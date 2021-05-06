Prep Softball: Wirtz, Willi homer as McDonell powers past Stanley-Boyd

Stanley-Boyd won a Division 3 regional championship in 2019, the first for the program in 23 seasons. Zastrow was stellar for the Orioles en route to its regional victory, allowing just two earned runs in 14 innings across two games with a combined 14 strikeouts. Many of the faces are different between the team of two years ago and now, but Wagner and the team want to continue to build off the regional championship as the Orioles look to establish themselves as a consistent contender in the Western Cloverbelt.

"We're excited and that's been our mentality is some teams might overlook us or think we're a team of the past but we want to compete in every game," Wagner said. "While the scoreboard was 9-1 tonight we felt like we had McDonell in a good position the whole night; 3-1 I think it was like that for the longest time and then things kind of got out of control for us. But being competitive game in and game out and letting even the top of the conference know that we're here to compete."

This McDonell team looks much different from the squad that shared the Western Cloverbelt title in 2019 but has experience in the circle with Craker, at first base with Kait Ortmann and at the plate with Willi to lead the way.