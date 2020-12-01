Prep Sports: Chi-Hi moving forward with winter practices beginning next Monday

Chi-Hi is moving forward with beginning the winter prep sports season next Monday.

Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson announced in a release to the media on Tuesday the school would move forward with beginning the winter prep sports season for boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, boys hockey, girls hockey, gymnastics and boys swimming and diving at the start of next week.

Previously winter practices were on hold as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District made the move to virtual learning into the new year.

"After further conversations with district administrators, we have gotten approval to begin competitions as soon as the required minimum number of practices (per WIAA) have been met for each sport," Thompson said in an email.

Team schedules for Chi-Hi were updated on the schedule but Thompson added that all schedules and practices are subject to change.

"As you can expect, strict mitigation procedures will need to be followed to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff members," Thompson said. "Any team in violation of our procedures may have to cancel practices or games until all procedures can be followed completely."