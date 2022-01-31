 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Eau Claire Memorial    8-114-3
River Falls7-214-3
Rice Lake5-310-5
Hudson5-49-6
Eau Claire North4-48-6
Chippewa Falls2-72-14
Menomonie2-77-9
New Richmond2-74-12

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Marshfield

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial

Holmen at Menomonie

Eau Claire North at D.C. Everest

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at New Richmond

Hudson at River Falls

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Menomonie

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

New Richmond at Hudson

River Falls at Rice Lake

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek9-113-3
Stanley-Boyd9-111-6
Bloomer7-39-4
McDonell5-58-10
Eau Claire Regis  4-55-10
Osseo-Fairchild3-73-11
Thorp1-85-12
Cadott1-95-12

Tuesday's Game

Eau Claire Regis at Arcadia

Thursday's Game

Osseo-Fairchild at Black River Falls

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd

Thorp at Cadott

Fall Creek at Eau Claire Regis

Saturday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell

Wisconsin Dells vs Fall Creek at Wisconsin Dells

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau11-017-0
Bruce9-112-4
Prairie Farm8-38-6
New Auburn8-39-5
Lake Holcombe    6-46-10
Birchwood   3-84-12
Clayton2-92-13
Winter1-91-15
Cornell0-112-16

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at New Auburn

Cornell at Clayton

Prairie Farm at Birchwood

Bruce at Winter

Flambeau at Augusta

Thursday's Game

Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at New Auburn

Clayton at Birchwood

Prairie Farm at Winter

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe1629618.5
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn1119818
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe1323317.9
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1525416.9
Canan Huss, McDonell1829716.5
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls    1625515.9
Dylan Bowe, Cornell   1625015.6
Connor Crane, Bloomer1215813.2
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd1721912.9
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell

18

23112.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe61
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls46
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 42
Dylan Bowe, Cornell38
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd37
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    28
Warren Bowe, Cadott27
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd26
Canan Huss, McDonell25
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls20
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer51.239.811.4.6405.1
New Auburn54.7 46.4 8.3.3383.3
Stanley-Boyd60.954.96.5975.1
McDonell   54.254.9-.7.6424.9
Lake Holcombe    57.468.1-10.7.5266.9
Chippewa Falls50.261.4-11.2.6127.1
Cadott   47.162.8-15.7.4815.4
Cornell38.756.7-18.5004.8

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie8-115-3
Rice Lake7-214-3
Hudson6-311-6
Eau Claire Memorial    5-311-6
New Richmond4-48-10
Eau Claire North3-67-11
River Falls2-76-12
Chippewa Falls0-90-19

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

River Falls at Hudson

New Richmond at Menomonie

Thursday's Games

River Falls at Rice Lake

Superior at Hudson

Friday's Games

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at New Richmond

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Osseo-Fairchild10-118-1
McDonell9-215-3
Cadott 7-414-4
Fall Creek   6-511-8
Stanley-Boyd4-67-11
Eau Claire Regis   3-76-11
Bloomer3-76-11
Thorp0-102-15

Tuesday's Games

St. Croix Central at Bloomer

Augusta at Thorp

Eau Claire Regis at Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild at Tomah

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell

Bloomer at Cadott

Fall Creek at Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Friday's Game

Elk Mound at Bloomer

Saturday's Game

Fall Creek vs Wabeno/Laona at Wisconsin Dells

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm10-015-3
Flambeau7-212-3
Lake Holcombe    6-210-5
Clayton   5-410-8
New Auburn3-76-9
Winter2-56-7
Bruce1-72-12
Cornell1-82-15

Tuesday's Games

Lake Holcombe at New Auburn

Cornell at Clayton

Bruce at Winter

Thursday's Game

Lac Courte Oreilles at Cornell

Friday's Games

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at New Auburn

Prairie Farm at Winter

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1835819.9
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   1526917.9
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1727015.9
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1624915.6
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 1518612.4
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1416912.1
Danielle Latz, Bloomer1619111.9
Abby Iverson, Bloomer1416711.9
Elly Eiler, Cadott1821011.7
Emily Cooper, McDonell1820211.2

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott46
Emily Cooper, McDonell33
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    24
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott19
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd19
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd17
Marley Hughes, McDonell17
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell16
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls15
Brooklynn Sarauer, Bloomer13
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer13
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott60.641.219.4.5095.6
McDonell56.84016.8.6514.4
Lake Holcombe   5745.911.1.5693.5
Bloomer49.149.5 -.4.6253.6
Stanley-Boyd50.451.6-1.2.5494.4
New Auburn31.341.9-10.6.3920.9
Chippewa Falls37.961.9-24.5162.8
Cornell32.6 56.7-24.1.4182.4

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson9-1-015-3-0
Eau Claire Memorial    8-2-014-2-1
Eau Claire North8-2-016-3-0
Chippewa Falls6-4-09-9-1
New Richmond4-6-08-10-0
Rice Lake4-6-010-6-0
River Falls1-9-08-11-0
Menomonie0-10-01-17-0

Tuesday's Games

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at New Richmond

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Thursday's Games

New Richmond at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Rice Lake

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Friday's Game

River Falls at Somerset

Saturday's Games

Northland Pines at New Richmond

Superior at Eau Claire North

Hudson at University School of Milwaukee

Menomonie at Viroqua

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson6-1-09-10-0
St. Croix Valley5-1-012-7-0
Western Wisconsin  2-4-014-7-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    2-5-011-8-0
Eau Claire Area1-5-03-16-1

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Area at St. Croix Valley

Western Wisconsin at Hudson

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin

Black River Falls at Eau Claire Area

St. Croix Valley at Hayward

Friday's Game

Northland Pines at Western Wisconsin

Saturday's Game

Superior at St. Croix Valley

