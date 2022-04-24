Prep Sports: Annual Chi-Hi Extravaganza fundraiser a vital part of supporting Cardinal athletics

The annual Chi-Hi Extravaganza has been a pivotal event to raise money for Cardinal athletics for decades.

The 21st edition of the event took place on Saturday evening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Create Arts Building in Chippewa Falls. The event serves as a primary fundraiser the Chi-Hi Booster Club to raise money to help with athletics at the school.

The brainchild of Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich and Gordy Schafer, the event has raised more than $1.3 million for Cardinal athletics since its inception. Last year the extravaganza had a net profit of $157,074, the best in any single year.

The event sells 400 tickets at $75 apiece which covers food, drink and admission. The extravaganza offers a wide variety of silent and live auctions as well as raffles and game opportunities that can be purchased. Live auction items included a .22 Henry Military Service Tribute Edition rifle, two suite tickets to a regular season Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field with a limo ride to and from the game and a 6' x 6' x 6.5' Muddy Bull hard sided box blind with 10' Elite Tower. Standalone prizes included a Cummings generator, John Deere ZTrak 42 inch zero turn deck mower and 50" television, X-Box Series S, Apple Watch, Air Pod Pro and much more.

“This is the biggest ticket in town,” Raykovich said.

Tickets for the event sold out three weeks early, and there is a waiting list for the chance to purchase tickets.

Raykovich said the initial idea for the event was modeled after fundraisers by the Whitetails Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited organizations and it has continued to grow since its inception.

All the items for the auctions and raffles are purchased or donated, and Chi-Hi booster club president Steve Gibbs, Raykovich and Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson all agreed the kindness and generosity of the community is a big part of what has made the extravaganza a success.

“The businesses around here really dig deep to support our athletic teams,” Gibbs said.

The school covers the costs for venues, officials, coaching and transportation with the booster club helping to cover the rest for things such as jerseys, equipment and much more. Last year, the Chi-Hi coaches submitted a "wishlist" of wanted items — all of which were covered by the money raised from the extravaganza with funds to spare.

“It allows me and the coaches to work with the booster club and get specific needs as far as equipment and uniforms and training materials that students in other districts don’t get just because our booster club can handle that sort of thing," Thompson said.

Another benefit is the money raised helps keep sports participation affordable for Chi-Hi athletes. Cardinal athletes pay just $20 per season to play with no more than $100 for any family for a school year. Scholarships are also provided to help those with financial restrictions.

“No one at Chippewa will be turned down for athletics due to money reasons,” Gibbs said, “no social economical barriers.”

Other area schools charges can run in the hundreds of dollars for one sport in one season.

“People recognize that all the proceeds go back into our athletics," Thompson said. "So it’s not it’s this thing where people don’t know what they’re giving to. Businesses want to be a part of it, committee members want to be a part of it and obviously our coaches and student athletes understand all the things that go into it and why it’s so important.”

Raykovich, Gibbs and Thompson said the continual support and hard work of the booster club's members and the Chi-Hi Extravaganza's committee of volunteers have been the lifeblood in an event that's the envy of area schools.

The amount of money raised by the extravaganza will be known in the coming weeks. The 2023 event is scheduled for April 22.

“This is a huge help. Being a part of the committee and being a part of the community it’s such an event, but it takes so much work that goes into it," Thompson said. "So when you see it unfold year after year — and we keep one upping ourselves and I don’t know how long we can sustain it — I think it’s one of those things that keeps building and people want to be a part of.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.