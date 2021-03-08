Prep Sports: Bloomer would cut down travel time in move to Western Cloverbelt Conference from Heart O'North

In order for an application to be fast-tracked, it needs 100% support from both the conference a school is leaving as well as the conference the school is moving to.

Steinmetz said the primary reason for the move is to cut down on travel to minimize time away from instruction as teams need more travel time to get to events and in many cases need to depart before the end of the school day. Bloomer is the southernmost school in the conference and with Ashland set to join the Heart O’North next year, Steinmetz said the school would’ve had five Heart O’North trips to other schools that would be longer than the 45-minute time it would take to get to Osseo-Fairchild, the longest Western Cloverbelt travel time.

“As a member of the Western Cloverbelt Conference our students rarely need to depart before the end of our school day and therefore would have less of a negative impact on students in the classroom,” Steinmetz said.

The Heart O’North Conference has grown in recent years, adding Cameron and St. Croix Falls with Ashland set to join as well. Bloomer has been a part of the league for the vast majority of its history but also has familiarity with Cadott, Eau Claire Regis, Fall Creek, McDonell, Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp as the Blackhawks have seen those schools in many nonconference matchups.