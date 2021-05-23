Prep Sports: Cadott's Weir keeps busy schedule with six sports during 2020-21 school year

The sophomore Weir has found success on the track in the hurdles events, as well as in relays and the high jump. This spring is Weir's first in the hurdles, an event he was thrown in on a whim but quickly found success and admits his form isn't great but he finds a way to make it work.

“I got lucky I guess," Weir said of working in the hurdles. "I’m definitely not the fastest person and I don’t have the best form, but I can usually catch them in the last 50 meters when they’re getting tired.”

Last weekend, Weir shot a 93 to finish second on the boys golf team and finish tied for 25th individually at the Stanley-Boyd boys golf invitational at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott.

Weir split last fall between the cross country and football teams and emerged as one of the top runners in the conference, finishing third at the Cloverbelt Conference Championships on Oct. 13 in Marshfield. He followed that up by taking eighth at Division 3 sectionals, one position out of advancing to state individually despite competing through the last month of the season with a significant calf injury that forced him to practice with a bike instead of running.