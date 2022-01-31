Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-1
|14-3
|River Falls
|7-2
|14-3
|Rice Lake
|5-3
|10-5
|Hudson
|5-4
|9-6
|Eau Claire North
|4-4
|8-6
|Chippewa Falls
|2-7
|2-14
|Menomonie
|2-7
|7-9
|New Richmond
|2-7
|4-12
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Marshfield
Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial
Holmen at Menomonie
Eau Claire North at D.C. Everest
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at New Richmond
Hudson at River Falls
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Menomonie
Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at Hudson
River Falls at Rice Lake
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|9-1
|13-3
|Stanley-Boyd
|9-1
|11-6
|Bloomer
|7-3
|9-4
|McDonell
|5-5
|8-10
|Eau Claire Regis
|4-5
|5-10
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3-7
|3-11
|Thorp
|1-8
|5-12
|Cadott
|1-9
|5-12
Tuesday's Game
Eau Claire Regis at Arcadia
Thursday's Game
Osseo-Fairchild at Black River Falls
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd
Thorp at Cadott
Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis
Saturday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell
Wisconsin Dells vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|11-0
|17-0
|Bruce
|9-1
|12-4
|Prairie Farm
|8-3
|8-6
|New Auburn
|8-3
|9-5
|Lake Holcombe
|6-4
|6-10
|Birchwood
|3-8
|4-12
|Clayton
|2-9
|2-13
|Winter
|1-9
|1-15
|Cornell
|0-11
|2-16
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Cornell at Clayton
Prairie Farm at Birchwood
Bruce at Winter
Flambeau at Augusta
Thursday's Game
Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at New Auburn
Clayton at Birchwood
Prairie Farm at Winter
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|16
|296
|18.5
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|11
|198
|18
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|13
|233
|17.9
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|15
|254
|16.9
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|18
|297
|16.5
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|16
|255
|15.9
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|16
|250
|15.6
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|12
|158
|13.2
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|219
|12.9
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
18
|231
|12.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|61
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|46
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|42
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|38
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|37
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|28
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|27
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|26
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|25
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|20
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Bloomer
|51.2
|39.8
|11.4
|.640
|5.1
|New Auburn
|54.7
|46.4
|8.3
|.338
|3.3
|Stanley-Boyd
|60.9
|54.9
|6
|.597
|5.1
|McDonell
|54.2
|54.9
|-.7
|.642
|4.9
|Lake Holcombe
|57.4
|68.1
|-10.7
|.526
|6.9
|Chippewa Falls
|50.2
|61.4
|-11.2
|.612
|7.1
|Cadott
|47.1
|62.8
|-15.7
|.481
|5.4
|Cornell
|38.7
|56.7
|-18
|.500
|4.8
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|8-1
|15-3
|Rice Lake
|7-2
|14-3
|Hudson
|6-3
|11-6
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-3
|11-6
|New Richmond
|4-4
|8-10
|Eau Claire North
|3-6
|7-11
|River Falls
|2-7
|6-12
|Chippewa Falls
|0-9
|0-19
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
River Falls at Hudson
New Richmond at Menomonie
Thursday's Games
River Falls at Rice Lake
Superior at Hudson
Friday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Hudson at New Richmond
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|10-1
|18-1
|McDonell
|9-2
|15-3
|Cadott
|7-4
|14-4
|Fall Creek
|6-5
|11-8
|Stanley-Boyd
|4-6
|7-11
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-7
|6-11
|Bloomer
|3-7
|6-11
|Thorp
|0-10
|2-15
Tuesday's Games
St. Croix Central at Bloomer
Augusta at Thorp
Eau Claire Regis at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Tomah
Thursday's Games
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Bloomer at Cadott
Fall Creek at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Friday's Game
Elk Mound at Bloomer
Saturday's Game
Fall Creek vs Wabeno/Laona at Wisconsin Dells
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|10-0
|15-3
|Flambeau
|7-2
|12-3
|Lake Holcombe
|6-2
|10-5
|Clayton
|5-4
|10-8
|New Auburn
|3-7
|6-9
|Winter
|2-5
|6-7
|Bruce
|1-7
|2-12
|Cornell
|1-8
|2-15
Tuesday's Games
Lake Holcombe at New Auburn
Cornell at Clayton
Bruce at Winter
Thursday's Game
Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell
Friday's Games
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at New Auburn
Prairie Farm at Winter
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|18
|358
|19.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|15
|269
|17.9
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|270
|15.9
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|16
|249
|15.6
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|15
|186
|12.4
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|14
|169
|12.1
|Danielle Latz, Bloomer
|16
|191
|11.9
|Abby Iverson, Bloomer
|14
|167
|11.9
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|18
|210
|11.7
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|18
|202
|11.2
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|46
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|33
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|24
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|19
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|19
|Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd
|17
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|17
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|16
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|15
|Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer
|13
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|13
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|60.6
|41.2
|19.4
|.509
|5.6
|McDonell
|56.8
|40
|16.8
|.651
|4.4
|Lake Holcombe
|57
|45.9
|11.1
|.569
|3.5
|Bloomer
|49.1
|49.5
|-.4
|.625
|3.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|50.4
|51.6
|-1.2
|.549
|4.4
|New Auburn
|31.3
|41.9
|-10.6
|.392
|0.9
|Chippewa Falls
|37.9
|61.9
|-24
|.516
|2.8
|Cornell
|32.6
|56.7
|-24.1
|.418
|2.4
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|9-1-0
|15-3-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-2-0
|14-2-1
|Eau Claire North
|8-2-0
|16-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|6-4-0
|9-9-1
|New Richmond
|4-6-0
|8-10-0
|Rice Lake
|4-6-0
|10-6-0
|River Falls
|1-9-0
|8-11-0
|Menomonie
|0-10-0
|1-17-0
Tuesday's Games
Menomonie at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at New Richmond
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
Thursday's Games
New Richmond at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Rice Lake
River Falls at Eau Claire North
Friday's Game
River Falls at Somerset
Saturday's Games
Northland Pines at New Richmond
Superior at Eau Claire North
Hudson at University School of Milwaukee
Menomonie at Viroqua
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|6-1-0
|9-10-0
|St. Croix Valley
|5-1-0
|12-7-0
|Western Wisconsin
|2-4-0
|14-7-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-5-0
|11-8-0
|Eau Claire Area
|1-5-0
|3-16-1
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley
Western Wisconsin at Hudson
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin
Black River Falls at Eau Claire Area
St. Croix Valley at Hayward
Friday's Game
Northland Pines at Western Wisconsin
Saturday's Game
Superior at St. Croix Valley