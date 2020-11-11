 Skip to main content
Prep Sports: Chi-Hi, Lake Holcombe to start winter practices later than Monday's first day
Prep Sports

Prep Sports: Chi-Hi, Lake Holcombe to start winter practices later than Monday's first day

First Day of Winter Sports 11-11-19

Members of the Chi-Hi girls basketball team work on a ball handling drill during the first day of practice on Nov. 11, 2019 at Chi-Hi.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Two Chippewa County schools will be starting winter sports practice a little later than previous scheduled.

Boys hockey, girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics practices are set to begin on Monday but Chi-Hi and Lake Holcombe will not be opening their respective winter seasons on that first day.

Chi-Hi is hopeful it can start winter sports practice on Monday, Nov. 23 with athletic director Mike Thompson saying in an email the school will know more about its plan following a district meeting on Nov. 18 to determine its reopening plan. Chi-Hi moved to virtual learning earlier this month amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Earlier this week Lake Holcombe moved to virtual learning for two weeks and canceled the remaining football season for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op. The school is aiming to start winter practices on Monday, Nov. 30.

The rest of Chippewa County's schools are still currently planning to start with winter sports practices on Monday.

Cadott has also went to online instruction for two weeks beginning last week. Athletic director Steven Mengel said the move was because of low staffing and the Hornets will be starting winter practices as previously scheduled.

Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming are scheduled to open practice on Monday, Nov. 23.

Girls basketball (Nov. 24), boys and girls hockey (Nov. 27) and gymnastics (Dec. 10) can start competing in games and meets in the coming weeks.

First Practice Days

Nov. 16: Boys hockey, girls hockey, girls basketball, gymnastics

Nov. 23: Boys basketball, wrestling, boys swimming

