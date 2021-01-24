Prep Sports: Administrators, athletes adjust on the fly with constantly changing schedules

Imagine a jigsaw puzzle.

A puzzle with plenty of pieces but with no box to glance at to get a view of the finished product.

And as that puzzle is coming together, suddenly the pieces may not fit anymore. All the while the puzzle has a definite time in which it needs to be completed.

That is the challenge Wisconsin high school athletic directors are encountering this winter as they strive to piece together schedules for the prep sports teams at their schools amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools started the winter season at different times and are encountering unique challenges as they work through quarantine-related shutdowns within their own programs as well as elsewhere.

It’s a challenge being navigated with one goal in mind — finding as much competition as possible for high school athletes.

The winter season is the first time in the pandemic that schools in the Chippewa Valley have competed in sports across the board. Last fall schools had the option to bypass the season and compete in a special spring supplemental time from the end of February into May. Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial were most notably the schools to utilize that option.