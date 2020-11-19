Prep Sports: Bloomer School District moving to remote instruction beginning Nov. 30, winter sports on hold until start of January at earliest

One Chippewa County school will be waiting until the new year to fully get the winter sports season underway.
The Bloomer School District announced on Thursday the district will be moving to remote instruction beginning on Monday, Nov. 30 through the end of the calendar year. In accordance with the move, all co-curricular activities including athletics will be suspended and the district buildings will be closed to outside activities.
The first official day of the winter prep sports season was Monday when girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics teams were eligible to start practice. Boys basketball, boys swimming and diving and wrestling teams are eligible to begin practice this coming Monday.
In a message to families the district cited worsening health trends in Chippewa County and Bloomer amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases with the county remaining in the 'severe risk' category.
"This situation has made it nearly impossible for us to provide a quality in person education to our students due to the high number of students and staff in quarantine/isolation," the message said. "Accordingly, at the recommendation of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) and for the safety of our students, staff, families, and community the School District of Bloomer has made the difficult decision to move to remote learning beginning on November 30."
The last in-person day for instruction will be Monday with Tuesday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 29 being the district's Thanksgiving break. The school will operate remotely from Nov. 30-Dec. 23 until the district's winter break begins on Dec. 24 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021. Tentatively the school will return to in-person learning on Jan. 4, 2021 but that will be re-evaluated after the initial remote period.
Bloomer joins a growing number of area schools that have moved to remote learning. The Chippewa Falls Unified Area School District is currently in a remote learning arrangement and the start of the Chi-Hi winter sports season has been paused until at least Monday. More information will be available after the school determines its winter reopening plan. In addition the Lake Holcombe district has paused the beginning of the winter sports season until Monday, Nov. 30.
