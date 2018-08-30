First-year Bloomer girls tennis coach Aryn Sather won’t have to look far when filling out a lineup for the team’s four singles spots.
The Blackhawks bring back experience there, plus are adding another solid player that played doubles a season ago.
Jenna Zwiefelhofer, Annabelle Wittrock and Tiffany Dryden are all juniors that return in the singles ranks. They will be joined by Jordan Gallion, who played doubles a season ago and will make the transition into solo action.
The team will use a number of new faces to the tennis court as doubles combinations as they find their footing.
Bloomer fans looking to see their team at home will have four opportunities this year with contests against Mondovi (Sept. 6), Osceola (Sept. 13), Amery (Sept. 20) and Barron (Sept. 24).
The Blackhawks compete in the Middle Border Conference for girls tennis and the conference tournament will be hosted at Baldwin-Woodville on Sept. 25, which is also the site for sub-sectionals on Oct. 3.
Stanley-Boyd girls golf
The Orioles are a much different team this fall compared to the squad that took fifth at the Division 2 state tournament a season.
That’s because that entire five-player team has graduated and this season second-year coach Devon Wenndt’s squad will feature one player in total — freshman Bella Green.
Stanley-Boyd will once again compete in a newly-created conference along with Osseo-Fairchild, Colfax and Eau Claire Regis. The Orioles return to action on Sept. 6 in a league event at Osseo Golf Course.
