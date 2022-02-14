Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings Big Rivers
W-L W-L Eau Claire Memorial 11-1 17-4 River Falls 9-3 16-4 Hudson 7-5 11-8 Rice Lake 6-5 12-7 Eau Claire North 5-6 10-10 Menomonie 4-8 9-12 New Richmond 3-9 6-14 Chippewa Falls 2-10 3-18 Tuesday's Games
Hudson at Mahtomedi (Minn.)
New Richmond at Saint Croix Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls
Hudson at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at New Richmond
Western Cloverbelt
W-L W-L Fall Creek 11-1 17-4 Stanley-Boyd 11-1 13-6 Bloomer 9-4 13-5 McDonell 6-6 9-11 Eau Claire Regis 5-7 7-12 Osseo-Fairchild 4-8 5-14 Thorp 1-10 6-14 Cadott 1-11 5-16
Eau Claire Regis at McDonell
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd
Bloomer at Osseo-Fairchild
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Thorp at Eau Claire Regis
East Lakeland
W-L W-L Flambeau 13-1 20-1 Bruce 12-2 15-5 New Auburn 12-3 13-5 Prairie Farm 11-3 11-7 Lake Holcombe 6-8 6-14 Clayton 3-11 3-16 Birchwood 3-12 4-17 Cornell 2-12 5-17 Winter 2-12 2-18 Tuesday's Games
Winter at Lac Courte Oreilles
Individual Statistics Scoring
Name Games Total PPG Ethan Lotts, New Auburn 13 247 19 Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe 13 233 17.9 Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe 20 349 17.5 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 20 348 17.4 Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 21 364 17.3 Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 17 280 16.5 Canan Huss, McDonell 20 328 16.4 Connor Crane, Bloomer 18 243 13.5 Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 20 263 13.2 Matt Elmhorst, New Auburn
14
176 12.6 3-Pointers
Name Made Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe 68 Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls 67 Dylan Bowe, Cornell 52 Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell 48 Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer 45 Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd 37 Connor Crane, Bloomer 34 Warren Bowe, Cadott 32 Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd 28 Canan Huss, McDonell 27 Team Statistics
PF PA Diff. FT% 3s Bloomer 53.3 38.6 14.7 .611 5.8 New Auburn 56.8 44.8 12 .309 3.4 Stanley-Boyd 60.2 53.5 6.7 .622 4.8 McDonell 54.8 54.5 .3 .632 5.2 Chippewa Falls 53.8 63.2 -9.4 .638 7.6 Cornell 42.5 55.7 -13.2 .527 5.3 Lake Holcombe 54.3 71.5 -17.5 .542 6.8 Cadott 43.7 63.1 -19.4 .472 5.1 Girls Basketball Standings Big Rivers
W-L W-L Menomonie 11-1 19-3 Rice Lake 10-3 18-4 Eau Claire Memorial 9-3 15-6 Hudson 8-5 13-9 Eau Claire North 6-7 10-12 New Richmond 4-9 9-14 River Falls 2-11 6-16 Chippewa Falls 1-12 1-22 Tuesday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie
Eau Claire North at Holmen
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire Memorial at New Richmond
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North
Western Cloverbelt
W-L W-L Osseo-Fairchild 13-1 22-1 McDonell 12-2 18-3 Fall Creek 9-5 15-8 Cadott 8-6 17-6 Eau Claire Regis 6-8 9-12 Stanley-Boyd 4-9 7-15 Bloomer 3-10 8-14 Thorp 0-14 2-20
Fall Creek, Cadott, Eau Claire Regis, Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer and Thorp host Cloverbelt Crossover
McDonell vs Spencer at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville at Osseo-Fairchild
East Lakeland
W-L W-L Prairie Farm 11-1 16-5 Lake Holcombe 10-2 14-5 Flambeau 8-3 14-5 Clayton 7-4 12-9 New Auburn 4-9 7-12 Winter 3-7 7-9 Cornell 1-9 2-17 Bruce 1-10 2-16 Tuesday's Games Individual Statistics Scoring
Name Games Total PPG Lauryn Goettl, Cadott 23 415 18 Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 19 342 18 Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd 20 327 16.4 Lauryn Deetz, McDonell 19 308 16.2 Elly Eiler, Cadott 23 300 13 Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe 19 243 12.8 Morgan Berg, New Auburn 18 212 11.8 Danielle Latz, Bloomer 21 245 11.7 Abby Iverson, Bloomer 19 219 11.5 Emily Cooper, McDonell 21 239 11.4 3-Pointers
Name Made Laken Ryan, Cadott 57 Emily Cooper, McDonell 40 Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe 30 Lauryn Goettl, Cadott 26 Lauryn Deetz, McDonell 22 Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd 21 Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls 21 Marley Hughes, McDonell 20 Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd 17 Elly Eiler, Cadott 16 Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer 16 Cierra Seibel, Bloomer 16 Team Statistics
PF PA Diff. FT% 3s McDonell 56.6 39.3 17.3 .663 4.7 Cadott 58.5 41.8 16.7 .504 5.6 Lake Holcombe 56.8 45.6 11.2 .561 3.2 Bloomer 47.3 43.3 4 .604 3.6 Stanley-Boyd 48.4 51.7 -3.3 .546 4.2 New Auburn 32.1 40.8 -8.7 .383 1.2 Cornell 33.6 55 -21.4 .383 2.9 Chippewa Falls 39 61.6 -22.6 .523 2.8 Boys Hockey Standings Big Rivers
