Prep Softball: Unbeaten Chi-Hi tops New Richmond in battle of Big Rivers leaders

The Chi-Hi softball team wasn't quite sure what to expect from New Richmond.

What the Cardinals saw was a battle, one the unbeaten Cards came out on the winning end of.

Makenna Johnston was 2-for-4 with a home run at the plate and Hannah Aldrich struck out 11 batters in the circle as Chi-Hi beat New Richmond 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Casper Park.

The Tigers (11-2, 7-2) struck first on a solo home run in the top of the second inning before the Cardinals (15-0, 9-0) responded with one run in the bottom of the inning before adding two in the fourth and one in the sixth to pull away.

The unbeaten Cardinals entered Tuesday's matchup one game in front of the Tigers atop the Big Rivers Conference standings. New Richmond is the new team in the league this year and won its first 11 games of the season before falling to Hudson 3-0 last Thursday. Chi-Hi co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora weren't sure what to expect from their new foe, but ended up getting the most competitive conference game of the year thus far.

“It was a good game,” Faherty said, “a real good softball game. Both pitchers really controlled the game for the most part.”

Aldrich and New Richmond's Kennedy Joachim matched each other with 11 strikeouts apiece while walking zero batters each. Anna Hams gave New Richmond the lead in the second inning with a no-doubter home run to left center field with two outs. From there Aldrich retired the next 12 batters in a row before Brooklyn Swanepoel's single with two outs in the sixth.

“The pitch wasn’t a horrible pitch, it just kinda came back in on the bat and the girl put a good swing on it," Faherty said of New Richmond's home run. "It happens."

Chi-Hi wasn't down long as Camryn Fjelstad singled with one out in the bottom of the inning and pinch runner Lizzie Boiteau came around to score on Mykle Buhrow's RBI single to tie the game. A headsup baserunning play by Boiteau put the Cardinals in front in the fourth after she went from first to third on a double by Basia Olson and scored on a inaccurate throw by the New Richmond outfield. Olivia Sanborn added a bunt single to bring in Olson to push the lead to 3-1.

“Those are little things that make a huge difference," Faherty said of Boiteau's baserunning. "A lot of teams don’t have the luxury to put kids like her in in that moment and specialize things like that as much as we’re able to and it helps a ton.”

Johnston added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a home run to push the lead to 4-1. New Richmond threatened in the seventh and nearly brought the tying run to the plate. Joachim reached on a fielder's choice and Hams singled but the runner was tagged out trying to advance to third base to end the game and leave the Tigers without the chance to bring the tying run to the plate.

Joachim had success early against the Cardinals, setting down the first four batters she faced including striking out the side in the first inning. Overall the Cardinals had nine hits in their final five innings of plate appearances against the sophomore pitcher.

“We haven’t seen a lot of fast pitching, velocity the last few games," Seckora said. "Just getting back into that mentality of velocity and having the ball move a little bit; she changed her speeds on us and that’s hard to hit. I think it was great on our part that we stuck with it and we didn’t let that deter our at-bats and I feel that our at-bats got better throughout the game.”

New Richmond swept Big Rivers matchups with Rice Lake, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial prior to splitting two with Hudson last week as the Tigers work in their first season back in the conference.

“They’re new to our conference. We really hadn’t seen much of them at all," Seckora said of New Richmond. "It was kind of that unknown. We looked at their scores compared to other teams that we played but it was nice to just get this game under our belt and see what they have and go from there.”

Chi-Hi now owns a two-game lead over the Tigers in the conference standings with five Big Rivers games to go.

The teams meet again on Thursday in New Richmond.

“We had a few more opportunities to score more runs throughout the game,” Faherty said. “We left a few people on there as well but overall real good team win.”

“High quality softball,” Seckora added.

