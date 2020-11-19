Prep Sports: Bloomer School District moving to remote instruction beginning Nov. 30, winter sports on hold until start of January at earliest

One Chippewa County school will be waiting until the new year to fully get the winter sports season underway.

The Bloomer School District announced on Thursday the district will be moving to remote instruction beginning on Monday, Nov. 30 through the end of the calendar year. In accordance with the move, all co-curricular activities including athletics will be suspended and the district buildings will be closed to outside activities.

The first official day of the winter prep sports season was Monday when girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics teams were eligible to start practice. Boys basketball, boys swimming and diving and wrestling teams are eligible to begin practice this coming Monday.

In a message to families the district cited worsening health trends in Chippewa County and Bloomer amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases with the county remaining in the 'severe risk' category.