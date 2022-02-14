 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Eau Claire Memorial    11-117-4
River Falls9-316-4
Hudson7-511-8
Rice Lake6-512-7
Eau Claire North5-610-10
Menomonie4-89-12
New Richmond3-96-14
Chippewa Falls2-103-18

Tuesday's Games

Superior at Menomonie

Hudson at Mahtomedi (Minn.)

New Richmond at Saint Croix Falls

Ellsworth at Rice Lake

Medford at River Falls

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire North

River Falls at Menomonie

Rice Lake at New Richmond

Saturday's Game

D.C. Everest at Hudson

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek11-117-4
Stanley-Boyd11-113-6
Bloomer9-413-5
McDonell6-69-11
Eau Claire Regis  5-77-12
Osseo-Fairchild4-85-14
Thorp1-106-14
Cadott1-115-16

Tuesday's Game

Eau Claire Regis at McDonell

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd

Fall Creek at Thorp

Thursday's Game

Bloomer at Cumberland

Friday's Games

McDonell at Cadott

Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

Thorp at Eau Claire Regis

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau13-120-1
Bruce12-215-5
New Auburn12-313-5
Prairie Farm11-311-7
Lake Holcombe    6-86-14
Clayton3-113-16
Birchwood3-124-17
Cornell2-125-17
Winter2-122-18

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Lake Holcombe

New Auburn at Flambeau

Prairie Farm at Bruce

Winter at Lac Courte Oreilles

Birchwood at Butternut

Thursday's Game

Flambeau at Prairie Farm

Friday's Games

Cornell at Bruce

Lake Holcombe at Clayton

Birchwood at Winter

Gilman at Flambeau

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn1324719
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe1323317.9
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe2034917.5
Dylan Bowe, Cornell2034817.4
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls    2136417.3
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1728016.5
Canan Huss, McDonell 2032816.4
Connor Crane, Bloomer1824313.5
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell2026313.2
Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn 

14

17612.6

3-Pointers

NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe68
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls67
Dylan Bowe, Cornell52
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell48
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    45
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd   37
Connor Crane, Bloomer34
Warren Bowe, Cadott32
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd28
Canan Huss, McDonell27
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer53.338.614.7.6115.8
New Auburn56.844.812.3093.4
Stanley-Boyd60.253.56.7.6224.8
McDonell   54.854.5.3.6325.2
Chippewa Falls53.863.2-9.4.6387.6
Cornell42.555.7-13.2.5275.3
Lake Holcombe     54.371.5-17.5.5426.8
Cadott43.763.1-19.4.4725.1

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie11-119-3
Rice Lake10-318-4
Eau Claire Memorial    9-315-6
Hudson   8-513-9
Eau Claire North6-710-12
New Richmond4-99-14
River Falls2-116-16
Chippewa Falls1-121-22

Tuesday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

West Salem at Rice Lake

Thursday's Games

Eau Claire North at Holmen

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial

Friday's Games

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond

Hudson at Menomonie

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Osseo-Fairchild13-122-1
McDonell12-218-3
Fall Creek9-515-8
Cadott  8-617-6
Eau Claire Regis    6-89-12
Stanley-Boyd  4-97-15
Bloomer3-108-14
Thorp0-142-20

Tuesday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer

Thursday's Games

Fall Creek, Cadott, Eau Claire Regis, Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer and Thorp host Cloverbelt Crossover

Saturday's Games

McDonell vs Spencer at Osseo-Fairchild

Neillsville at Osseo-Fairchild

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm11-116-5
Lake Holcombe    10-214-5
Flambeau   8-314-5
Clayton   7-412-9
New Auburn4-97-12
Winter3-77-9
Cornell1-92-17
Bruce1-102-16

Tuesday's Games

Cornell at Lake Holcombe

New Auburn at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Bruce

Flambeau at Prairie Farm

Winter at Clayton

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe at Clayton

Cornell at Winter

Prentice at New Auburn

Bruce at Flambeau

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott2341518
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe   1934218
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd2032716.4
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1930816.2
Elly Eiler, Cadott2330013
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe1924312.8
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1821211.8
Danielle Latz, Bloomer2124511.7
Abby Iverson, Bloomer1921911.5
Emily Cooper, McDonell2123911.4

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott57
Emily Cooper, McDonell40
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    30
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott26
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell22
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd21
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls21
Marley Hughes, McDonell20
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd17
Elly Eiler, Cadott16
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer16
Cierra Seibel, Bloomer16
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
McDonell56.639.317.3.6634.7
Cadott58.5 41.816.7.5045.6
Lake Holcombe   56.845.611.2.5613.2
Bloomer47.343.34.6043.6
Stanley-Boyd48.451.7-3.3.5464.2
New Auburn32.140.8-8.7.3831.2
Cornell33.655-21.4.3832.9
Chippewa Falls3961.6 -22.6.5232.8

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Hudson13-1-021-3-0
Eau Claire Memorial    12-2-019-2-1
Chippewa Falls9-5-013-10-1
Eau Claire North9-5-018-6-0
Rice Lake7-7-013-7-0
New Richmond4-10-09-14-0
River Falls2-12-09-15-0
Menomonie0-14-02-22-0

Tuesday's Regional Game

Ashland at Chippewa Falls

Thursday's Regional Games

Ashland/Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North

D.C. Everest/Wisconsin Rapids winner at Hudson

Superior/Tomah winner at Eau Claire Memorial

Chequamegon at Rice Lake

Frederic at New Richmond

Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls

Menomonie at Somerset

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley6-2-014-10-0
Hudson6-2-010-13-0
Western Wisconsin  4-4-017-7-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie    3-5-012-11-0
Eau Claire Area1-7-05-18-1

Thursday's Regional Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin

Eau Claire Area at Onalaska

Black River Falls at Hudson

Related to this story

