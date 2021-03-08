Prep Sports: Bloomer would cut down travel time in move to Western Cloverbelt Conference from Heart O'North

The School District of Bloomer was happy where it was at.
But an opportunity developed that the district felt could make things even better.
A key step in Bloomer moving to the Western Cloverbelt Conference from the Heart O’North took place last Friday at the WIAA’s March Board of Control meeting when the organization approved Bloomer’s fast-track application to switch conferences. The change would go into effect beginning with the 2021-22 academic year and include all sports but football.
The opportunity was available in part because Altoona was also seeking to leave the Western Cloverbelt to join the Middle Border Conference so the Western Cloverbelt would retain its eight-school membership. Discussion of Bloomer possibly leaving the Heart O’North has been happening for several years but those talks heated up recently as a viable path emerged to coincide with Altoona’s move.
“Obviously before my time in this role this was brought up with past ADs and coaches,” Bloomer athletic director Jason Steinmetz said of the move. “So I think there’s some excitement. We were also very happy with the Heart O’North. A lot of great memories there, a lot of great rivalries. Sad to see us leaving that conference for reasons but excited for our kids and our teams to move into the Western Cloverbelt and all the opportunities that will now come out of that.”
In order for an application to be fast-tracked, it needs 100% support from both the conference a school is leaving as well as the conference the school is moving to.
Steinmetz said the primary reason for the move is to cut down on travel to minimize time away from instruction as teams need more travel time to get to events and in many cases need to depart before the end of the school day. Bloomer is the southernmost school in the conference and with Ashland set to join the Heart O’North next year, Steinmetz said the school would’ve had five Heart O’North trips to other schools that would be longer than the 45-minute time it would take to get to Osseo-Fairchild, the longest Western Cloverbelt travel time.
“As a member of the Western Cloverbelt Conference our students rarely need to depart before the end of our school day and therefore would have less of a negative impact on students in the classroom,” Steinmetz said.
The Heart O’North Conference has grown in recent years, adding Cameron and St. Croix Falls with Ashland set to join as well. Bloomer has been a part of the league for the vast majority of its history but also has familiarity with Cadott, Eau Claire Regis, Fall Creek, McDonell, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp as the Blackhawks have seen those schools in many nonconference matchups.
“Both conferences (have a) high level of play,” Steinmetz said. “We feel that moving to the Western Cloverbelt we’re going to be able to maintain that level of competition. A lot of great teams in the Heart O’North Conference, a lot of great teams in the Western Cloverbelt.”
Altoona is by far the largest school in the Western Cloverbelt by enrollment and moves to the Middle Border Conference as New Richmond departs for the Big Rivers Conference for all sports after joining the league for football beginning last fall. Bloomer would take over as the school having the biggest enrollment in the league but by a narrower margin.
The move does not include football, a sport that has seen significant conference realignment in recent years. The WIAA has aimed to create and maintain similar-sized conferences for 11-man football statewide and Steinmetz said Bloomer is happy where it’s at on the gridiron.
“We’re happy in the Heart O’North. We know the WIAA has set the football-only conferences so they’re kind of in control of where teams are going right now,” Steinmetz said. “We’re happy where we’re at for football and right now we plan to stay in the Heart O’North.”
The most recent conference change for Bloomer came when the district left the Heart O’North in 1989 to join the Middle Border before returning in 1994.
And while Bloomer is preparing to be the new face in the Western Cloverbelt, it will hardly be an unfamiliar one to the league’s mainstays.
“We feel this can not only benefit our students but the Western Cloverbelt students and teams we’re going to now join and I think it hopefully benefits the Heart O’North as well,” Steinmetz said.