W-L-T W-L-T Hudson 13-1-0 21-3-0 Eau Claire Memorial 12-2-0 19-2-1 Chippewa Falls 9-5-0 13-10-1 Eau Claire North 9-5-0 18-6-0 Rice Lake 7-7-0 13-7-0 New Richmond 4-10-0 9-14-0 River Falls 2-12-0 9-15-0 Menomonie 0-14-0 2-22-0 Tuesday's Regional Game
Ashland at Chippewa Falls
Thursday's Regional Games
Ashland/Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North
D.C. Everest/Wisconsin Rapids winner at Hudson
Superior/Tomah winner at Eau Claire Memorial
Regis/Altoona/McDonell at River Falls
Girls Hockey Standings Big Rivers
W-L-T W-L-T St. Croix Valley 6-2-0 14-10-0 Hudson 6-2-0 10-13-0 Western Wisconsin 4-4-0 17-7-0 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3-5-0 12-11-0 Eau Claire Area 1-7-0 5-18-1 Thursday's Regional Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Western Wisconsin
Eau Claire Area at Onalaska
Black River Falls at Hudson
Photos: Top Winter Sports Photos
Bloomer girls basketball at Colfax 11-22-21
Bloomer sophomore Danielle Latz blocks the shot of Colfax senior Jillian Bowe on Monday evening in Colfax.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Ladysmith at McDonell girls basketball 11-16-21
McDonell senior Amber Adams pulls down a rebound against Ladysmith on Tuesday evening at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
D.C. Everest at Chi-Hi girls basketball 11-19-21
Chi-Hi senior Emily Hakes puts up a shot in traffic against D.C. Everest on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Superior at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 11-23-21
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Brianna Buonincontro celebrates after scoring a goal against Superior on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG
Hudson at Chi-Hi boys hockey 11-30-21
Chi-Hi's Owen Krista fights past a Hudson defender on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at McDonell boys basketball 12-2-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause (5)
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire North at Chi-Hi girls basketball 12-3-21
Ava Reuter (34)
BRANDON BERG
U.S. Women's Olympic National Team vs Chippewa Steel 12-6-21
Chippewa's Braden Lindstrom forward (22) battles with United States defenseman Savannah Harmon (15) for the puck on Monday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-7-21
Cadott's Elly Eiler (3)
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie at Regis/Altoona/McDonell boys hockey 12-9-21
Regis/Altoona/McDonell's Lucas Sommers (7), Menomonie's Ethan Glenna (9)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
Bloomer's Evan Rogge (3), Cadott's Cameron Messenger (32)
BRANDON BERG
Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout 12-11-21
McDonell's Joe Janus pulls down a rebound against Colfax on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at McDonell girls basketball 12-11-21
McDonell's Lauryn Deetz puts up a shot in traffic against Fall Creek on Saturday evening at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG
Wausau West at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-13-21
Gubgnit Mason (24)
BRANDON BERG
Elk Mound at Bloomer boys basketball 12-14-21
Bloomer's Jack Strand pulls down a rebound against Elk Mound on Tuesday evening in Bloomer.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey at Eau Claire Area 12-16-21
Paige Steinmetz (2)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe girls basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn's Morgan Berg (33), Lake Holcombe's Justine Kane (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Lake Holcombe boys basketball 12-17-21
New Auburn's Ethan Lotts (12)
BRANDON BERG
Santa Claus Boys Swimming Invitational in Eau Claire 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Rowan Rinick
BRANDON BERG
Rice Lake at Chi-Hi boys basketball 12-18-21
Chi-Hi's Gubgnit Mason (24) and Kansas Smith (4) battle with Rice Lake's Harrison Lipke (1) and Zach Orr (10) for a rebound on Saturday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at Cadott girls basketball 12-21-21
Cadott's Emma Kowalczyk and Fall Creek's Jenna Anders chase after a loose ball during a game last Tuesday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Stanley-Boyd boys basketball at Elk Mound 12-28-21
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause puts up a shot around Elk Mound's Sam Wenzel on Tuesday afternoon in Elk Mound.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Loyal at Stanley-Boyd girls basketball 12-28-21
Lily Hoel (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-4-22
Chi-Hi junior Mason Howard shoots a 3-pointer just beyond the outstretched hand of a New Richmond defender on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-6-22
Chi-Hi celebrates after a goal by Owen Krista (4)
