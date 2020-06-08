Prep Sports: Bloomer athletes announce collegiate commitments
A number of Bloomer High School athletes will be continuing their athletic endeavors at the college level, the school announced on Monday.

Leif Iverson, Austin Thur, Maggie Sarauer, Emma Krejci, Zane Baier, Isaiah LaGesse, Vanessa Jenneman and Josh Prill have each committed to play various sports in college.

Leif Iverson

Iverson

Iverson will be playing football at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls after running for 670 yards and adding 484 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Iverson earned first team All-Heart O’North Conference honors as an end/flanker and was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region pick at wide receiver and was selected to play in the WFCA All-Star Game this summer, but the organization canceled this year’s game due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Thur

Thur

Thur will play basketball at Concordia University in Mequon following a senior season in which he averaged 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on the way to All-Heart O’North Conference honorable mention honors.

Maggie Sarauer

Sarauer

Sarauer will run for the UW-La Crosse track and field team after a prep career that most recently included being a part of two Division 2 state championship relay teams (400-meter and 800-meter) last season. Additionally Sarauer qualified for sectionals as a junior in the pole vault and 100 dash.

Emma Krejci

Krejci

Krejci is playing volleyball at UW-Stout following a strong senior season in which she helped the Blackhawks advance to the Division 2 state tournament. Krejci had 225 kills and 113 blocks as a middle hitter for the ‘Hawks, earning Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention status, was chosen as a member of the Division 2 State Tournament Team and was a first team All-Heart O’North and All-Chippewa County honoree.

Zane Baier

Baier

Baier will be playing football at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minn. after a strong career in the trenches on the gridiron for the Blackhawks. Baier was a first team All-Heart O’North Conference and All-Chippewa County defensive lineman and a second teamer along the offensive line.

Isaiah LaGesse

LaGesse

LaGesse will join Baier at Central Lake College on the gridiron as well as for the baseball team. LaGesse was a first team All-Heart O’North Conference and All-Chippewa County quarterback last season after throwing for 1,736 yards and 17 touchdowns and was a member of Bloomer’s Division 3 regional championship team from 2019.

Vanessa Jenneman

Jenneman

Jenneman will run track and field in college at UW-Oshkosh following a stellar career with the ‘Hawks where she teamed with Sarauer, Grace Post and Alexa Post to win two Division 2 relay championships a year ago and was also a sectional qualifier her junior year in the long jump and 200.

Joshua Prill

Prill

Prill will attempt to make the Ripon College men’s soccer team as a walk-on.

