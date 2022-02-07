Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings Big Rivers
W-L W-L Eau Claire Memorial 10-1 16-3 River Falls 8-3 15-4 Rice Lake 6-4 11-6 Hudson 6-5 10-7 Eau Claire North 5-5 9-8 Menomonie 4-7 9-10 Chippewa Falls 2-9 2-17 New Richmond 2-9 4-14 Tuesday's Games
D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls
Baldwin-Woodville at New Richmond
Stillwater (Minn.) at Hudson
Marshfield at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Caledonia (Minn.)
Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at River Falls
Bay Port at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
W-L W-L Fall Creek 10-1 16-3 Stanley-Boyd 10-1 12-6 Bloomer 7-4 10-5 McDonell 6-5 9-10 Eau Claire Regis 5-6 7-11 Osseo-Fairchild 3-8 3-14 Cadott 1-9 5-13 Thorp 1-9 5-13
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
W-L W-L Flambeau 12-0 19-0 Bruce 10-2 13-5 Prairie Farm 10-3 10-7 New Auburn 10-3 11-5 Lake Holcombe 6-6 6-12 Clayton 3-10 3-14 Birchwood 3-10 4-14 Cornell 1-11 4-16 Winter 1-11 1-17 Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm
Individual Statistics Scoring
Name Games Total PPG Ethan Lotts, New Auburn 13 247 19 Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe 18 330 18.3 Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe 13 233 17.9 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 18 307 17.1 Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 16 268 16.8 Canan Huss, McDonell 19 313 16.5 Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 19 311 16.4 Connor Crane, Bloomer 15 201 13.4 Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 19 253 13.1 Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
15
190 12.7 3-Pointers
Name Made Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe 66 Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 57 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 48 Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 46 Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer 38 Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd 37 Warren Bowe, Cadott 27 Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 27 Connor Crane, Bloomer 26 Canan Huss, McDonell 26 Team Statistics
PF PA Diff. FT% 3s Bloomer 51.8 40.1 11.7 .617 5.3 New Auburn 56.8 46.9 9.9 .398 3.4 Stanley-Boyd 60.9 54.2 6.7 .619 5 McDonell 55.4 54.3 1.1 .653 5.2 Chippewa Falls 51.6 62.4 -10.8 .615 7.2 Cornell 41.9 56.1 -14.2 .521 5.2 Lake Holcombe 55.3 69.8 -14.5 .533 6.8 Cadott 46.5 63.8 -17.3 .481 5.4 Girls Basketball Standings Big Rivers
W-L W-L Menomonie 10-1 17-3 Rice Lake 8-3 15-4 Hudson 8-3 13-7 Eau Claire Memorial 7-3 13-6 New Richmond 4-6 8-12 Eau Claire North 4-7 8-12 River Falls 2-9 6-14 Chippewa Falls 0-11 0-21 Tuesday's Games
New Richmond at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
W-L W-L Osseo-Fairchild 11-1 20-1 McDonell 10-2 16-3 Cadott 8-4 17-4 Fall Creek 7-5 13-8 Stanley-Boyd 4-7 7-13 Eau Claire Regis 4-8 7-12 Bloomer 3-8 8-12 Thorp 0-12 2-17
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Thorp at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
W-L W-L Prairie Farm 11-0 16-4 Lake Holcombe 8-2 12-5 Flambeau 7-3 12-4 Clayton 6-4 11-8 New Auburn 4-8 7-10 Winter 3-6 7-8 Bruce 1-9 2-15 Cornell 1-9 2-16 Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at Prairie Farm
Independence at New Auburn
Individual Statistics Scoring
Name Games Total PPG Lauryn Goettl, Cadott 21 403 19.2 Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 17 308 18.1 Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd 19 310 16.3 Lauryn Deetz, McDonell 17 264 15.5 Elly Eiler, Cadott 21 275 13.1 Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 17 213 12.5 Morgan Berg, New Auburn 16 198 12.4 Abby Iverson, Bloomer 17 210 12.4 Danielle Latz, Bloomer 19 222 11.7 Emily Cooper, McDonell 19 215 11.3 3-Pointers
Name Made Laken Ryan, Cadott 52 Emily Cooper, McDonell 36 Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe 27 Lauryn Goettl, Cadott 24 Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd 21 Lauryn Deetz, McDonell 19 Marley Hughes, McDonell 19 Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd 17 Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls 16 Elly Eiler, Cadott 15 Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer 15 Team Statistics
PF PA Diff. FT% 3s Cadott 60.4 40.8 19.6 .506 5.8 McDonell 57.1 39.9 17.2 .650 4.7 Lake Holcombe 56.2 45 11.2 .566 3.4 Bloomer 48.2 48.8 -.6 .607 3.4 Stanley-Boyd 49.7 52.3 -2.6 .546 4.3 New Auburn 34.6 40.6 -6 .395 1.1 Cornell 32.7 56.7 -24 .404 2.3 Chippewa Falls 38.4 63.1 -24.1 .508 2.8 Boys Hockey Standings Big Rivers
W-L-T W-L-T Hudson 11-1-0 18-3-0 Eau Claire Memorial 10-2-0 16-2-1 Eau Claire North 9-3-0 18-4-0 Chippewa Falls 8-4-0 12-9-1 Rice Lake 5-7-0 11-7-0 New Richmond 4-8-0 9-12-0 River Falls 1-11-0 8-14-0 Menomonie 0-12-0 2-20-0 Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Rice Lake at New Richmond
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial
Gentry Academy (Minn.) at Hudson
Girls Hockey Standings Big Rivers
W-L-T W-L-T St. Croix Valley 6-1-0 14-8-0 Hudson 6-2-0 9-11-0 Western Wisconsin 3-4-0 16-7-0 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2-5-0 11-9-0 Eau Claire Area 1-6-0 4-17-1 Tuesday's Games
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Eau Claire Area at Western Wisconsin
Gentry Academy (Minn.) at Hudson
Onalaska at St. Croix Valley
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Bay Area
Hudson at Wisconsin Valley Union
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Fox Cities Stars
Cap City Cougars at Eau Claire Area
Hudson at University School of Milwaukee
Photos: Top Winter Sports Photos
Bloomer girls basketball at Colfax 11-22-21
Bloomer sophomore Danielle Latz blocks the shot of Colfax senior Jillian Bowe on Monday evening in Colfax.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Ladysmith at McDonell girls basketball 11-16-21
McDonell senior Amber Adams pulls down a rebound against Ladysmith on Tuesday evening at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-19-21
Chi-Hi senior Emily Hakes puts up a shot in traffic against D.C. Everest on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 11-23-21
