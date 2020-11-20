Prep Sports: Chi-Hi delaying start of winter sports practice until Dec. 7

The start of the winter sports season will be delayed for Chi-Hi, but the school is hopeful it can begin competition before the end of the calendar year.
Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said on Friday afternoon the school will hold off on the start of practice for the winter sports season until Monday, Dec. 7 and has an open ended start date for competitions following that.
Thompson met with Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) Superintendent Jeff Holmes on Friday morning to discuss the options for beginning winter athletics, and Thompson said the two have another meeting set for Dec. 1 when they will hopefully be able to have a clearer roadmap for when games and events can begin.
“We’re hopeful to get going as soon as possible right away when the minimum number of practices are met,” Thompson said. “Everybody is hoping for that but that (Dec. 1) meeting will determine what those next steps are.”
The CFAUSD announced on Thursday evening the district will remain in a fully remote teaching status through Jan. 21, 2021, citing the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the district and county.
The district made the move to distance learning earlier this month and initially had planned to continue with it through the end of November with the option to extend as needed, one they utilized.
Monday marked the first day winter sports teams could practice as girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics were able to get underway. Next Monday boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming and diving are able to hold their first days of practice.
If the season were to start on Dec. 7 as hoped, it would lead to plenty of rescheduling for a winter season which has already been tweaked amid the ongoing pandemic and the WIAA tightening up the winter sports season length to help accommodate those schools who opted to compete in fall sports in a special spring season.
Thompson said his coaches and athletes understand the requirements that come with playing and coaching in this uncertain time and have been and will be prepared to take whatever precautions are necessary to allow students to participate in athletics in safe manor.
“It’s created obstacles but we’ve got an awesome group of leaders here that is willing to overcome that and they’ve got to understand what it takes to try to get a season,” Thompson said.
Chippewa Falls is not the first school district this week to announce a pause on winter athletics.
The Lake Holcombe district joined Bloomer in pausing all co-curricular activities until at least the start of 2021 when the district announced it would be moving to virtual learning beginning Dec. 1 into early January.
Lake Holcombe returns from winter break on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 and will remain remote until a tentative return date of Jan. 6 and until that date, any activities are suspended and the school will be closed to outside activities.
The Bloomer district made a similar decision earlier this week to move to virtual learning through the end of 2020 with co-curricular activities paused until then.
“I’m just asking that people understand the situation and are patient with the situation and know that nobody wants us to be able to do this more than me,” Thompson said.
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
