Prep Sports: Chippewa County schools take different approaches to summer workouts

No final determinations have been made as of yet as to what a fall sports season may look like.

But in the meantime athletes around the state of Wisconsin have been able to return to some semblance of athletic normalcy as the WIAA announced a guidance in June that would allow districts to return to summer workouts beginning July 1.

The 16-page guideline packet detailed increased protocols for health and safety measures designed to help keep everyone safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday marked the first day for Chippewa Falls High School’s summer conditioning program. Physical education teacher and the school’s strength and conditioning coordinator Becky Nette and her husband Derek led the workouts, which were 50 minutes in length. The school is hosting 7, 8, 9 and 10 a.m. sessions on Monday through Thursday and have gone to great lengths to make sure all proper protocols are met.

After the WIAA’s guideline release, the school has worked with the Chippewa County Health Department and school board to figure out a way to follow and implement a plan and be sure all the necessary equipment could be used while doing so in a safe way. Nette reached out to families after that to let them know what they could offer.