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Brianna Buonincontro celebrates after scoring a goal against Superior on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-30-21
Chi-Hi's Owen Krista fights past a Hudson defender on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell boys basketball 12-2-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-3-21
Ava Reuter (34)
BRANDON BERG
U.S. Women's Olympic National Team vs Chippewa Steel 12-6-21
Chippewa's Braden Lindstrom forward (22) battles with United States defenseman Savannah Harmon (15) for the puck on Monday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
Cadott's Elly Eiler (3)
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie at Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 12-9-21
Regis/Altoona/McDonell's Lucas Sommers (7), Menomonie's Ethan Glenna (9)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3), Cadott's Cameron Messenger (32)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus pulls down a rebound against Colfax on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21
McDonell's Lauryn Deetz puts up a shot in traffic against Fall Creek on Saturday evening at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG
Wausau West at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-13-21
Gubgnit Mason (24)
BRANDON BERG
Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21
Bloomer's Jack Strand pulls down a rebound against Elk Mound on Tuesday evening in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 12-16-21
Paige Steinmetz (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33), Lake Holcombe's Justine Kane (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn's Ethan Lotts (12)
BRANDON BERG
Santa Claus Boys Swimming Invitational in Eau Claire 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Rowan Rinick
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Gubgnit Mason (24) and Kansas Smith (4) battle with Rice Lake's Harrison Lipke (1) and Zach Orr (10) for a rebound on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at Cadott girls basketball 12-21-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk and Fall Creek's Jenna Anders chase after a loose ball during a game last Tuesday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd boys basketball at Elk Mound 12-28-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause puts up a shot around Elk Mound's Sam Wenzel on Tuesday afternoon in Elk Mound.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Loyal at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-28-21
Lily Hoel (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-4-22
Chi-Hi junior Mason Howard shoots a 3-pointer just beyond the outstretched hand of a New Richmond defender on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-6-22
Chi-Hi celebrates after a goal by Owen Krista (4)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Regis 1-7-22
Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman
BRANDON BERG
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer fights to turn over Hayward's Foster Chaon during their quarterfinal matchup at 160 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 1-11-22
Chi-Hi's Emily Pomietlo makes a vault attempt on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-13-22
Stanley-Boyd senior Brady Potaczek puts up a shot against Fall Creek on Thursday evening in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell girls basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Abby Jones battles with Cornell's Bralee Schroeder for a rebound on Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Stanley-Boyd's Caden Koepl
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Chi-Hi's Dalton McGraw
BRANDON BERG
Superior at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-18-22
Mason Johnson (7) is met with high fives after scoring a goal.
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott wrestling 1-20-22
Cadott's Levi Lindsay locks up with Bloomer/Colfax's Brady Schindler during their matchup at 182 pounds on Thursday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-21-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1) and Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (10) and Lucas Smith (2) battle for a rebound on Friday in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Alliance Husky Boys Swimming Invitational 1-22-22
Chi-Hi's Ryan Beranek swims the backstroke during a leg of the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer at McDonell girls basketball 1-22-22
Bloomer's Brooklynn Sarauer (33) and McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) and Kali Goulet (25) battle for a loose ball on Saturday at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-24-22
Chi-Hi's Jackson Gugel makes a pass from his back on Monday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-25-22
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Emme Bergh battles for the puck with Eau Claire Area's Abby Karnitz on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi wrestling 1-27-22
Chi-Hi's Dalton McGraw battles with Eau Claire Memorial's Eli Kotz during their matchup at 160 pounds on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 1-28-22
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-22
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), New Auburn's Ethan Lotts (12)
BRANDON BERG
Spooner at Bloomer boys basketball 1-31-22
Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-3-22
Chi-Hi's Bryer Niblett (26) and New Richmond's Easton Schmit (2) kick up some ice while going for the puck.
BRANDON BERG
Elk Mound at Bloomer girls basketball 2-4-22
Elk Mound's Tori Blaskowski (23), Bloomer's Karissa Petska (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Bloomer/Colfax's Alex Poirier takes down Cadott's David Lallemont in a quarterfinal matchup at 145 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino battle during their semifinal matchup at 132 pounds on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier fights for a pin aginst Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell during their semifinal matchup at 152 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell boys basketball 2-5-22
Jordan Sikora (24)
BRANDON BERG
