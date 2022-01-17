 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate top story

Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

  • 0

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Eau Claire Memorial    7-012-2
River Falls6-112-1
Rice Lake4-28-3
Hudson3-47-6
Eau Claire North2-45-6
New Richmond2-53-9
Chippewa Falls1-51-12
Menomonie1-5 6-6

Tuesday's Games

Superior at New Richmond

Wausau West at Eau Claire North

River Falls at La Crosse Central

Menomonie at Medford

People are also reading…

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

New Richmond at Eau Claire North

Rice Lake at Menomonie

Saturday's Games

Rice Lake vs Maranatha Christian Academy (Minn.) at Minneapolis North

Eau Claire Memorial vs Richfield (Minn.) at Minneapolis North

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Fall Creek6-010-1
Stanley-Boyd6-18-6
McDonell  4-26-6
Eau Claire Regis    3-34-8
Bloomer3-35-4
Thorp1-45-6
Cadott1-64-9
Osseo-Fairchild1-61-9

Tuesday's Games

McDonell at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Cadott

Bloomer at Thorp

Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek

Friday's Games

Thorp at McDonell

Fall Creek at Bloomer

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Flambeau7-011-0
Bruce5-18-3
New Auburn6-27-4
Prairie Farm5-25-5
Lake Holcombe    3-43-9
Birchwood   2-43-8
Clayton1-51-9
Winter1-51-10
Cornell0-72-12

Tuesday's Games

Bruce at Cornell

Clayton at Lake Holcombe

Winter at Birchwood

Prairie Farm at Flambeau

Thursday's Game

Birchwood at Bruce

Friday's Games

New Auburn at Prairie Farm

Cornell at Flambeau

Birchwood at Lake Holcombe

Clayton at Bruce

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe1119517.7
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe1221017.5
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd1220417
Dylan Bowe, Cornell1219516.3
Canan Huss, McDonell1219616.3
Ethan Lotts, New Auburn813016.3
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls   1319014.6
Connor Crane, Bloomer912413.8
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd1419413.7
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer    

9

115

12.8

3-Pointers

NameMade
Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe49
Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd33
Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls  33
Dylan Bowe, Cornell28
Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell27
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer   23
Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd19
Warren Bowe, Cadott19
Canan Huss, McDonell17
Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls17
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Bloomer53.140.6 12.5.6765.6
New Auburn53.846.37.5.3273.6
Stanley-Boyd61.958.43.5.5975.1
McDonell   54.453.41.6254.8
Chippewa Falls   49.862.4-12.6.6007.2
Cornell38.352.9-14.6.4894.8
Lake Holcombe    53.968.8-14.9.5126.7
Cadott48.7 67.4-18.7 .453 5.4

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L 
W-L
Menomonie6-012-2
Rice Lake5-210-3
Eau Claire Memorial   4-27-5
Eau Claire North3-36-7
Hudson3-37-6
New Richmond2-46-8
River Falls2-55-10
Chippewa Falls0-60-13

Tuesday's Games

Marshfield at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan

Holmen at Menomonie

Prescott at River Falls

Rice Lake at Superior

Wausau West at Eau Claire Memorial

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls

Eau Claire North at New Richmond

Menomonie at Rice Lake

Saturday's Game

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial

Western Cloverbelt

 W-L 
W-L
Osseo-Fairchild7-014-0
McDonell6-110-2
Cadott 5-211-2
Fall Creek   4-49-7
Bloomer3-36-5
Eau Claire Regis   1-53-9
Stanley-Boyd0-53-10
Thorp0-60-11

Tuesday's Games

Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild

Neillsville at McDonell

Altoona at Bloomer

Marshfield Columbus at Eau Claire Regis

Friday's Games

Thorp at McDonell

Fall Creek at Bloomer

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Game

Stanley-Boyd at Thorp

Saturday's Game

Bloomer at McDonell

East Lakeland

 W-L W-L
Prairie Farm6-011-2
Flambeau5-110-2
Lake Holcombe    4-16-4
Clayton3-28-6
Winter2-35-5
New Auburn2-55-7
Bruce0-51-9
Cornell0-51-11

Tuesday's Games

Clayton at Lake Holcombe

Bruce at Cornell

Prairie Farm at Flambeau

Thursday's Games

Clayton at Bruce

Northwood at Prairie Farm

Friday's Games

Bruce at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at Flambeau

New Auburn at Prairie Farm

Saturday's Game

Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel

Individual Statistics

Scoring

NameGames 
Total 
PPG
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell1018218.2
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott1323317.9
Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe     1017717.7
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd1319715.2
Danielle Latz, Bloomer1114713.4
Elly Eiler, Cadott1315311.8
Morgan Berg, New Auburn1112511.4
Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe1011211.2
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls1314611.2
Emily Cooper, McDonell1213110.9

3-Pointers

NameMade
Laken Ryan, Cadott37
Emily Cooper, McDonell21
Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe    17
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd13
Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls13
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell12
Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer11
Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd10
Elly Eiler, Cadott10
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott10
  
  
  

Team Statistics

 PFPADiff.FT%3s
Cadott61.937.624.3.5055.6
McDonell56.738.817.9.6454.3
Lake Holcombe   54.246.37.9.5963.2
Bloomer49.548.11.4.6163.6
Stanley-Boyd48.453.2-4.8.5594.2
New Auburn29.840.9-11.1.3590.8
Chippewa Falls40.862.9-22.1.5252.8
Cornell29.3  59.5 -30.2 .426 1

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial   7-1-013-1-1
Hudson7-1-012-3-0
Eau Claire North6-2-013-3-0
Chippewa Falls4-3-06-7-0
Rice Lake3-4-08-4-0
New Richmond2-4-05-7-0
River Falls1-7-07-9-0
Menomonie0-8-01-14-0

Tuesday's Games

Superior at Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire North at Menomonie

New Richmond at Rice Lake

Thursday's Games

Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls

River Falls at New Richmond

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

Saturday's Games

Superior at New Richmond

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers

 W-L-T  W-L-T
St. Croix Valley4-0-010-5-0
Hudson4-1-05-9-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   2-3-012-5-0
Western Wisconsin  2-3-09-6-0
Eau Claire Area0-5-02-13-1

Tuesday's Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson

St. Croix Valley at Western Wisconsin

Hayward at Eau Claire Area

Thursday's Games

Rochester Mayo (Minn.) at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

North St. Paul/Tartan (Minn.) at Hudson

Friday's Games

Northland Pines at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Eau Claire Area at Fox Cities Stars

Western Wisconsin at Superior

University School of Milwaukee at Hudson

Watch Now: Video highlights from throughout the winter sports season

Check out video highlights from local winter sports action. This gallery will be updated throughout the season.

1 of 28
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Todd's Takes from Wisconsin's 3-2 victory against Michigan State on Saturday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News