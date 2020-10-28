Prep Sports: Chi-Hi fall sports season to end Saturday, discussions ongoing to extend girls swimming and football

The Chi-Hi fall sports season could be coming to an end this weekend.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced on Monday evening it would be moving to remote instruction beginning Nov. 4 through at least Nov. 30 amid growing numbers of illness and death from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That has had an impact on the fall sports season as cross country, football and girls swimming seasons are still in progress.

Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson said he was informed Saturday would be the final day of competition for the fall and their is ongoing discussion about allowing girls swimming and football to complete their seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Haley Mason will compete in Saturday's Division 1 girls cross country championships at Arrowhead High School to conclude that season.

The girls swim team is set to compete in Saturday's Big Rivers Conference championships in River Falls. After this week the Cardinals would still have at least one more previously scheduled event with Division 1 sectionals on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Hudson with qualifiers moving onto the state championships in Waukesha on Nov. 14.