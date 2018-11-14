Tyler Robarge and Dane Weiland are linchpin players on their respective go-to Chi-Hi sports teams.
And now, they'll get the chance to be the same at the next level.
The two Chi-Hi seniors signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at Chi-Hi. Robarge signed to play basketball at Michigan Tech in Houghton, Michigan while Weiland inked his commitment to play baseball at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.
Robarge is coming off a strong junior season that helped him get on the radar. The 6-foot-8 center averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and one assist per game while shooting 68.5 percent from the field for the Cardinals. Robarge was named to the All-Big Rivers Conference second team and heard from Michigan Tech early on his his junior campaign.
“I feel great. I’m excited to play at the next level," Robarge said. "The guys are great up at MTU. I like the coaches, I feel like it’s a great fit (on the) academic side. It’s really just a dream school.”
Michigan Tech is a Division II college that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and offers a strong mechanical engineering program, another factor in Robarge's decision.
Chi-Hi boys basketball coach Jason Proue said Robarge's commitment to nutrition, weight training and time in the gym helped him take the big step forward to get the chance at the next level.
“He’s a gym rat. He’s always been getting better every single year, taking huge leaps and bounds," Proue said. "We expect him to have a huge year this year.”
Robarge's older brother Thomas is a freshman on the UW-Superior men's basketball team.
“He’s a great teammate," Proue said of Tyler. "He does whatever it takes for the team to be successful and then the success comes for him just by being a great kid.”
With the boys basketball team already underway, Robarge said he will continue to work on gaining strength while also sharpening his all-around game.
“Something I can work on is definitely outside shooting because I’m not exactly big for the college level. I need to work on getting stronger and definitely outside shooting," Robarge said.
Weiland will start his fourth season of varsity baseball next spring for the Cardinals, breaking on to the scene as a freshman and has worked behind the plate for the team throughout his high school career.
“It’s awesome. Ever since freshman year when I started playing baseball at Chi-Hi I wanted to play college baseball," Weiland said. "It’s been my dream forever and it’s finally here."
Weiland joins a Warrior program that finished 18-23 a season ago and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The roster has several familiar names to the area, including Eau Claire North graduate Zac Stange, Eau Claire Immanuel grad Levi Schaller and Fall Creek alumni Nathan Santos.
“I really liked the coaching staff at Winona State," Weiland said. "They were really friendly and seemed to feel like a family and I fit in really well.”
Even though Weiland has played behind the plate for the Cardinals for three years, Chi-Hi baseball coach Mitch Steinmetz said the 'ultra-competitive' senior has continued to grow throughout his tenure and has made tremendous strides in the past year.
“When his mental game developed, that’s when we really exploded," Steinmetz said.
Weiland led the Big Rivers Conference in doubles and was among league leaders in batting average during his junior year as he was named the conference's player of the year and earned all-state honorable mention accolades.
Weiland said Winona State coaches told him the plan was to stay behind the plate with occasional work at third base while batting at a premium spot in the lineup. As he prepares for college, Weiland said the plan is to continue to work on his defensive skills behind the plate.
Both Robarge and Weiland are poised to cap their high school careers with big seasons in their sports of choice. On Wednesday afternoon the duo was joined by plenty of family, friends and classmates. It was support both seniors appreciated.
“It’s awesome," Weiland said. "Being a mighty cardinal means a lot.”
