Prep Sports: Bloomer athletes announce collegiate commitments

A number of Bloomer High School athletes will be continuing their athletic endeavors at the college level, the school announced on Monday.

Leif Iverson, Austin Thur, Maggie Sarauer, Emma Krejci, Zane Baier, Isaiah LaGesse, Vanessa Jenneman and Josh Prill have each committed to play various sports in college.

Iverson will be playing football at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls after running for 670 yards and adding 484 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last fall. Iverson earned first team All-Heart O’North Conference honors as an end/flanker and was a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region pick at wide receiver and was selected to play in the WFCA All-Star Game this summer, but the organization canceled this year’s game due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thur will play basketball at Concordia University in Mequon following a senior season in which he averaged 11.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on the way to All-Heart O’North Conference honorable mention honors.

Sarauer will run for the UW-La Crosse track and field team after a prep career that most recently included being a part of two Division 2 state championship relay teams (400-meter and 800-meter) last season. Additionally Sarauer qualified for sectionals as a junior in the pole vault and 100 dash.