 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

  • 0

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Eau Claire Memorial    8-014-2
River Falls6-212-3
Rice Lake4-38-5
Hudson4-49-6
Eau Claire North3-47-6
Menomonie2-57-7
New Richmond2-63-10
Chippewa Falls1-61-13

Tuesday's Games

River Falls at Ellsworth

New Richmond at Medford

Rice Lake at Spooner

Friday's Game

People are also reading…

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Saturday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

New Richmond at River Falls

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek8-112-2
Stanley-Boyd8-110-6
Bloomer5-37-4
McDonell5-47-8
Eau Claire Regis  4-45-9
Osseo-Fairchild2-72-10
Thorp1-65-9
Cadott1-84-11

Tuesday's Games

Thorp at Bloomer

Thursday's Games

McDonell at Fall Creek

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Thorp at Stanley-Boyd

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott

Saturday's Game

Marshfield Columbus at McDonell

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau9-014-0
Bruce8-111-3
New Auburn6-37-5
Prairie Farm6-36-6
Lake Holcombe    5-45-9
Birchwood   3-64-10
Clayton2-72-11
Winter1-71-12
Cornell0-92-14

Tuesday's Games

Winter at New Auburn

Prairie Farm at Cornell

Boyceville at Lake Holcombe

Flambeau at Clayton

Bruce at Birchwood

Thursday's Game

Flambeau at Phillips

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Cornell

Winter at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Prairie Farm

Birchwood at Flambeau

Cameron at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe1323317.9
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe1424417.4
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1423716.9
Canan Huss, McDonell1524615.9
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn914315.1
Dylan Bowen, Cornell1421114.9
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls    1420814.9
Connor Crane, Bloomer1013513.5
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd1620913.1
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell

15

19513

3-Pointers

NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe56
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls37
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 35
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd34
Dylan Bowe, Cornell30
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer   25
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd24
Warren Bowe, Cadott23
Canan Huss, McDonell22
Connor Crane, Bloomer17
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls17

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer52.5 40.3 12.3.6815.3
New Auburn53.846.47.4.3303.8
Stanley-Boyd61.1565.1.596 5.1
McDonell   54.853.81.6124.9
Lake Holcombe    55.966.9-11.4976.7
Chippewa Falls49.162-12.9 .6177
Cadott   46.665.2-18.6.4535.2
Cornell37.556.5-19.5004.6

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie6-113-3
Rice Lake6-212-3
Eau Claire Memorial   5-29-5
Hudson4-39-6
Eau Claire North3-47-8
New Richmond3-47-10
River Falls2-66-11
Chippewa Falls0-70-16

Tuesday's Games

Wisconsin Rapids at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire North

Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial

Friday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

River Falls at New Richmond

Saturday's Game

Eau Claire North at Superior

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
McDonell8-115-1
Osseo-Fairchild8-113-2
Cadott 6-313-3
Fall Creek   5-410-7
Bloomer3-56-8
Eau Claire Regis   2-65-10
Stanley-Boyd2-65-11
Thorp0-81-13

Tuesday's Games

McDonell at Fall Creek

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott

Thorp at Stanley-Boyd

Thursday's Game

Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell

Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd

Thorp at Cadott

Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm8-013-3
Flambeau6-211-3
Clayton5-210-6
Lake Holcombe    5-28-5
Winter2-35-5
New Auburn2-65-8
Bruce1-72-11
Cornell0-71-13

Tuesday's Games

Prairie Farm at Cornell

Winter at New Auburn

Flambeau at Clayton

Thursday's Game

Riverside at Lake Holcombe

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Cornell

Winter at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Prairie Farm

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1629618.5
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe  1322517.3
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell    1321516.5
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1523015.3
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 1315812.2
Abby Iverson, Bloomer1214311.9
Elly Eiler, Cadott1613811.8
Danielle Latz, Bloomer1416111.5
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1213511.3
Emily Cooper, McDonell1516611.1

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott43
Emily Cooper, McDonell26
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    21
Lauryn Goettl, McDonell17
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell16
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd14
Marley Hughes, McDonell14
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls14
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer13
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd12
Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer12
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott61.440.421.4965.8
McDonell57.639.717.9.6474.5
Lake Holcombe   55.2 47.2 8.5853.4
Bloomer48.948.50.4.6143.8
Stanley-Boyd5053.1-3.1.5554.1
New Auburn2942.8-13.8 .366 0.7
Chippewa Falls39.260.9-21.7.5262.9
Cornell31 58.9-27.9.4291.7

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson8-1-013-3-0
Eau Claire Memorial    7-2-013-2-1
Eau Claire North7-2-014-3-0
Chippewa Falls5-3-08-7-1
Rice Lake4-5-09-5-0
New Richmond3-5-06-9-0
River Falls1-8-07-10-0
Menomonie0-9-01-15-0

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

Menomonie at New Richmond

River Falls at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at New Richmond

Eau Claire North at Wausau West

Northwest Icemen at River Falls

Friday's Games

New Richmond at Amery

Rice Lake at Hayward

Saturday's Games

Wausau West at Hudson

West Salem at Menomonie

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley5-0-011-5
Hudson5-1-07-10-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   2-4-013-6-0
Western Wisconsin  2-4-010-7-0
Eau Claire Area0-5-02-15-1

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Hudson at St. Croix Valley

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior

Central Wisconsin at St. Croix Valley

Wisconsin Valley Union at Western Wisconsin

Saturday's Games

Central Wisconsin at Western Wisconsin

Rochester Century (Minn.) at Hudson

Wisconsin Valley Union at St. Croix Valley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News