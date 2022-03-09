Prep Sports: Bloomer's Holstad, Iverson, Rothbauer, Ryder and Strand finalize college commitments

BLOOMER — Five Bloomer seniors secured their athletic and academic futures on Wednesday afternoon as they officially finalized agreements to continue with sports at the college level.

Matthew Holstad, Cael Iverson, Bowen Rothbauer, Jay Ryder and Jack Strand were honored at a ceremony in front of family and friends as they stay with athletics at the next level.

Holstad is continuing with track and field as he heads for Northcentral University in Minneapolis with the Rams. Northcentral University competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and the Rams have already completed their indoor season. The Rams return to action at the start of April with the outdoor season.

Bloomer boys track and field coach Nicholas Schumacher credited Holstad's dedication to track and field as the senior returns as one of the program's top sprinters as well as a team captain. Holstad said the school's commitment to reaching out and staying in contact as well as their facilities helped with his decision.

"They reached out to me, asking if I'd be interested in running for them and I went and visited there and they're getting so many new facilities and the team chemistry there was amazing," Holstad said. "That's what drew me in."

Iverson will be joining the UW-River Falls football team where his older brother Leif recently completed his freshman season. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman will join the Falcons and help in the trenches as he is the latest member of his family to enter the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Falcons finished third in the WIAC a season ago with a 9-2 overall record and a 5-2 mark in league play before defeating Washington University in St. Louis in the Culver's Isthmus Bowl.

Bloomer football coach John Post called Iverson a 'very, very, very athletic' player along the line and Iverson said the combination of being reunited with his brother and to do so on a successful team made the decision an easy one.

"It's pretty cool," Iverson said of the opportunity to play on the same team as his brother again. "Ever since he went there I wanted to play with him. I'm really excited about it."

Rothbauer recently wrapped up his senior season on the wrestling mat and will continue with the sport at Augsburg University in the Twin Cities. Rothbauer finished fifth in Division 2 at 160 pounds recently at the state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, his third consecutive podium finish for the Bloomer/Colfax co-op. Augsburg recently won the team championship at the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional hosted by UW-Eau Claire and will be in action at this weekend's Division III National Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Bloomer/Colfax coach Cecil Philson commended Rothbauer for his work on the mat in high school as well as his commitment to the youth program. Rothbauer said Augsburg's facilities and track record of success made it a program he wanted to be a part of.

"They contacted me after last year and I stayed in contact with them, visited a few schools (and) visited them and they always contacted me and talked to me every week, checked up on me," Rothbauer said.

Ryder will also be joining the WIAC as he heads for Menomonie to play baseball at UW-Stout for the Blue Devils. The senior earned All-Heart O'North honorable mention honors in the outfield a season ago for Bloomer as the Blackhawks went 22-3 and advanced to the the Division 2 regional finals. Ben Kincaid is in his sixth season leading the Blue Devil program after playing in high school at Eau Claire Memorial. The Blue Devils finished 23-19 a season ago and are 0-2 after starting the season on Tuesday with two defeats to Bethel University.

Bloomer baseball coach AJ Gehrmann said Ryder epitomizes what a coach looks for in a player with his commitment to work hard as well as his love for the game of baseball. Ryder liked what UW-Stout had to offer as a baseball program and school while still being able to stay closer to home.

"I visited Stout and met with the coach right away and he seemed like a great guy, a great fit," Ryder said. "I visited the practice, a lot of players came up to me (and) a lot of coaches came up to me and just welcomed me in and the school's great. A perfect fit for what I want to do."

Strand is staying on the gridiron in college as he heads to Minnesota State University Moorhead to join the Dragons in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Strand earned plenty of accolades in his senior season at quarterback for the Blackhawks as a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region selection and a Heart O'North Conference first team pick after throwing for 1,632 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing through a broken toe. Stanley-Boyd grad Bo Chwala is a freshman linebacker with the Dragons and Moorhead finished 5-6 a season ago in NSIC competition.

Post called Strand one of the best quarterbacks he's had during his long tenure leading the Blackhawks program and while Strand verbally committed to Moorhead a while ago, Wednesday's opportunity to make it official alongside family and friends made it special after a few visits helped sell him on joining the Division II program.

"It's definitely special and to be able to do it here with all my friends - I played with all these guys before - and my friends in the stands...it's just a big relief when I committed and now to make it official, it definitely feels good," Strand said.

