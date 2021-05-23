Prep Sports: Cadott's Weir keeps busy schedule with six sports during 2020-21 school year

To say Peter Weir stays busy is an understatement.
The Cadott sophomore has a hectic sports schedule no matter the season. He has taken part in six sports this school year for the Hornets, competing in cross country, football, wrestling, golf, archery and track and field.
The passion and motivation to keep such an ambitious schedule comes from the simple feeling of wanting to be busy.
“I guess I’d be bored out of my mind if I didn’t have something to do 24/7," Weir said.
Spring has been the busiest season for Weir as he balances golf, archery and track and field. Archery practices in the morning before school and after school is done Weir goes to track and field practice for two hours before heading to the course to hone his game until dark.
“I think he’s pretty dedicated and determined," Cadott boys golf and archery coach Scott Christenson said of Weir. "Obviously track is better with him, golf is better with him. So being able to share a kid like that is pretty unique and we as coaches need to recognize that and if they don’t make a practice here or there not get bent out of shape about it.”
Weir credits his parents for helping him make out his schedule to make sure he can compete in as many competitions as possible across the different sports. On certain days though, that is unavoidable. Tuesday, the boys golf team competed in a Cloverbelt Conference meet in Owen while the track and field team was at the Father Mac Relays hosted by McDonell at Dorais Field. Weir opted to compete for the track team that day and said in general he gravitates towards the sports with the most running in them but enjoys all of his activities.
The sophomore Weir has found success on the track in the hurdles events, as well as in relays and the high jump. This spring is Weir's first in the hurdles, an event he was thrown in on a whim but quickly found success and admits his form isn't great but he finds a way to make it work.
“I got lucky I guess," Weir said of working in the hurdles. "I’m definitely not the fastest person and I don’t have the best form, but I can usually catch them in the last 50 meters when they’re getting tired.”
Last weekend, Weir shot a 93 to finish second on the boys golf team and finish tied for 25th individually at the Stanley-Boyd boys golf invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.
Weir split last fall between the cross country and football teams and emerged as one of the top runners in the conference, finishing third at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Oct. 13 in Marshfield. He followed that up by taking eighth at Division 3 sectionals, one position out of advancing to state individually despite competing through the last month of the season with a significant calf injury that forced him to practice with a bike instead of running.
"Peter is an extremely hard worker that wants to try everything," Cadott track and field coach Pat Rothbauer said. "I think he would participate in 10 events each track meet if it were legal. He is very competitive so (he) enjoys pitting himself against a number of opponents to see where he compares. This sometimes makes his schedule very busy but he has done a great job of talking to his coaches and getting his workouts in on his own time. He is also a very respectful athlete and one that any coach would want the younger athletes to emulate."
Football came along for Weir during summer vacation when he was told the team didn't have a kicker for the upcoming season. He showed up to a practice and tried it, quickly finding himself as the kicking specialist for the Hornets on Friday nights in the fall. He has held that spot for his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Winter is the 'easy' season for Weir in name only as he spends his time on the mat for the Hornets. Weir finished in third place at 170 pounds at Division 3 regionals and competed as a part of the Cadott team that advanced to the Division 3 state team tournament for the first time since 2007. Weir lost by pinfall to Coleman's Cole Klimek at 170 in the team's 46-18 state semifinal defeat.
“That one definitely takes a toll on my body as opposed to the other ones, just because it’s a physical sport and it takes a lot out of you," Weir said of wrestling.
Thankfully for Weir, the spring season ends in a way that will allow him to see all of his sports to a conclusion in the postseason.
No matter the season, Weir stays busy. Be it on the course, gridiron, mat, track or range.
And he'd have it no other way.