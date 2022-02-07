 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Eau Claire Memorial    10-116-3
River Falls8-315-4
Rice Lake6-411-6
Hudson6-510-7
Eau Claire North5-59-8
Menomonie4-79-10
Chippewa Falls2-92-17
New Richmond2-94-14

Tuesday's Games

D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls

Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond

Rice Lake at Osceola

Stillwater (Minn.) at Hudson

Marshfield at Eau Claire North

Menomonie at Onalaska

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Memorial at Caledonia (Minn.)

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at New Richmond

Rice Lake at Hudson

Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at River Falls

Saturday's Game

Bay Port at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek10-116-3
Stanley-Boyd10-112-6
Bloomer7-410-5
McDonell6-59-10
Eau Claire Regis  5-67-11
Osseo-Fairchild3-83-14
Cadott1-95-13
Thorp1-95-13

Tuesday's Game

Bloomer at Cadott

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Bloomer

Fall Creek at Cadott

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild

Saturday's Game

Barron at Bloomer

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau12-019-0
Bruce10-213-5
Prairie Farm10-310-7
New Auburn10-311-5
Lake Holcombe    6-66-12
Clayton3-103-14
Birchwood3-104-14
Cornell1-114-16
Winter1-111-17

Tuesday's Games

New Auburn at Clayton

Birchwood at Cornell

Winter at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

New Auburn at Birchwood

Winter at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

Bruce at Flambeau

Friday's Game

Clayton at Clear Lake

Saturday's Game

Frederic at Birchwood

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn1324719
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe1833018.3
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe1323317.9
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1830717.1
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1626816.8
Canan Huss, McDonell   1931316.5
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls    1931116.4
Connor Crane, Bloomer1520113.4
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell1925313.1
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    

15

19012.7

3-Pointers

NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe66
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls57
Dylan Bowe, Cornell48
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell46
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    38
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd   37
Warren Bowe, Cadott27
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd27
Connor Crane, Bloomer26
Canan Huss, McDonell26
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer51.840.111.7.6175.3
New Auburn56.846.99.9.3983.4
Stanley-Boyd60.954.26.7.6195
McDonell   55.454.31.1.6535.2
Chippewa Falls51.662.4-10.8.6157.2
Cornell41.956.1-14.2.5215.2
Lake Holcombe     55.369.8-14.5.5336.8
Cadott46.563.8-17.3 .4815.4

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie10-117-3
Rice Lake8-315-4
Hudson8-313-7
Eau Claire Memorial    7-313-6
New Richmond4-68-12
Eau Claire North4-78-12
River Falls2-96-14
Chippewa Falls0-110-21

Tuesday's Games

Barron at Rice Lake

Thursday's Games

New Richmond at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Hudson at Rice Lake

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Menomonie at River Falls

New Richmond at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Osseo-Fairchild11-120-1
McDonell10-216-3
Cadott 8-417-4
Fall Creek   7-513-8
Stanley-Boyd4-77-13
Eau Claire Regis   4-87-12
Bloomer3-88-12
Thorp0-122-17

Tuesday's Games

McDonell at Bloomer

Cadott at Fall Creek

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cadott

Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

Thorp at Eau Claire Regis

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm11-016-4
Lake Holcombe    8-212-5
Flambeau   7-312-4
Clayton   6-411-8
New Auburn4-87-10
Winter3-67-8
Bruce1-92-15
Cornell1-92-16

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Bruce

New Auburn at Clayton

Winter at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm

Winter at Cornell

Independence at New Auburn

Friday's Games

South Shore at Flambeau

Clayton at Clear Lake

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott2140319.2
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   1730818.1
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1931016.3
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1726415.5
Elly Eiler, Cadott2127513.1
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe1721312.5
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1619812.4
Abby Iverson, Bloomer1721012.4
Danielle Latz, Bloomer1922211.7
Emily Cooper, McDonell1921511.3

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott52
Emily Cooper, McDonell36
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    27
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott24
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd21
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell19
Marley Hughes, McDonell19
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd17
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls16
Elly Eiler, Cadott15
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer15
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott60.440.819.6.5065.8
McDonell57.139.917.2.6504.7
Lake Holcombe   56.24511.2.5663.4
Bloomer48.248.8-.6.6073.4
Stanley-Boyd49.752.3-2.6.5464.3
New Auburn34.640.6-6.3951.1
Cornell32.756.7-24.4042.3
Chippewa Falls38.4 63.1 -24.1.5082.8

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson11-1-018-3-0
Eau Claire Memorial    10-2-016-2-1
Eau Claire North9-3-018-4-0
Chippewa Falls8-4-012-9-1
Rice Lake5-7-011-7-0
New Richmond4-8-09-12-0
River Falls1-11-08-14-0
Menomonie0-12-02-20-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Rice Lake at New Richmond

Eau Claire North at Hudson

Thursday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Friday's Game

Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Game

Gentry Academy (Minn.) at Hudson

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley6-1-014-8-0
Hudson6-2-09-11-0
Western Wisconsin  3-4-016-7-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    2-5-011-9-0
Eau Claire Area1-6-04-17-1

Tuesday's Games

St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Eau Claire Area at Western Wisconsin

Gentry Academy (Minn.) at Hudson

Thursday's Game

Onalaska at St. Croix Valley

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Bay Area

Hudson at Wisconsin Valley Union

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Fox Cities Stars

Cap City Cougars at Eau Claire Area

Hudson at University School of Milwaukee

