Prep Softball: Two runs in fourth the difference as Lake Holcombe/Cornell edges Cadott

CORNELL — Two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning was the difference as the Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team edged Cadott 3-2 on Monday in a nonconference contest at Mill Yard Park.
Michayla Turchen and Teaira Spaeth crossed home plate for the Knights (10-3) in the fourth on a wild pitch and error to push Lake Holcombe/Cornell to a 3-1 advantage. Cadott (7-7) came back with a run in the sixth on a fielder's choice but the Hornets stranded the bases loaded to end the threat one run short of a tie.
Turchen and Spaeth each had two hits to lead the offense for the Knights, which opened the scoring in the third on a bases-loaded walk Michaiah Galster after Turchen and Izzy Clark reached on singles before Alyssa Helland drew a walk of her own. Cadott was able to limit the damage to the one run in getting the three outs before the Lake Holcombe/Cornell could add on any more runs.
"The good thing about us is we're real young at a lot of positions and we're getting better, which is good to see," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Andy Lorenzen said.
Makenna Barone tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI single to score Olivia Goodman.
Clark earned the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts and zero walks in allowing one earned run across seven innings. Calli Bremness pitched the first 4.1 innings for Cadott, striking out eight in allowing one earned run before Makenna Barone went the rest of the way, striking out three and allowing no hits, walks or runs.
Goodman had two of Cadott's four hits.
"The last couple games our bats have just been silent," Cadott coach Karen Moldrem said. "Our pitchers are doing a great job and we even spent some time (Sunday) taking some extra swings trying to work on some things to wake up the bats and (it's been) the same old, same old the last couple games and it's been getting frustrating because we're better than that. I know we're better than that and we've just got to start believing it."
The Hornets started the season 6-3 but have lost four of its last five games including Monday's defeat. The team's offense is looking to regain its form from earlier in the year as the Hornets have a busy slate of Western Cloverbelt games in the upcoming weeks with six games before the end of next week to close the regular season.
"I just hope we come alive and get back to where we were and start hitting our groove again," Moldrem said, "because we have good swings. We've just got to use them again."
The Knights have a lot of first-year players in the lineup this year so every opportunity to in-game action is valuable, especially in nonconference competition against a quality opponent with Cadott.
"The freshman are starting to get some big hits and make plays defensively," Lorenzen said. "The first half of the season we had quite a few holes in the lineup and on the bases and in the field. Now we're filling those holes pretty good. We're stepping up."
Lake Holcombe/Cornell is looking to hold serve in the East Lakeland as the Knights trail Northwood/Solon Springs by one game in the conference standings. The Evergreens edged the Knights 4-2 on May 13 for Lake Holcombe/Cornell's lone league loss to date. The Knights host Clear Lake on Tuesday and play at Flambeau on Thursday before hosting the Evergreens on June 1 in Cornell and want that rematch to have league championship implications.
"I just told them to stay in the moment and take care of (Tuesday) and take care of Thursday and then Northwood is coming here on Tuesday," Lorenzen said.