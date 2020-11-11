Prep Sports: Chi-Hi, Lake Holcombe to start winter practices later than Monday's first day

Two Chippewa County schools will be starting winter sports practice a little later than previous scheduled.

Boys hockey, girls hockey, girls basketball and gymnastics practices are set to begin on Monday but Chi-Hi and Lake Holcombe will not be opening their respective winter seasons on that first day.

Chi-Hi is hopeful it can start winter sports practice on Monday, Nov. 23 with athletic director Mike Thompson saying in an email the school will know more about its plan following a district meeting on Nov. 18 to determine its reopening plan. Chi-Hi moved to virtual learning earlier this month amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Earlier this week Lake Holcombe moved to virtual learning for two weeks and canceled the remaining football season for the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op. The school is aiming to start winter practices on Monday, Nov. 30.

The rest of Chippewa County's schools are still currently planning to start with winter sports practices on Monday.

Cadott has also went to online instruction for two weeks beginning last week. Athletic director Steven Mengel said the move was because of low staffing and the Hornets will be starting winter practices as previously scheduled.