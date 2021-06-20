Prep Softball Sectionals: Semifinal matchups offer familiarity for Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp

Normally by the time prep sports teams reach the sectional rounds of the playoffs, they’re seeing teams they aren’t familiar with.
That isn’t the case for this year’s remaining Chippewa County softball teams as Monday’s three semifinal matchups are all rematches from conference regular season meetings as Chi-Hi plays at Hudson, McDonell hosts Thorp and Bloomer welcomes Northwestern.
Prep Softball Division 1 Regionals: Four-run fourth, sixth innings help Chi-Hi blank Eau Claire North for regional title
Four-run fourth and sixth innings paired with strong pitching and defense led the Chi-Hi softball team in an 8-0 Division 1 regional championship victory over Eau Claire North on Wednesday at Casper Park. Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker, Camryn Fjelstad and Hannah Aldrich had two hits apiece while Aldrich struck out 10 batters in a complete-game win.
Chi-Hi (22-5) will face the Raiders (15-1) for the third time in two weeks when the Big Rivers Conference squads batting in a Division 1 matchup in Hudson. The Raiders earned a pair of tight victories to help claim the conference championship, defeating Chi-Hi 3-2 on June 8 and 5-3 on June 10. Chi-Hi is coming off an 8-0 regional championship win over Eau Claire North last Wednesday while the top-seeded Raiders outlasted New Richmond 2-1 in 11 innings to advance.
While their side of the bracket has been pretty standard with winners and losers, the other side of the sectional has already seen major upsets with top-seeded D.C. Everest getting routed by Marshfield 10-2 in the regional final and Stevens Point knocking off second-seeded Superior 3-1.
“We’re all very even,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said of the sectional after the win over the Huskies. “We said there’s about eight teams in this sectional that could go to state and I think we’re one of them. We’ve just got to come out ready to play and see what we can do.”
The Cardinals entered the season with a roster made up largely of new-to-varsity players with only three juniors in Hannah Aldrich, Emme Bergh and Olivia Bero. Co-coaches Chelsea Seckora and Faherty have utilized several different lineup combinations in an effort to utilize the team’s depth at the plate and in the field and have seen success with it while the team has grown. Overall the Cardinals have won 12 of their last 14 games and have no loss this season by more than three runs. And while many players will be playing in their first sectional contest on Monday, Faherty said his young players are well aware of the successful history of the program and are eager to continue it.
“It’s not like these kids don’t understand what this program has done and where it’s been and that’s part of the strength of our program is the tradition and things like that. These kids want to continue the legacy of it and it was a good first step for them,” Faherty said after the regional championship.
The McDonell softball team scored in five of six innings including three runs in the first as a part of a 10-0 shutout win over Flambeau on Wednesday in a Division 5 regional championship victory at Casper Park.
Top-seeded McDonell (20-5) matches up against second seed Thorp (14-9) in a Division 5 sectional semifinal at Casper Park. The Macks swept both regular season meetings with the Cardinals en route to a Western Cloverbelt Conference championship, but the more recent meeting was much closer than the first as the Macks scored three times in the sixth to break open what would become a 7-4 win on June 3. McDonell has won 17 games in a row while Thorp has won six of its last eight with the only losses in that span coming to McDonell and Bloomer.
“They’re getting better and better too,” McDonell coach Rick Baier said of the possible meeting with Thorp after the regional final win over Flambeau. “So we’re going to have to come out and play an A game for sure.”
Thorp moved down to Division 5 this year after advancing to the Division 4 state tournament in 2019. Only a few players remain from that state semifinalist as Kurt Rhyner’s squad has played a younger roster this season. The two programs have met in the postseason before, including in the 2008 Division 4 state championship game where McDonell defeated Thorp 7-4. The Macks and Cardinals met for four straight years from 2008-2011 with the two teams splitting four meetings.
The winner advances to Wednesday’s sectional championship game in Athens to face the winner of Hurley against Athens.
Two other teams that are no stranger to each other in the regular season and postseason will lock horns in Bloomer as the top-seeded Blackhawks host the second-seeded Tigers.
The Bloomer softball team trailed early, but not for long as the Blackhawks topped Spooner 7-1 on Wednesday in a Division 3 regional championship matchup. The Thorp softball team and Thorp/Gilman baseball team also earned regional titles with victories on Wednesday.
Bloomer (26-2) won both regular season meetings with Northwestern (18-5) in an unbeaten Heart O’North Conference championship campaign. The Blackhawks prevailed in a pitcher’s duel 1-0 in the 2019 sectional semifinals as Emily Kuehl outdueled Allison Luoma in an instant classic. Both pitchers matched up again on May 27 in the first game of their doubleheader as the Blackhawks prevailed 3-1.
“There’s not going to be a ton of surprises on either side,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said of the matchup.
Like many other teams, Bloomer has played a lot of younger players this year in a process that started last July when the WIAA allowed teams to utilize contact days for the upcoming season. Poirier and his staff saw plenty of potential, but also plenty of work to be done as the Blackhawks program looked to maintain its high standard. Bloomer has put together another sterling season on the diamond, but it hasn’t come without lessons learned along the way. Baldwin-Woodville was ranked second in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 2 state poll of the season and no-hit the Blackhawks in a 10-0 win on May 1. A few weeks later Division 3 seventh-ranked Prescott took advantage of some Blackhawk miscues to earn an 8-1 win on May 15.
“The good part about it is I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we’re going to be somewhere down the road with this younger group but they have made huge strides and (are) becoming more competitive,” Poirier said.
When Poirier mentions competitiveness, he’s not referring to effort. He’s referring to how the team goes about meeting the program’s expectations and battles back when placed in a hole. Bloomer mounted a pair of comebacks late in the regular season to earn wins over Cameron and Fall Creek and is showing the effort and resolve their coach is looking for.
The winner of Monday’s matchup will face the winner of the Arcadia at Prescott game on Wednesday in Arcadia for a trip to state.
“It’s just a good group of hard-working girls,” Poirier said of his team. “The credit all goes to them because they were willing to put in the work.”