Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|8-0
|14-2
|River Falls
|6-2
|12-3
|Rice Lake
|4-3
|8-5
|Hudson
|4-4
|9-6
|Eau Claire North
|3-4
|7-6
|Menomonie
|2-5
|7-7
|New Richmond
|2-6
|3-10
|Chippewa Falls
|1-6
|1-13
Tuesday's Games
River Falls at Ellsworth
New Richmond at Medford
Rice Lake at Spooner
Friday's Game
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Saturday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
New Richmond at River Falls
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|8-1
|12-2
|Stanley-Boyd
|8-1
|10-6
|Bloomer
|5-3
|7-4
|McDonell
|5-4
|7-8
|Eau Claire Regis
|4-4
|5-9
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2-7
|2-10
|Thorp
|1-6
|5-9
|Cadott
|1-8
|4-11
Tuesday's Games
Thorp at Bloomer
Thursday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Saturday's Game
Marshfield Columbus at McDonell
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|9-0
|14-0
|Bruce
|8-1
|11-3
|New Auburn
|6-3
|7-5
|Prairie Farm
|6-3
|6-6
|Lake Holcombe
|5-4
|5-9
|Birchwood
|3-6
|4-10
|Clayton
|2-7
|2-11
|Winter
|1-7
|1-12
|Cornell
|0-9
|2-14
Tuesday's Games
Winter at New Auburn
Prairie Farm at Cornell
Boyceville at Lake Holcombe
Flambeau at Clayton
Bruce at Birchwood
Thursday's Game
Flambeau at Phillips
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Prairie Farm
Birchwood at Flambeau
Cameron at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|13
|233
|17.9
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|14
|244
|17.4
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|237
|16.9
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|15
|246
|15.9
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|9
|143
|15.1
|Dylan Bowen, Cornell
|14
|211
|14.9
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|14
|208
|14.9
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|10
|135
|13.5
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|16
|209
|13.1
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
15
|195
|13
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|56
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|37
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|35
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|34
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|30
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|25
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|23
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|22
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|17
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|17
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Bloomer
|52.5
|40.3
|12.3
|.681
|5.3
|New Auburn
|53.8
|46.4
|7.4
|.330
|3.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|61.1
|56
|5.1
|.596
|5.1
|McDonell
|54.8
|53.8
|1
|.612
|4.9
|Lake Holcombe
|55.9
|66.9
|-11
|.497
|6.7
|Chippewa Falls
|49.1
|62
|-12.9
|.617
|7
|Cadott
|46.6
|65.2
|-18.6
|.453
|5.2
|Cornell
|37.5
|56.5
|-19
|.500
|4.6
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|6-1
|13-3
|Rice Lake
|6-2
|12-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|5-2
|9-5
|Hudson
|4-3
|9-6
|Eau Claire North
|3-4
|7-8
|New Richmond
|3-4
|7-10
|River Falls
|2-6
|6-11
|Chippewa Falls
|0-7
|0-16
Tuesday's Games
Wisconsin Rapids at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Stevens Point at Eau Claire Memorial
Friday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
Menomonie at Eau Claire North
River Falls at New Richmond
Saturday's Game
Eau Claire North at Superior
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|McDonell
|8-1
|15-1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|8-1
|13-2
|Cadott
|6-3
|13-3
|Fall Creek
|5-4
|10-7
|Bloomer
|3-5
|6-8
|Eau Claire Regis
|2-6
|5-10
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-6
|5-11
|Thorp
|0-8
|1-13
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Fall Creek
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Osseo-Fairchild at Cadott
Thorp at Stanley-Boyd
Thursday's Game
Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell
Bloomer at Stanley-Boyd
Thorp at Cadott
Eau Claire Regis at Fall Creek
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|8-0
|13-3
|Flambeau
|6-2
|11-3
|Clayton
|5-2
|10-6
|Lake Holcombe
|5-2
|8-5
|Winter
|2-3
|5-5
|New Auburn
|2-6
|5-8
|Bruce
|1-7
|2-11
|Cornell
|0-7
|1-13
Tuesday's Games
Prairie Farm at Cornell
Winter at New Auburn
Flambeau at Clayton
Thursday's Game
Riverside at Lake Holcombe
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Cornell
Winter at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Prairie Farm
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|16
|296
|18.5
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|13
|225
|17.3
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|13
|215
|16.5
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|15
|230
|15.3
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|13
|158
|12.2
|Abby Iverson, Bloomer
|12
|143
|11.9
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|16
|138
|11.8
|Danielle Latz, Bloomer
|14
|161
|11.5
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|12
|135
|11.3
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|15
|166
|11.1
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|43
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|26
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|21
|Lauryn Goettl, McDonell
|17
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|16
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|Marley Hughes, McDonell
|14
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|14
|Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer
|13
|Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer
|12
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|61.4
|40.4
|21
|.496
|5.8
|McDonell
|57.6
|39.7
|17.9
|.647
|4.5
|Lake Holcombe
|55.2
|47.2
|8
|.585
|3.4
|Bloomer
|48.9
|48.5
|0.4
|.614
|3.8
|Stanley-Boyd
|50
|53.1
|-3.1
|.555
|4.1
|New Auburn
|29
|42.8
|-13.8
|.366
|0.7
|Chippewa Falls
|39.2
|60.9
|-21.7
|.526
|2.9
|Cornell
|31
|58.9
|-27.9
|.429
|1.7
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Hudson
|8-1-0
|13-3-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7-2-0
|13-2-1
|Eau Claire North
|7-2-0
|14-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|5-3-0
|8-7-1
|Rice Lake
|4-5-0
|9-5-0
|New Richmond
|3-5-0
|6-9-0
|River Falls
|1-8-0
|7-10-0
|Menomonie
|0-9-0
|1-15-0
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
Menomonie at New Richmond
River Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at New Richmond
Eau Claire North at Wausau West
Northwest Icemen at River Falls
Friday's Games
New Richmond at Amery
Rice Lake at Hayward
Saturday's Games
Wausau West at Hudson
West Salem at Menomonie
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|5-0-0
|11-5
|Hudson
|5-1-0
|7-10-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-4-0
|13-6-0
|Western Wisconsin
|2-4-0
|10-7-0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-5-0
|2-15-1
Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Hudson at St. Croix Valley
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Superior
Central Wisconsin at St. Croix Valley
Wisconsin Valley Union at Western Wisconsin
Saturday's Games
Central Wisconsin at Western Wisconsin
Rochester Century (Minn.) at Hudson
Wisconsin Valley Union at St. Croix Valley