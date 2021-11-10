Prep Sports: Bloomer's Kuske, Olson and Post make college athletic commitments

BLOOMER — Lilly Kuske, Calley Olson and Alexa Post will be continuing with competitive athletics after they graduate from Bloomer High School next spring.

The trio finalized their agreements to continue competing in college during a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Kuske will compete for the UW-Eau Claire track and field team, Olson will pitch for the Minot State University softball team and Post will join the Minnesota State-Mankato track and field program.

Kuske's path to college athletics is particularly interesting since she first joined the Blackhawks track and field team this past spring. She started with throw events but quickly moved into running competition as well. Bloomer girls track and field field coach Carla Favilla called Kuske 'very strong' and 'very powerful' while speaking during Wednesday's presentation as the senior made a quick impact in her first season of track. It was also the latest in an exciting fall for Kuske after she was named Homecoming Queen.

Kuske was part of the Blackhawk 800-meter relay team that advanced to Division 2 sectionals and also finished seventh in the shot put at regionals. She said there was interest from several schools but UW-Eau Claire's facilities made a difference, as did the program's inviting nature and the fact it was so close to home competing in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“I’m super excited because I didn’t get the two years in high school in compete so now I can have more years to compete," Kuske said.

Olson will be the second Bloomer pitcher in as many years to take her talents to college as she heads for Minot, N.D. to join the Beavers softball program. The senior right-handed pitcher logged a 13-1 record and a 0.85 earned run average a season ago after making an early mark on the team as both a pitcher and hitter. She also set the program record for most home runs in a single season in 2021 and is a state champion powerlifter. Minot State is a Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and joins recent Bloomer grad Emily Kuehl as Blackhawk hurlers to take their game to the next level as she joins coach Nat Wagner's program.

“He will have me playing some outfield maybe," Olson said of her college playing plans. "I will be pitching - mostly closer or coming in in the middle of the game – and I will also get to hit.”

Post heads for Minnesota State-Mankato to join the Mavericks track and field program. Post was a part of Division 2 state championship 400 and 800 relays as a freshman in 2019 and has shown success in a wide variety of events in her two seasons of competing in track. It was that versatility that stuck out when Post took part in a two-day camp hosted by the Mavericks earlier this year. It was there she caught the eye of the team and will compete in heptathlon events — a multi-sport competition that combines sprinting, jumping and throwing.

Post joins her older sister Grace as an NSIC athlete. Grace is currently a junior with the University of Minnesota-Duluth volleyball team.

“It’s like a big sigh of relief, a big weight off my shoulders," Alexa said of finalizing her decision. "It’s nice to make it official. I can stop the worrying. I’m excited.”

