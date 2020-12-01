Prep Sports: Chi-Hi moving forward with winter practices beginning next Monday

Chi-Hi is moving forward with beginning the winter prep sports season next Monday.
Chi-Hi athletic director Mike Thompson announced in a release to the media on Tuesday the school would move forward with beginning the winter prep sports season for boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, boys hockey, girls hockey, gymnastics and boys swimming and diving at the start of next week.
Previously winter practices were on hold as the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District made the move to virtual learning into the new year.
"After further conversations with district administrators, we have gotten approval to begin competitions as soon as the required minimum number of practices (per WIAA) have been met for each sport," Thompson said in an email.
Team schedules for Chi-Hi were updated on the schedule but Thompson added that all schedules and practices are subject to change.
Chi-Hi is delaying the start of winter sports practice until Dec. 7, but the school is hopeful it can begin competition before the end of the calendar year.
"As you can expect, strict mitigation procedures will need to be followed to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff members," Thompson said. "Any team in violation of our procedures may have to cancel practices or games until all procedures can be followed completely."
The winter spectator policy for Chi-Hi has not been determined yet, though the decision on the policy will be announced by Dec. 11.
All winter prep sports teams were able to begin practicing on Monday and Chippewa County’s e…
McDonell, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott, Cornell and New Auburn are underway with winter sports practices, set on playing games in the coming weeks. The Stanley-Boyd girls basketball team already has one game under its belt, a 55-43 win over Ladysmith on Nov. 24. Cadott had initially planned on stopping all activities until Jan. 4, 2021, but opted to return to competing in activities following a special school board meeting last week.
Bloomer and Lake Holcombe districts have opted on holding off with athletics through at least the start of January.
Chi-Hi boys basketball vs Neenah Division 1 sectional semis in Marshfield 3-12-20
