Prep Softball: Two runs in fourth the difference as Lake Holcombe/Cornell edges Cadott

Goodman had two of Cadott's four hits.

"The last couple games our bats have just been silent," Cadott coach Karen Moldrem said. "Our pitchers are doing a great job and we even spent some time (Sunday) taking some extra swings trying to work on some things to wake up the bats and (it's been) the same old, same old the last couple games and it's been getting frustrating because we're better than that. I know we're better than that and we've just got to start believing it."

The Hornets started the season 6-3 but have lost four of its last five games including Monday's defeat. The team's offense is looking to regain its form from earlier in the year as the Hornets have a busy slate of Western Cloverbelt games in the upcoming weeks with six games before the end of next week to close the regular season.

"I just hope we come alive and get back to where we were and start hitting our groove again," Moldrem said, "because we have good swings. We've just got to use them again."

The Knights have a lot of first-year players in the lineup this year so every opportunity to in-game action is valuable, especially in nonconference competition against a quality opponent with Cadott.