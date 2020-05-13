Prep Sports: Big Rivers Conference will not schedule conference games during summer, will leave options for schools to schedule individually

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Big Rivers Conference will not schedule any conference games or tournaments during the extended contact days for spring sports that were afforded by the WIAA, the conference announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The conference instead will leave the option of how to utilize the 30 summer contact days up to individual school districts.

Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said the school would possibly have interest in scheduling July contests but said there would still be many details to iron out. Thompson added spring sports coaches are on board with scheduling some games/scrimmages and practices during the summer contact days.

The WIAA canceled the spring sports season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic after having the conclusion of the winter sports season canceled in March.

