stanley-Boyd 9-3 in the sectional semifinals and advanced to the Division 3 state tournament last year, falling in the semifinals.
Strong schedule pays off for Thorp
Thorp has faced no shortage of talented nonconference competition this spring, something that has helped the Cardinals as they enter Thursday’s Division 4 sectional final matchup with Clayton/Turtle Lake in Shell Lake.
Thorp played six regular season matchups against teams still alive in the playoffs including two against Division 5 school Blair-Taylor, falling in tight 4-1 and 1-0 matchups. The Cardinals earned victories over Division 4’s Wisconsin Heights 7-6 on April 6 and Bloomer 1-0 on April 9. Division 4’s Stevens Point Pacelli edged the Cardinals 5-4 on May 11 and Division 3’s Poynette scored a 19-5 win over Thorp at an early-season tournament on April 6.
On the edge of a return
Gilman moved a game from the Division 5 state tournament with a 9-7 win over Loyal on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals. The second-seeded Pirates host top-seeded Hurley for a trip to state and will have their hands full with a Midgets team that has outscored opponents by a 41-3 margin in the playoffs.
Gilman does own a victory over Hurley this season, scoring a 9-3 win on May 11.
A victory would send Gilman to state for the first time since 2006. The Pirates advanced to the Division 4 state tournament in 2002 and 2006.