Prep Sports: Athletes, teams work through uncertain winter with great success

McDonell knocked off top-seeded Prairie Farm 72-53 in the sectional finals to qualify for state where the Macks lost to eventual champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals. A six-game winning streak late in the season helped spark the Macks, as did stingy defense and balanced offense to bring the program to new heights.

The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team advanced to the regional finals for the first time in a decade, falling to the Macks 57-44 in what was the closest margin of victory for McDonell in its four postseason games leading up to the state tournament.

Five for McDonell boysWhile the McDonell girls were making their first trip to state, the boys team was back in familiar territory as they advanced to their fifth straight Division 5 state tournament. A seven-game winning streak down the stretch pushed the Macks all the way to the state title game where McDonell fell to Hustisford 69-35. McDonell did not allow more than 51 points in any of its final six victories of the season as the top-seeded Macks bested Turtle Lake 63-51 for the sectional title on Feb. 27.

It marked the second runner-up trophy for the program during that stretch. McDonell also brought home a silver ball in 2018 to go with 2016’s state championship.