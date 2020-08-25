Prep Sports: Big Rivers Conference moving forward with fall sports sans Eau Claire schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Rivers Conference will be moving forward with a fall sports schedule without both of its Eau Claire schools.

A press release from the Big Rivers on Tuesday highlighted the league's plan for the fall with Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls participating while Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial have opted to go with an alternative schedule in the spring.

River Falls will be rejoining the Big Rivers in football for the fall. The school was previously set to join the Mississippi Valley Conference on the gridiron beginning this fall as a part of statewide realignment. Superior is a member of the conference in football only, and it will also be participating in the alternative spring season.

Cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving started practice on Monday, Aug. 17 and football, volleyball and boys soccer will begin practice on Monday, Sept. 7.

The teams of the conference will play a league only schedule, but if a conference game is canceled the school may find a nonconference matchup to replace it. In addition is has been decided that no school will schedule or participate in tournaments, invitationals or multi-level events.