Prep Sports: Chi-Hi delaying start of winter sports practice until Dec. 7

Monday marked the first day winter sports teams could practice as girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics were able to get underway. Next Monday boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming and diving are able to hold their first days of practice.

If the season were to start on Dec. 7 as hoped, it would lead to plenty of rescheduling for a winter season which has already been tweaked amid the ongoing pandemic and the WIAA tightening up the winter sports season length to help accommodate those schools who opted to compete in fall sports in a special spring season.

Thompson said his coaches and athletes understand the requirements that come with playing and coaching in this uncertain time and have been and will be prepared to take whatever precautions are necessary to allow students to participate in athletics in safe manor.

“It’s created obstacles but we’ve got an awesome group of leaders here that is willing to overcome that and they’ve got to understand what it takes to try to get a season,” Thompson said.

Chippewa Falls is not the first school district this week to announce a pause on winter athletics.