BRANDON BERG
McDonell boys basketball at Eau Claire Regis 1-7-22
Keagan Galvez (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Troy Duellman
BRANDON BERG
Cadott wrestling invitational 1-8-22
Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer fights to turn over Hayward's Foster Chaon during their quarterfinal matchup at 160 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 1-11-22
Chi-Hi's Emily Pomietlo makes a vault attempt on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-13-22
Stanley-Boyd senior Brady Potaczek puts up a shot against Fall Creek on Thursday evening in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Lake Holcombe at Cornell girls basketball 1-14-22
Lake Holcombe's Abby Jones battles with Cornell's Bralee Schroeder for a rebound on Friday in Cornell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Lake Holcombe at Cornell boys basketball 1-14-22
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), Lake Holcombe's Sam Ewer (25)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Stanley-Boyd's Caden Koepl
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi wrestling invitational 1-15-22
Chi-Hi's Dalton McGraw
BRANDON BERG
Superior at Chi-Hi boys hockey 1-18-22
Mason Johnson (7) is met with high fives after scoring a goal.
BRANDON BERG
Bloomer/Colfax at Cadott wrestling 1-20-22
Cadott's Levi Lindsay locks up with Bloomer/Colfax's Brady Schindler during their matchup at 182 pounds on Thursday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd boys basketball 1-21-22
Cadott's Warren Bowe (1) and Stanley-Boyd's Cooper Nichols (10) and Lucas Smith (2) battle for a rebound on Friday in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Alliance Husky Boys Swimming Invitational 1-22-22
Chi-Hi's Ryan Beranek swims the backstroke during a leg of the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday in Eau Claire.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bloomer at McDonell girls basketball 1-22-22
Bloomer's Brooklynn Sarauer (33) and McDonell's Aubrey Dorn (23) and Kali Goulet (25) battle for a loose ball on Saturday at McDonell.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Menomonie at Chi-Hi boys basketball 1-24-22
Chi-Hi's Jackson Gugel makes a pass from his back on Monday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Area at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 1-25-22
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Emme Bergh battles for the puck with Eau Claire Area's Abby Karnitz on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi wrestling 1-27-22
Chi-Hi's Dalton McGraw battles with Eau Claire Memorial's Eli Kotz during their matchup at 160 pounds on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Auburn at Cornell girls basketball 1-28-22
Cornell's Marcella Boehm (22)
BRANDON BERG
New Auburn at Cornell boys basketball 1-28-22
Cornell's Blake Anders (24), New Auburn's Ethan Lotts (12)
BRANDON BERG
Spooner at Bloomer boys basketball 1-31-22
Jake Bleskacek (24)
BRANDON BERG
New Richmond at Chi-Hi boys hockey 2-3-22
Chi-Hi's Bryer Niblett (26) and New Richmond's Easton Schmit (2) kick up some ice while going for the puck.
BRANDON BERG
Elk Mound at Bloomer girls basketball 2-4-22
Elk Mound's Tori Blaskowski (23), Bloomer's Karissa Petska (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Bloomer/Colfax's Alex Poirier takes down Cadott's David Lallemont in a quarterfinal matchup at 145 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender and Stanley-Boyd's Troy Trevino battle during their semifinal matchup at 132 pounds on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cloverbelt Conference wrestling tournament 2-5-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier fights for a pin aginst Regis/Altoona's Liam O'Connell during their semifinal matchup at 152 pounds on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell boys basketball 2-5-22
Jordan Sikora (24)
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi Gymnastics Triangular 2-7-22
Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke performs a flip during her balance beam routine on Monday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-8-22
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie's Madelyn Hebert (7) and Addisyn Buesgen (6) celebrate after Hebert's goal against St. Croix Valley on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
New Richmond at Chi-Hi girls basketball 2-10-22
Chi-Hi's Madisyn Bauer (4) and Hanna Salter (10) celebrate after the win Thursday evening at Chi-Hi.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell at Cadott girls basketball 2-11-22
McDonell's Destiny Baughman (0)
BRANDON BERG
Division 3 Wrestling Regionals at Cadott 2-12-22
Stanley-Boyd's Sasha Nitz celebrates after a victory on Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
