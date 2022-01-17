Prep Sports: Basketball and hockey standings, schedule and stats leaders

Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7-0
|12-2
|River Falls
|6-1
|12-1
|Rice Lake
|4-2
|8-3
|Hudson
|3-4
|7-6
|Eau Claire North
|2-4
|5-6
|New Richmond
|2-5
|3-9
|Chippewa Falls
|1-5
|1-12
|Menomonie
|1-5
|6-6
Tuesday's Games
Superior at New Richmond
Wausau West at Eau Claire North
River Falls at La Crosse Central
Menomonie at Medford
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
New Richmond at Eau Claire North
Rice Lake at Menomonie
Saturday's Games
Rice Lake vs Maranatha Christian Academy (Minn.) at Minneapolis North
Eau Claire Memorial vs Richfield (Minn.) at Minneapolis North
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Fall Creek
|6-0
|10-1
|Stanley-Boyd
|6-1
|8-6
|McDonell
|4-2
|6-6
|Eau Claire Regis
|3-3
|4-8
|Bloomer
|3-3
|5-4
|Thorp
|1-4
|5-6
|Cadott
|1-6
|4-9
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1-6
|1-9
Tuesday's Games
McDonell at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Cadott
Bloomer at Thorp
Osseo-Fairchild at Fall Creek
Friday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Fall Creek at Bloomer
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Flambeau
|7-0
|11-0
|Bruce
|5-1
|8-3
|New Auburn
|6-2
|7-4
|Prairie Farm
|5-2
|5-5
|Lake Holcombe
|3-4
|3-9
|Birchwood
|2-4
|3-8
|Clayton
|1-5
|1-9
|Winter
|1-5
|1-10
|Cornell
|0-7
|2-12
Tuesday's Games
Bruce at Cornell
Clayton at Lake Holcombe
Winter at Birchwood
Prairie Farm at Flambeau
Thursday's Game
Birchwood at Bruce
Friday's Games
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Cornell at Flambeau
Birchwood at Lake Holcombe
Clayton at Bruce
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe
|11
|195
|17.7
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|12
|210
|17.5
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|12
|204
|17
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|12
|195
|16.3
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|12
|196
|16.3
|Ethan Lotts, New Auburn
|8
|130
|16.3
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|13
|190
|14.6
|Connor Crane, Bloomer
|9
|124
|13.8
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|14
|194
|13.7
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
9
|115
12.8
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Dylan Bowen, Lake Holcombe
|49
|Lucas Smith, Stanley-Boyd
|33
|Mason Monarski, Chippewa Falls
|33
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|28
|Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell
|27
|Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
|23
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|19
|Warren Bowe, Cadott
|19
|Canan Huss, McDonell
|17
|Jackson Tomczak, Chippewa Falls
|17
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Bloomer
|53.1
|40.6
|12.5
|.676
|5.6
|New Auburn
|53.8
|46.3
|7.5
|.327
|3.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|61.9
|58.4
|3.5
|.597
|5.1
|McDonell
|54.4
|53.4
|1
|.625
|4.8
|Chippewa Falls
|49.8
|62.4
|-12.6
|.600
|7.2
|Cornell
|38.3
|52.9
|-14.6
|.489
|4.8
|Lake Holcombe
|53.9
|68.8
|-14.9
|.512
|6.7
|Cadott
|48.7
|67.4
|-18.7
|.453
|5.4
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Menomonie
|6-0
|12-2
|Rice Lake
|5-2
|10-3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|4-2
|7-5
|Eau Claire North
|3-3
|6-7
|Hudson
|3-3
|7-6
|New Richmond
|2-4
|6-8
|River Falls
|2-5
|5-10
|Chippewa Falls
|0-6
|0-13
Tuesday's Games
Marshfield at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan
Holmen at Menomonie
Prescott at River Falls
Rice Lake at Superior
Wausau West at Eau Claire Memorial
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Hudson
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire North at New Richmond
