BLOOMER — Annebelle Wittrock could have had a few more hits.
But the Bloomer junior put her best swing on the ball in her final at-bat, doubling home Isabella Jenneman from first base to give the Blackhawks softball team a 9-8 walk-off win over Elk Mound on Thursday afternoon.
Wittrock singled in her first at-bat of the day before grounding out and reaching on a fielder’s choice, putting together strong at-bats with hard-hit balls in each appearance.
Her last at-bat would prove to be her best one, knocking a ball down the right-field line into the corner to score Jenneman after the Bloomer first baseman opened the bottom of the seventh with a walk.
“Our four, five and six hitters are very talented. They hit the ball hard,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. “Annabelle had been hitting the ball hard the whole game, just right at somebody. So I was really happy for her that she stayed back on it.”
Bloomer led for much of the game, but the Mounders scored three runs in the top of the sixth to even the game at eight. The big hit of the inning came from Abigail Curry, who dropped a two-out single into left-center field to score Hailey Blaskowski and Clare Hallum after the duo advanced on a double steal earlier in the at-bat.
Blaskowski drove in a run earlier in the inning for the Mounders.
Elk Mound scored the first run on an RBI triple from Morgan Radtke in the second inning before the Blackhawks answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Bloomer opened its season by splitting two games in Florida last week and Poirier said those games looked similar to Thursday’s win — plenty of offense, but a few too many mistakes for a team that wants to contend for its fourth straight Heart O’North Conference title.
“This is our third game plus a scrimmage and they’ve all looked similar,” coach Poirier said. “That’s our problem. We need to get better. We have to find some outfielders and we need to be more consistent. I know it’s not easy playing outfield looking into a 20 mile per hour wind when it’s 30-something degrees out.
“Hopefully we just continue to get better. The top of our order has the ability to get on base, the middle of our order has the ability to hit. We just need to find the rest of the girls to fill in and we need to improve defensively. She (pitcher Emily Kuehl) threw 50 more pitches than she needed to tonight.”
Kuehl struck out nine in the circle for Bloomer while Elk Mound’s Hallum had a strikeout for the Mounders (1-1).
Kenadi Poirier had RBI doubles in the second and fourth innings and scored two runs in the win for Bloomer (2-1).
Blaskowski had two hits and drove in three for the Mounders.
Weather willing, the Blackhawks waste no time jumping into the season. Bloomer is scheduled to play at Prescott on Friday before games next week at Eau Claire North (Monday), home against Thorp (Tuesday) and home against two-time defending Division 5 state champion McDonell (Friday, April 12).
“We need to continue to work on defense and our schedule is full now,” coach Poirier said. “We’ll practice Sunday night but a game (Friday), a game Monday, a game Tuesday.