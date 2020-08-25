Prep Sports: Big Rivers Conference moving forward with fall sports sans Eau Claire schools

The Big Rivers Conference will be moving forward with a fall sports schedule without both of its Eau Claire schools.
A press release from the Big Rivers on Tuesday highlighted the league's plan for the fall with Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Hudson, Rice Lake and River Falls participating while Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial have opted to go with an alternative schedule in the spring.
River Falls will be rejoining the Big Rivers in football for the fall. The school was previously set to join the Mississippi Valley Conference on the gridiron beginning this fall as a part of statewide realignment. Superior is a member of the conference in football only, and it will also be participating in the alternative spring season.
Cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving started practice on Monday, Aug. 17 and football, volleyball and boys soccer will begin practice on Monday, Sept. 7.
The teams of the conference will play a league only schedule, but if a conference game is canceled the school may find a nonconference matchup to replace it. In addition is has been decided that no school will schedule or participate in tournaments, invitationals or multi-level events.
Conference championships will not be recognized and all-conference teams will not be awarded.
The Eau Claire schools opted out of a fall schedule due to the district's hybrid instructional model, coupled with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's current order and its physical distance requirements.
"The schools of the Big Rivers Conference have been in collaboration to find the best course of action for fall sports," the league said in the release. "The schools have considered the recent plans shared by the WIAA, local guidance from their respective county health organizations as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the Big Rivers Conference which includes superintendents, principals, athletic directors and coaches.
"The primary focus has centered around the safety and health of our student athletes, their families, their coaches and their fans."