Menomonie at Rice Lake
Saturday's Game
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
Western Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Osseo-Fairchild
|7-0
|14-0
|McDonell
|6-1
|10-2
|Cadott
|5-2
|11-2
|Fall Creek
|4-4
|9-7
|Bloomer
|3-3
|6-5
|Eau Claire Regis
|1-5
|3-9
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-5
|3-10
|Thorp
|0-6
|0-11
Tuesday's Games
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Neillsville at McDonell
Altoona at Bloomer
Marshfield Columbus at Eau Claire Regis
Friday's Games
Thorp at McDonell
Fall Creek at Bloomer
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Thorp
Saturday's Game
Bloomer at McDonell
East Lakeland
|W-L
|W-L
|Prairie Farm
|6-0
|11-2
|Flambeau
|5-1
|10-2
|Lake Holcombe
|4-1
|6-4
|Clayton
|3-2
|8-6
|Winter
|2-3
|5-5
|New Auburn
|2-5
|5-7
|Bruce
|0-5
|1-9
|Cornell
|0-5
|1-11
Tuesday's Games
Clayton at Lake Holcombe
Bruce at Cornell
Prairie Farm at Flambeau
Thursday's Games
Clayton at Bruce
Northwood at Prairie Farm
Friday's Games
Bruce at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at Flambeau
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Saturday's Game
Lake Holcombe at Eau Claire Immanuel
Individual Statistics
Scoring
|Name
|Games
|Total
|PPG
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|10
|182
|18.2
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|13
|233
|17.9
|Brooke Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|10
|177
|17.7
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|13
|197
|15.2
|Danielle Latz, Bloomer
|11
|147
|13.4
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|13
|153
|11.8
|Morgan Berg, New Auburn
|11
|125
|11.4
|Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe
|10
|112
|11.2
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|13
|146
|11.2
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|12
|131
|10.9
3-Pointers
|Name
|Made
|Laken Ryan, Cadott
|37
|Emily Cooper, McDonell
|21
|Karly Kirkman, Lake Holcombe
|17
|Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
|13
|Ava Reuter, Chippewa Falls
|13
|Lauryn Deetz, McDonell
|12
|Brooklyn Sarauer, Bloomer
|11
|Leslie Derks, Stanley-Boyd
|10
|Elly Eiler, Cadott
|10
|Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
|10
Team Statistics
|PF
|PA
|Diff.
|FT%
|3s
|Cadott
|61.9
|37.6
|24.3
|.505
|5.6
|McDonell
|56.7
|38.8
|17.9
|.645
|4.3
|Lake Holcombe
|54.2
|46.3
|7.9
|.596
|3.2
|Bloomer
|49.5
|48.1
|1.4
|.616
|3.6
|Stanley-Boyd
|48.4
|53.2
|-4.8
|.559
|4.2
|New Auburn
|29.8
|40.9
|-11.1
|.359
|0.8
|Chippewa Falls
|40.8
|62.9
|-22.1
|.525
|2.8
|Cornell
|29.3
|59.5
|-30.2
|.426
|1
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7-1-0
|13-1-1
|Hudson
|7-1-0
|12-3-0
|Eau Claire North
|6-2-0
|13-3-0
|Chippewa Falls
|4-3-0
|6-7-0
|Rice Lake
|3-4-0
|8-4-0
|New Richmond
|2-4-0
|5-7-0
|River Falls
|1-7-0
|7-9-0
|Menomonie
|0-8-0
|1-14-0
Tuesday's Games
Superior at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at Menomonie
New Richmond at Rice Lake
Thursday's Games
Rice Lake at Chippewa Falls
River Falls at New Richmond
Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial
Saturday's Games
Superior at New Richmond
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|St. Croix Valley
|4-0-0
|10-5-0
|Hudson
|4-1-0
|5-9-0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2-3-0
|12-5-0
|Western Wisconsin
|2-3-0
|9-6-0
|Eau Claire Area
|0-5-0
|2-13-1
Tuesday's Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Hudson
St. Croix Valley at Western Wisconsin
Hayward at Eau Claire Area
Thursday's Games
Rochester Mayo (Minn.) at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
North St. Paul/Tartan (Minn.) at Hudson
Friday's Games
Northland Pines at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Eau Claire Area at Fox Cities Stars
Western Wisconsin at Superior
University School of Milwaukee at Hudson