Prep Sports: Athletes, coaches eager to do what they can to make fall happen

Prep sports are back — with some subtle changes.
Last week marked the first prep sports competition of the 2020-21 school year as many teams in the “lower risk” category (cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis and girls golf) were able to get going after starting practice on Aug. 17.
Competitions look a little different as all sports will adopt certain tweaks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but across the board the feeling is that is what is needed to be able to compete, athletes and coaches are all for it.
The Chi-Hi cross country team hosted a Big Rivers Conference “test meet” on Thursday with Rice Lake and New Richmond, trying out some of the parameters in action before league events start in September. Chi-Hi coach Roger Skifstad admitted everyone was a little nervous with how it would work, but cooperation and understanding across the board helped make it happen.
Teams set up “camps” at Irvine Park and didn’t have much interaction until race time. Athletes wore face coverings at the start of the race and were able to remove them once the race was underway before reapplying once they completed the race.
It was a easy concession for Chi-Hi junior Lukas Wagner, who finished fourth overall in the boys race.
“We’re just out here and especially because we did not have a track season, if we have to wear a mask so be it,” Wagner said. “I 100% will continue to wear a mask if it’s what is needed to continue.”
Ditto from fellow junior Haley Mason, who set a new personal best time on her way to the victory in the girls race.
“It’s something you have to do to have a season,” Mason said.
The Chi-Hi girls tennis team hosted varsity duals last Monday and Tuesday against Altoona and River Falls, respectively. Teams socially distance during pregame lineup announcements, keep a close eye on sanitizing equipment and have plenty of tennis balls to use during competition while all spectators must wear a mask.
“I think we’re just very thankful we have the opportunity to play. That has been resonating among coach Rachel (Wallace), Greg (Wallace) and myself is we’re just very thankful we have the support of the communities, the families, the student athletes,” Chi-Hi girls tennis coach Stephanie Linzmeier said after Tuesday’s dual against River Falls. “They are just outstanding in terms of understanding the new regulations and guidelines. They’re going with the flow, they’re being accommodating. They understand things are out of our control and we’re making the best of our situation.”
Each sport will have difference concessions to make. Some will be easier than others.
Girls golf is an outdoor sport where competitors largely spend competitions distanced from others. For new Chi-Hi coach Morgan Hanson, the biggest thing has been reminding his team of the situation when they’re together for meetings at the beginning and end of practice.
“There have been challenges. The kids want things to be normal. The vast majority of what we do out here (on the course) is absolutely normal,” Hanson said. “But having team meetings, getting together (and) talking with kids, just trying to keep kids apart from each other — I also find myself just trying to keep a distance, but as a teacher as a coach you want to get in there and you want to help kids. And so sometimes you have to find yourself stepping back because you’re getting in there and talking with a kids and (think) whoa, I’ve got to maintain that distance.”
The next domino in the process starts on Labor Day when football, volleyball and boys soccer begin their first practices.
