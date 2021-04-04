Prep Sports: Athletes, teams work through uncertain winter with great success

As the winter sports season drew closer last fall, there were a number of unknowns.
It was unknown when schools may be able to start practices and games. It was unknown if the seasons would make it to their scheduled conclusions. And it was unknown if athletes would ultimately get the chance to compete in state tournaments.
But all of those things came to pass through the hard work of athletes, administrations, coaches and families and what started as an unclear winter proved to be a successful one for Chippewa County athletics.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie strikes gold
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team capped a historic season with a state girls hockey championship with a 3-2 win over the University School of Milwaukee on Feb. 20 in Wisconsin Rapids. Joey Schemenauer knocked home the winning goal four minutes and 40 seconds into overtime on a pass from Brianna Buonincontro to claim the victory for the Sabers. The victory capped a season in which the Sabers earned road playoff wins over higher-seeded Western Wisconsin, St. Croix Valley and Central Wisconsin before earning the first title in program history.
Senior forward Sidney Polzin was named Ms. Hockey Wisconsin and coach Tony Menard was selected as the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year. They went on to lead a season heavy on accolades and achievements for the Sabers, who four years prior had won just six games in the entire season.
Three grapplers win state titlesFor the second year in a row, three county wrestlers earned state championships.
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels earned Division 3 state titles for the Hornets while Stanley-Boyd’s Blaine Brenner took home a Division 2 crown.
Sonnentag (19-0) wrapped up an unbeaten sophomore season with a championship at 120 pounds, outscoring his three foes at state by a combined 35-1 margin to win his second state title. Tegels (18-1) won his first championship with two pinfall wins before a 9-4 decision victory led the junior to the title at 220.
Brenner (18-0) joined an elite group of wrestlers as he won his third state championship. The senior is just one of 72 wrestlers in state history to accomplish that feat and Brenner’s was all the more impressive considering he pinned his way through the entire season with his state championship win over Northwestern’s Markus Brown marking the first time an opponent lasted until the third period against the University of Minnesota commit.
Cadott’s success on the mat wasn’t just limited to Sonnentag and Tegels’ titles. The Hornets advanced to the Division 3 State Team Tournament for the first time since 2007 and return most of that roster next season.
First for McDonell girlsThe Macks girls basketball team broke new ground this winter in advancing to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time.
McDonell knocked off top-seeded Prairie Farm 72-53 in the sectional finals to qualify for state where the Macks lost to eventual champion Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46-43 in the state semifinals. A six-game winning streak late in the season helped spark the Macks, as did stingy defense and balanced offense to bring the program to new heights.
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team advanced to the regional finals for the first time in a decade, falling to the Macks 57-44 in what was the closest margin of victory for McDonell in its four postseason games leading up to the state tournament.
Five for McDonell boysWhile the McDonell girls were making their first trip to state, the boys team was back in familiar territory as they advanced to their fifth straight Division 5 state tournament. A seven-game winning streak down the stretch pushed the Macks all the way to the state title game where McDonell fell to Hustisford 69-35. McDonell did not allow more than 51 points in any of its final six victories of the season as the top-seeded Macks bested Turtle Lake 63-51 for the sectional title on Feb. 27.
It marked the second runner-up trophy for the program during that stretch. McDonell also brought home a silver ball in 2018 to go with 2016’s state championship.
Chi-Hi seniors Jacob Walczak and Joe Reuter also left their mark on the program scoring record book. Walczak scored 47 points in a victory over D.C. Everest on Feb. 2, the second-most points in a single game in Chi-Hi history. Reuter’s 44-point performance against Tomah less than a week earlier on Jan. 28 tied him for third to go with a 41-point performance against Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 8.
Sectional final pushesThe Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey teams each made lengthy playoff pushes to get to the sectional finals in their ultimately successful seasons.
The Cardinals ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak but quickly turned the tide in the Division 1 postseason. Victories were earned over Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point to advance to the sectional finals where Chi-Hi met their rival in the Big Rivers Conference, Hudson. Chi-Hi cut a 3-0 Hudson advantage to one at 3-2 in the third period before the Raiders added an empty-net goal in the final minute to ice a 4-2 victory. The sectional final contest was the closest game the Raiders played on the way to a state championship.
The Rams went winless in Middle Border Conference play in the regular season but avenged two of those league losses with a 7-6 upset win over Baldwin-Woodville. They then moved onto the Division 2 sectional finals, where they fell to Somerset 2-1. Regis/Altoona/McDonell opened the playoffs with a 5-4 win over West Salem in the regional finals.
Porzondek sets records
On the big stage of the state boys swimming championships, Chi-Hi’s Cooper Porzondek was at his best as the senior set two program records.
Chi-Hi senior Cooper Porzondek enters this Saturday's Division 1 state boys swimming championships with a pair of school records in sight and motivated to cap his career with strong performances in the 100-yard breaststroke and 50 freestyle events.
Porzondek finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Division 1 state championships in Waukesha with a time of 58.88 seconds. He then took 13th in the 50 freestyle at 21.46 seconds, both breaking new ground in the program record books to round out a strong career.