Prep Softball Sectionals: Semifinal matchups offer familiarity for Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp

The Cardinals entered the season with a roster made up largely of new-to-varsity players with only three juniors in Hannah Aldrich, Emme Bergh and Olivia Bero. Co-coaches Chelsea Seckora and Faherty have utilized several different lineup combinations in an effort to utilize the team’s depth at the plate and in the field and have seen success with it while the team has grown. Overall the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 14 games and have no loss this season by more than three runs. And while many players will be playing in their first sectional contest on Monday, Faherty said his young players are well aware of the successful history of the program and are eager to continue it.

“It’s not like these kids don’t understand what this program has done and where it’s been and that’s part of the strength of our program is the tradition and things like that. These kids want to continue the legacy of it and it was a good first step for them,” Faherty said after the regional championship.

